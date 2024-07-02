Iran to back Hezbollah by all means in case of Israel attack

درس‌‎های خودمانی انتخابات چهاردهم ریاست جمهوری! 

Iran does not want a large-scale war in the region, but in case of an attack on Lebanon, it will defend Hezbollah with all might, Head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi said.
02 July 2024



Kharazi warned that if Israel launches an all-out offensive against Hezbollah, it will risk triggering a regional war in which Tehran and the “Axis of Resistance” would support the Lebanese Resistance movement with “all means”.

He told the Financial Times that the Islamic Republic was “not interested” in a regional war and urged the US to put pressure on Israel to prevent further escalation.

When asked if Iran would support Hezbollah in the event of a full-blown conflict, Kharrazi said, “All Lebanese people, Arab countries and members of the Axis of Resistance will support Lebanon against Israel.”

“There would be a chance of expansion of the war to the whole region, in which all countries including Iran would become engaged,” he said in the interview. “In that situation, we would have no choice, but to support Hezbollah by all means.”

He added, “The expansion of war is not in the interest of anyone — not Iran or the US.”

