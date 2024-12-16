به گزارش «تابناک» به نقل از «خبرنامه دانشجویان ایران»، جمعی از اساتید روانشناسی و مشاوره کشور پیرامون مسائل اجتماعی مربوط به پوشش و حجاب به رؤسای سه قوا نامه‌ای به شرح ذیل نوشتند:

جناب آقای دکتر پزشکیان؛ رئیس محترم جمهور

جناب اقای دکتر محمدباقر قالیباف؛ رئیس محترم مجلس شورای اسلامی

جناب حجه الاسلام اژه ای؛ رئیس محترم قوه قضائیه

مردم عزیز ایران و سیاستگذاران ایرانی بیش از چند دهه است که با مسئله اجتماعی پوشش و حجاب مواجه هستند. غالبا این مساله به جای بررسی علمی و استفاده از تجارب بین‌المللی، تحت تاثیر فضاسازی رسانه‌ای و سیاسی پیچیده‌تر شده است. در مسئله پوشش، شواهد نشان میدهد فعالیت های فرهنگی و تلاش برای ایجاد نگرش و باورسازی صحیح و اصلاح تحریف های شناختی باید همراه با تعیین و تصریح دقیق حدود قانونی و نظارت بر آن باشد. از آنجا که رسالت جامعه علمی را کمک به حل مسائل و تبیین آخرین دستاوردهای علمی برای ساختن بهترین تصمیمات میدانیم، به عنوان جمعی از متخصصین حوزه سلامت روان، لازم دانستیم به صورت مختصر برخی از دستاوردهای علمی جدید و مبتنی بر شواهد روز دنیا پیرامون این موضوع را به استحضارتان برسانیم:

الف: فاصله گرفتن از فرهنگ پوشش و حجاب، تبعات غیرقابل انکار و جبران ناپذیری برای فرد، خانواده و جامعه خواهد داشت.

اختلالات و مشکلات روان‌شناختی: پژوهش‌ها و مستندات بسیاری نشان داده‌اند که پوشیدگی و حجاب، نقش محافظتی در برابر بسیاری از اختلالات مانند افسردگی، تصویر منفی بدنی، اختلالات خوردن و اختلال بدریخت‌انگاری بدن ایفا کرده و همچنین شاخص‌های سلامت فردی و اجتماعی را مثل رضایتمندی زناشویی، امنیت روانی و بهره‌وری اجتماعی افزایش می‌دهد.

آسیب‌های اجتماعی: مطالعات نشان داده‌اند که بدپوششی، نمایش جذابیت‌های جنسی در زنان عامل مؤثری در افزایش آزار، سوء استفاده و خشونت جنسی است. همان طور که آمارهای تجاوز و آزار جنسی در غرب این موضوع را به وضوح نشان می‌دهد. همچنین، طبق مطالعات، جنسی‌سازی جامعه منجر به افزایش هرزه‌نگاری کودکان، بهره‌کشی جنسی از دختران، افزایش مشاهده هرزه‌نگاری، افزایش روسپیگری دختران، کاهش ازدواج و تعهد به رابطه، افزایش روابط بی‌ضابطه، افزایش عمل‌های زیبایی در آقایان و خانم‌ها است. از دیگر پیامدهای بدپوششی، شیءانگاری زنان است که موجب آثار روانی منفی شدیدی برای آن‌ها می‌شود. احساس گناه بیشتر در قربانیان زن، تصویری کمتر اخلاقی و انسانی داشتن از خود، عملکرد شناختی ضعیف‌تر، حساس شدن نسبت به ظاهر خود، مقاومت کمتر در موارد تجاوز و آزار جنسی، اختلال در کارکرد جنسی، اضطراب نسبت به بدن، احساس ناتوانی در انتخاب آگاهانه و اراده آزاد برخی از نتایج مطالعات در این زمینه است.

تشدید بحران­های زن و خانواده: امروزه برای بسیاری از پژوهشگران حوزه روان‌شناسی و جامعه‌شناسی با بررسی سیر تغییر رفتارهای اجتماعی مرتبط با پوشش روشن است که جنبش­های رهایی پوشش در کشورهای مختلف، نقطه عطف مهمی در بحران­های امروز زن و خانواده از جمله افزایش خشونت علیه زنان، تجاوز، طلاق و فروپاشی خانواده هستند.

هویت اجتماعی زن و جامعه: مواجهه مکرر با جاذبه‌های جنسی، ملاک‌های ازدواج را به سمت ملاک‌های ظاهری و بعضاً جنسی سوق داده و انتخاب یک همسر قابل قبول را دشوار می‌سازد. این امر در میزان رضایتمندی زناشویی نیز تأثیر گذاشته و مقایسه‌های اجتماعی ناسالم را در زوجین افزایش می‌دهد. سرایت بدپوششی در جامعه بدون هیچ مرز و حدودی، منجر به ایجاد معیارهای هویتی جدید و آسیب­زا برای جامعه زنان و دختران خواهد شد و آن‌ها را به سمت ظاهرگرایی، مدگرایی، مقایسه اجتماعی با استانداردهای زیبایی بدن، بدن‌نمایی و در نهایت کاهش عزت نفس پیش می‌برد.

ب: بدون تصریح قانونی، نمی­توان از خانواده و دختران ایرانی در برابر آسیب­ها دفاع کرد.

سرایت رفتاری: بدپوششی پدیده‌ای ایستا و ساکن نیست و تابع اصل سرایت رفتاری است. در اغلب کشورهای دنیا هم برای پوشش قوانین و مقرراتی وضع شده و هم کاهش و تغییر مرز این مقررات از سوی هنجارشکنان در سراسر دنیا، مورد انتظار و موضوع آشوبها و اعتراضات اجتماعی است.

