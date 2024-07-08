علی دایی یا رسول خادم؛ چه کسی وزیر ورزش دولت پزشکیان شود؟

Professor Carliner: Biden is a confused old man/probably someone else will replace Biden

Geoffrey Carliner, professor at Boston University says: Even though Biden made strong arguments for his policies, supported by many facts, he seemed like a confused old man.  Almost everything Trump said was a lie, but he seemed vigorous and youthful by comparison. 
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۶۹۰۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ تير ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۰:۳۰ 08 July 2024

Following is the text of the interview:

Q: What was recorded at the end of the recent debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was Biden's poor performance. CNN's poll, which was held immediately after the first US presidential debate, shows that Republican candidate Donald Trump performed better than Democratic candidate Joe Biden in this debate. What is your assessment of this debate?

A: Even though Biden made strong arguments for his policies, supported by many facts, he seemed like a confused old man.  Almost everything Trump said was a lie, but he seemed vigorous and youthful by comparison.  If Biden is re-elected, he will be president for four and a half more years.  Viewers of the debate worry, if Biden seems old and confused today, what will he be like in January 2028, when his second term as president would end?  This worry outweighs the concern about Trump’s lies among the very small percentage of American voters who have not made up their minds.

 Q: This survey showed that 81% of the participants said that this debate had no effect on the candidate they supported and they would still vote for their desired candidate. Considering Biden's poor performance and Donald Trump's clear lies, what do you think about this?

A: The vast majority of American voters have already decided whom they will vote for in November, almost certainly more than 81%.  The debate has increased the number of voters supporting Trump by a small amount.  If the election were held today, Trump would probably win. 

Q: Due to Biden's poor performance, the Democrats have emphasized that Biden should withdraw from the competition so that the Democratic Party nominates another candidate in his place. Will the Democratic Party vote?

A: If Biden chooses to stay in the race, he cannot be forced out by other Democrats.  So far, less than a week after the debate, he seems determined to continuing running for president.  But pressure on him to drop out of the race is growing, and it is increasingly possible that the Democrats will nominate someone else to run against Trump.

