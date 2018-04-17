White House says Trump still wants US troops out of Syria as soon as possible

The White House said Sunday that the US President, Donald Trump still wants to pull the US troops out of Syria “as soon as possible”.

White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that “the US mission has not changed- the president has been clear that he wants US forces to come home as quickly as possible”.

“We are determined to completely crush ISIS (Daesh) and create the conditions that will prevent its return. In addition we expect our regional allies and partners to take greater responsibility both militarily and financially for securing the region” she added.

Earlier on Sunday, French President, Emmanuel Macron said that Trump is now convinced that the US presence in Syria must stay. “Ten days ago, President Trump said the United States should withdraw from Syria. We convinced him to stay there for a long time” he said.

Macron added that he has also convinced Trump to limit the US-led military strikes on Saturday to chemical weapons facilities.