ناکافی بودن تمرکز بر اقدامات فرهنگی: مطالعات متعدد نشان میدهد که در کنار تلاش فرهنگی و رسانه‌ای، الزام قانونی نیز ضروری است و همواره هنجارشکنانی وجود دارند که صرفا با محدودیتهای قانونی، توهین به ارزشهای یک جامعه را خاتمه خواهند داد. خصوصا در فضایی که رفتارهای آسیب‌زا روزانه چندین برابر محتوای رفتار سالم در فضای مجازی منتشر می‌شود.

محورهای بیان شده که مبتنی بر شواهدی است که مرجع آن‌ها در ادامه آمده است، ضرورت وجود قانون پوشش و حجاب را در جامعه بیش از پیش روشن می‌کند.

لذا توصیه امضا کنندگان ذیل به عنوان جمعی از اساتید، کارشناسان و متخصصان حوزه سلامت روان به روسای محترم سه قوه در خصوص مسئله پوشش و حجاب، خصوصا با توجه به این که کشمکش سیاسی اجتماعی در این موضوع در سراسر جهان وجود دارد و تجربیات مختلف کشورها در مقابل چشم همه است، تمرکز علمی و مبتنی بر شواهد به مساله در کنار احترام به ارزشهای اسلامی و عدم سهل انگاری سیاسی-اجتماعی است و بر همین اساس خواستاریم ابلاغ و اجرای «قانون حمایت از خانواده از طریق ترویج فرهنگ عفاف و حجاب» دچار توقف نشود.

اساتید امضاکننده:

دکتر مهرداد کلانتری، دکترای روانشناسی و استاد تمام دانشگاه اصفهاندکتر سیدعلی مرعشی، دکترای حرفه‌ای پزشکی، دکترای تخصصی روانشناسی، دانشیار دانشگاه شهید چمران اهواز

دکتر سیدمحمدرضا رضازاده. دکترا روانشناسی و هیئت علمی گروه روانشناسی دانشگاه تهران

دکتر سیامک طهماسبی، دکترای روان شناسی بالینی، دانشیار دانشگاه علوم توانبخشی و سلامت اجتماعی

دکتر محمودسعیدی رضوانی، متخصص تعلیم و تربیت و دانشیار دانشگاه فردوسی مشهد

دکتر محمدعلی اسلامی، دکتری روانشناسی تربیتی و هیات علمی گروه مشاوره و روانشناسی تربیتی دانشگاه علامه طباطبایی

دکتر سیده سلیل ضیائی، متخصص روانشناسی بالینی و عضو هیئت علمی دانشگاه فردوسی مشهد

دکتر فاطمه بیگم رضازاده، هیئت علمی دانشگاه الزهرا(س)

دکتر فاطمه نصرتی، گروه آموزش کودکان استثنایی دانشکده روانشناسی و علوم تربیتی دانشگاه تهران

دکتر منصوره ابوالحسنی ، هیات علمی گروه مشاوره دانشگاه فردوسی مشهد

دکتر فاطمه فیاض، فوق دکتری روانشناس سلامت از دانشگاه تهران و هیات علمی دانشگاه الزهرا

دکتر سیده اسماء حسینی، دکتری روان شناسی سلامت از دانشگاه و هیات علمی دانشگاه الزهرا

دکتر زهرا افتخار ، استادیار ، گروه روانشناسی، واحد اهواز ،دانشگاه آزاد اسلامی ، اهواز ،ایران

دکتر مهرنسا شهابی، دکتری روانشناسی از دانشگاه فردوسی مشهد، استادیار دانشگاه شهیدمطهری.

دکتر مسعود نورعلیزاده، میانجی، دکترای روانشناسی و هیئت علمی دانشگاه شاهد

دکتر مجید همتی. دکترای روانشناسی. استادیار دانشگاه شهید مطهری

دکتر محسن عزیزی ابرقوئی، عضو هیأت علمی گروه علوم تربیتی دانشگاه قم

دکتر فاطمه جوادزاده، هیات علمی گروه مشاوره دانشگاه آزاد اسلامی

دکتر سمانه شیخ نظامی، دکتری روانشناسی از دانشگاه فردوسی مشهد. هیئت علمی دانشگاه

دکتر زهرا هاشمی، دکتری روان شناسی تربیتی از دانشگاه شیراز، هیات علمی دانشگاه الزهرا

دکتر رضا سلطانی شال، دکترای روانشناسی، هیئت علمی دانشگاه گیلان

دکتر جمیله محمدی سیاهبومی، دکتری روانشناسی از دانشگاه تربیت مدرس، هیات علمی دانشگاه اصول الدین تهران

دکتر زهرا نجفی منش ،کاندید دکتری فلسفه تعلیم و تربیت ،مدرس دانشگاه جامعه المصطفی

دکتر ریحانه صبورنژاد، دکترای تخصصی روانشناسی، مدرس دانشگاه

دکتر فاطمه مهدوی ، دکتری مشاوره ، مدرس دانشگاه جامع انقلاب اسلامی

دکتر مسعود چینی فروشان، دکترای روانشناسی دانشگاه علامه طباطبایی ره

دکتر شیماسادات برقعی، دکترای روانشناسی، مدرس دانشگاه

دکتر افسانه جوربنیان، دکترای روانشناسی از دانشگاه تبریز، مدرس دانشگاه

دکتر ریحانه فیاض، دکترای روانشناسی سلامت از دانشگاه تهران.

دکتر کوثر دهدست، دکترای مشلوره دانشگاه علامه طباطبایی ره، هیات علمی دانشگاه علامه طباطبایی

اکرم عظیمی، دکترای روانشناسی، روانشناس بالینی و معاون در آموزش و پرورش

