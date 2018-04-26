نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
11860بازدید
‍ پ

North Korea's nuclear test caused collapse, study says

North Korea's nuclear test in September last year was so strong that it caused an on-site collapse at the test site, geologists in China claim.
کد خبر: ۷۹۳۷۰۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۱:۲۱ 26 April 2018

North Korea's nuclear test in September last year was so strong that it caused an on-site collapse at the test site, geologists in China claim.

Using high-quality seismic data to pinpoint the location of several tremors that followed the test, the researchers determined that one event 8.5 minutes after the nuclear test was in fact the cavity caused by the blast collapsing.

The nuclear test, North Korea's sixth, was the country's most powerful to date.

The findings come from a research team at the China University of Science and Technology, whose work was accepted for publication by the academic journal Geophysical Research Letters.

The study's lead author, Wen Lianxing, warned that if North Korea were to use the same area for another test it could cause an "environmental catastrophe."

"North Korea's past tests have altered the tectonic stress in the region to the extent that previously inactive tectonic faults in the region have reached their state of critical failure. Any further disturbance from a future test could generate earthquakes that may be damaging by their own force or crack the nuclear test sites of the past or the present," Wen said in a statement.

The international community and Beijing in particular have long been concerned that an accident or radiation leak at the site could have consequences across the border.

Punggye-ri is fewer than 100 miles (160 kilometers) away from China, and residents living along the border said they felt the powerful tremor caused by September's nuclear test.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said last week that he was ordering the test site to be shuttered, declaring that North Korea no longer needed to test nuclear weapons. Though the move was viewed by some as a good will gesture ahead of his historic summit Friday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, others said it showed a level of confidence in North Korea's nuclear program.

"They're basically talking the talk of advanced nuclear powers. Advanced nuclear weapons states, they don't have to conduct tests anymore because they've reached that level," said Duyeon Kim, a visiting senior fellow at the Korean Peninsula Future Forum and columnist at the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

Details about the happenings at Punggye-ri are nearly possible to corroborate independently.

North Korea is closed off to most foreigners and rarely releases details about its secretive nuclear program, and never if they are negative.

But reports of significant issues at the Punggye-ri test site due to the sixth nuclear test have trickled out anyway.

Satellite imagery supplied to the Arms Control Wonk blog showed the explosion from the nuclear test visibly displaced the mountain.

And Japan's TV Asahi reported last year that a collapse at the tunnel site shortly after the test possibly killed more than 200 people, citing unnamed sources close to North Korea. CNN and other western media outlets were unable to confirm those reports.

The site that reportedly collapsed is just one part of the sprawling Punggye-ri complex that's believed to include a series of tunnels, some of which burrow below other mountains.

Citing commercial satellite imagery, the North Korea monitoring website 38 North observed late last year what it described as "significant tunneling operations" at a portal that has yet to be used.

The site also reported some recent unusual activity at the site, but concluded it was too early to say if it was related to current political developments.

گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
north korea nuclear test collaps
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

فرزند شهید بهشتی: شاید پدرم را هم از قطار انقلاب پیاده می‌کردند/صدور مجوز حضور بانوان در بازی پرسپولیس...

فرزند شهید بهشتی: شاید پدرم را هم از قطار انقلاب پیاده می‌کردند/صدور مجوز حضور بانوان در بازی پرسپولیس...

کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره...

کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

آشنایی با جبران ﺧﺴﺎرت ﻧﺎﺷﻰ از ﺑﺎزداﺷﺖ ﻣﺘﻬﻢ

«گلوله سرگردان» هم به مصائب اهوازی‌ها اضافه شد

روزنما: لباس جالب سفیر ژاپن در دیدار با ظریف

مهریه، تضمین خانواده یا اسباب زندانی شدن/ بوی امید اقتصادی در دیدار چهره‌های اقتصادی و روحانی/دولت در مقابل اذهان پرسشگر چه خواهد کرد؟

ماجرای افزایش حبابی قیمت خودرو چه بود؟

از «صف نشینی از ۵ صبح برای دو حلقه لاستیک دولتی» تا «برترین کشور‌های پذیرنده سرمایه‌گذاری مستقیم خارجی»

کربلا نرفته ها ببینند/محمد حسین حدادیان

توصیه جالب برای تاول نزدن پا در پیاده روی اربعین

همه صادرکنندگان به "نیما" احضار شدند

فتاوای آیت الله سیستانی در مورد قاعده الزام

فتاوای آیت الله خوئی با حواشی آیت الله وحید خراسانی در مورد قاعده الزام

نوبخت: فروش ۷۰ دلاری هر بشکه نفت

کاهش سهم دلار در ذخایر جهان به دلیل تحریم‌های آمریکا

فتاوای آیت الله سیستانی در مورد کنترل جمعیت

قیمت نفت خام با رشد تولید نفت شیل آمریکا افت کرد

وب گردی

افزایش قیمت بنزین چقدر محتمل است؟

قیمت خودرو گران می‌شود؟

رشد ۱۷۸ درصدی عوارض خروج از کشور

هاشمی : شنود در همه جا به طور جدی انجام می شود/فیلم

به یک صندوق دار مجرب نیازمندیم.

به تعدادی مشاور مسکن نیازمندیم

نیازمندیهای رایگان کشور

دنبال کار خوب می گردید..

کرج در یک سال گذشته تنها دو ماه شهردار داشت!

