Iran condemns AL’s statement on three islands

Iran strongly lambasted the recent Arab League’s allegations against the country’s territorial integrity.
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ تير ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۲:۰۳ 07 July 2024

TABNAK, Jul, 07: Iranian Permanent Ambassador to the UN Amir-Saeed Irvani sent a letter to the UN Security Council following the Arab League’s baseless allegations over the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The letter has described the AL’s statement as ‘unfair and blatant intervention’ in Iran’s internal affairs.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran one more time reiterates its irrefutable sovereignty on Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb and the lesser Tunb islands,” the letter said.

The letter also strongly rejected the fake and forged names used for Persian Gulf in the AL’s statement, calling them ‘unacceptable’.

Iran is one of the oldest civilizations in the region and the world. Its sovereignty over the Iranian trio islands dates back to the 6th century BCE when the UAE was still hundreds of years away from emerging as a political entity. The Islands were shortly occupied by British forces in the 1960s, a period that seems to be Abu Dhabi’s excuse for arguing sovereignty over the Iranian territories.

iran Amir-Saeed Irvani Abu Musa Greater Tunb lesser Tunb
مسعود پزشکیان نتایج انتخابات تنفیذ حکم ریاست جمهوری انتخابات ریاست جمهوری

