IRGC seizes smuggling oil tanker in Persian Gulf

TABNAK: The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) naval forces have seized a smuggling oil tanker in the Persian Gulf on Friday morning, the force said in a statement on Monday.

The IRGC Navy in the 3rd Naval District in the Persian Gulf said its forces seized a ship named "Pearl G," hoisting the flag of the African country of Togo and owned by an Iraqi individual living in Dubai, UAE on Friday morning July 26.

"The ship was in the north of the Persian Gulf near the Arash Oilfield and was loading smuggled fuel from Iranian barges, when it was confiscated at the order of the judicial authorities," the IRGC statement added.

Preliminary estimates indicated that the ship was carrying at least 700,000 liters of smuggled oil, the IRGC Navy further said.

The oil tanker along with its 9 sailors who are of Indian nationals were transferred to Imam Khomeini (RA) port, the statement further said , adding that investigations are going on on its case.

MNA