محمد علی افشانی هم از شهرداری تهران می ورد

«فروش مجانی»؛ ترفندی برای رونق مسکن مهر

سهام فلزی‌ها چقدر قابل اتکا هستند؟

صادرات پتروشیمی دچار اختلال می‌شود

جسد خاشقجی در اسید حل شده است
جنگ در شبکه سه با حذف نود از کنداکتور امشب علنی شد/فردوسی پور قیچی می‌شود؟
«خاوری» را می‌توانیم یک‌هفته‌ای بازداشت کنیم/هشدار «آشنا» درباره نوچه‌ها!/توصیه آبلیمویی ضرغامی به مصرف‌کنندگان مشروبات الکلی!/چمران: تخریب قالیباف برنامه‌‌ای از پیش تعیین شده است
ربوده شدن ۱۴ نیروی بسیجی هنگ مرزی میرجاوه توسط تروریست ها
نظریه تازه ترامپ در مورد قتل خاشقجی بعد از تماس با ملک سلمان
هیچ گاه به این میوه «نه» نگویید!
وقتی رشیدپور فراموش می‌کند «سمت» مهم میهمانش را بگوید!
"آیت‌الله صدیقی" جایگزین "آیت‌الله جنتی" شد
پیشنهاد فارین پالیسی به ترامپ برای رسیدن به یک توافق جدید با ایران
پای آرنولد هم به دعوای استیلی و کی‌روش باز شد!/واکاوی یک نماینده از شعار دانشجویان علیه واعظی/علم‌الهدی: فیلم دیدن جزو برنامه‌‌ مرتب بنده است
نظر «خلخالی» درباره احتمال اعدام اشتباهی افراد/علم‌الهدی: فیلم دیدن جزو برنامه‌‌ مرتب بنده است
پشت پرده استراتژی ترکیه در ماجرای خاشقجی چیست؟/ ترکیه از عربستان و آمریکا چه می خواهد؟
مصباحی‌مقدم: خروج از FATF‌ امکان‌پذیر نیست
فیش حقوقی مدیری که حاشیه‌ساز شد
خیابان ولی‌عصر (عج) در سال ۱۳۳۴

جنگ در شبکه سه با حذف نود از کنداکتور امشب علنی شد/فردوسی پور قیچی می‌شود؟  (۲۰۱ نظر)

اگر دولت می خواهد قیمت بنزین را واقعی کند، باید تعرفه واردات خودرو را بردارد/ چهل سال است سرمایه و تولید کشور را هزینه خودروسازها کرده ایم  (۱۹۵ نظر)

فردی که در نماز جمعه به رئیس جمهور توهین کرد/کنایه سروری به روحانی/چند درصد مستأجران زلزله زده کف خیابان زندگی می‌کنند/صداو سیما مرد زیرابرو برداشته نمی‌خواهد  (۱۵۹ نظر)

توصیه دبیر شورای عالی فضای مجازی به بسیجیان/چراغ سبز قالیباف به روحانی/روایت بازیگر زن از پیشنهادهای عجیب تهیه‌کنندگان/رفتگری با دکترای عمران و ۳۵ مقاله ISI در کرمانشاه!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

بیمار جنجالی برنامه تلویزیونی، ۲ سال است بهبود یافته است!/ماجرای حمله مسلحانه به باشگاه بدنسازی بانوان در تبریز چه بود؟/رسایی: روحانی حق ندارد یک ریال از مردم بگیرد/دردسر تازه برای رئیس صدا و سیما  (۱۴۷ نظر)

«خاوری» را می‌توانیم یک‌هفته‌ای بازداشت کنیم/هشدار «آشنا» درباره نوچه‌ها!/توصیه آبلیمویی ضرغامی به مصرف‌کنندگان مشروبات الکلی!/چمران: تخریب قالیباف برنامه‌‌ای از پیش تعیین شده است  (۱۴۵ نظر)

تصمیم دوباره دولت برای سهمیه‌بندی بنزین و بازگشت کارت سوخت/ روزی 1000 میلیارد ریال سوخت قاچاق می‌شود!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

حمایت امام جمعه اصفهان از رأی مجلس به FATF/هلال احمر: انگیزه عامل خونگیری مدرسه تاکستان عاشقانه بود/فلاحت پیشه: با جریان مخالف ترامپ در آمریکا مذاکره کنیم/علم‌الهدی: رهبر اجازه داد، لوایح در مجلس بررسی شود، ولی آیا تصویب آن با مبنای رهبر یکی بود؟  (۱۲۸ نظر)

برای به آتش کشیدن اعتماد عمومی، چه چیزی بهتر از رسانه ملی؟  (۱۲۸ نظر)

به یاد «بهرام شفیع»، بهترین خاطراتتان از گزارش‌های او را با ما به اشتراک بگذارید  (۱۲۶ نظر)

خبری از افزایش حقوق تا سال آینده نیست!/ حقوق‌بگیران فقط برای زنده ماندن حقوق می‌گیرند  (۱۲۱ نظر)

پای آرنولد هم به دعوای استیلی و کی‌روش باز شد!/واکاوی یک نماینده از شعار دانشجویان علیه واعظی/علم‌الهدی: فیلم دیدن جزو برنامه‌‌ مرتب بنده است  (۱۱۶ نظر)

مگر افزایش قیمت سوخت پیش از ترمیم دستمزد ممکن است؟!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

به محض انتخاب دولت در سال 92، قیمت دلار کاهش یافت / برای تأمین کالاهای اساسی 15 میلیارد دلار تا آخر سال هزینه خواهیم کرد / در کاخ سفید، بدترین‌ها علیه ایران جمع شده‌اند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

ربوده شدن ۱۴ نیروی بسیجی هنگ مرزی میرجاوه توسط تروریست ها  (۹۴ نظر)