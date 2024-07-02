Iran-Turkey trade hits US$2.3 bln in 5 months

Iran’s trade with Turkey totaled US$2.3 billion over the first 5 months of this year (January 2024-May 2024), showing 5 percent rise comparing to similar period in the year before.

TABNAK: The volume of Iran-Turkey trade hit US$2.189 billion in the first five months of 2023, Turkish Statistical Institute said in a report.

Turkey’s exports to Iran surged by 16 percent during (January 2024- May 2024), reaching US$1.340 billion, the figure reached US$1.151 billion during the above-mentioned period in 2023.

However, Turkish imports from Iran showed 7 percent down, declining to US$960 million in the first 5 months of 2024 whereas it totaled US$1.038 billion.

A report by the statistical office of the European Union (Eurostat) suggests that Turkey has imported oil from Iran for the first time in four years.

The report also showed that two official members of the European Union also imported Iranian oil in 2024 despite the U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic.