Russia, Saudi, China leaders congratulate Pezeshkian over victory in Iran’s election 

Leaders of Russia, China and Saudi Arabia welcomed Masoud Pezeshkian’s win in Iran’s presidential run-off, expressing hope bilateral ties with the country would be expanded further during Pezeshkian’s term in office.

TABNAK, Jul, 06: Russian leader Vladimir Putin congratulated Iran's reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in a presidential runoff, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"I hope that your tenure as president will contribute to a reinforcement of constructive bilateral cooperation between our friendly peoples," Putin said in a message to Pezeshkian.

The two countries, the target of stiff Western sanctions, can "coordinate efforts to resolve international issues in a constructive manner," he said.

Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes, around 54%, while his rival, ultraconservative Saeed Jalili, took more than 13 million, roughly 44%, out of about 30 million votes cast in the second round.

Snap election was held in Iran on June 28 following tragic death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash. The run-off election was held on July 05 after Pezeshkian along with another leading candidate Saeed Jalili were neck and neck but neither failed to win majority of the votes.

Moreover, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian over his victory in Iran's snap presidential election.

"We wish good health and happiness for Mr. Pezeshkian, and we wish more and more progress for the brotherly nation of Iran," Saudi king wrote.

"We are eager to continue the development of relations between the two countries and our brother nation and to continue coordination in order to promote regional and international security and peace," he added.

"We emphasize our desire to develop and deepen relations between the two countries," Bin Salman said.

Earlier, the officials of other countries, including Syria, Pakistan, Russia and Iraq, had also congratulated Pezeshkian on his victory in the second round of Iran's presidential elections.