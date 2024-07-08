Iran says talks with US ongoing through mediation

A senior Iranian official said that the country’s talks with Washington are underway through mediating sides.

TABNAK, Jul, 08: “Negotiations with the American side has been held in different periods through mediating sides and its details will be released whenever necessary,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana’ani on Monday.

“Iran is committed to the table of negotiations and it has always tried to use diplomatic means the best way possible to secure its national interests,” he added.

Earlier in June 2,23, Axios claimed that Iranian and American officials held indirect talks in Oman in a bid to halt Iran’s nuclear program in return for releasing some of Iran’s frozen assets. The report was immediately rejected by Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Political analysts believe that such a scenario was launched to pin the blame on Iran in order to seek more concessions.

Iran has invariably underscored on the peaceful nature of its nuclear program and left all doors open for IAEA investigation but there are some misgivings that the U.S. and Israeli regime are scouting around to worsen the situation.