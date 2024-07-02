درس‌‎های خودمانی انتخابات چهاردهم ریاست جمهوری! 

انتخابات دو مرحله ای با مشارکت 40 درصدی/ یک میلیون 800 هزار رای، فاصله پزشکیان با پیروزی قطعی

6 گزینه جایگزین بایدن بعد از عملکرد ضعیف در اولین مناظره؛ ثروتمندترین گزینه کیست؟

بازدید 324
Senior IRGC cmdr.:

Palestinian Resistance certain to achieve 'definite' victory

A senior IRGC commander says the Palestinian Resistance will achieve a “definite” victory in the face of the Israeli regime in Gaza.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۵۷۵۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ تير ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۰:۲۴ 02 July 2024

TABNAK: A senior IRGC commander says the Palestinian Resistance will achieve a “definite” victory in the face of the Israeli regime in Gaza.

Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Aerospace Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with family members of some of the Palestinians, who had been martyred as a result of Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

He said, “Be certain that you will change the course of the regional and global history.”

Hajizadeh vowed that the Islamic Republic would continue to spare no effort to support the Resistance.

Hajizadeh also pointed to the Israeli regime’s October-present genocidal war against the coastal sliver, asserting how “poignant” it was for both the officials and the people inside the Islamic Republic to bear witness to such atrocities.

The commander also said Iran is capable of taking fresh direct military action against the Israeli regime.

“We are hopeful of the arrival of the opportunity for [conducting] Operation True Promise 2," Hajizadeh stated.

In a multi-pronged attack, dubbed Operation True Promise, Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at the occupied territories late on April 13 in response to deadly aggression by the Israeli regime against the Iranian diplomatic facilities in the Syrian capital earlier that month.

The Israeli airstrikes on Iran’s embassy compound in Damascus had killed two commanders of the Quds Force of the IRGC, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, as well as five of their accompanying officers.

PressTV

تور تابستان ۱۴۰۳
گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iran irgc hajizadeh
برچسب منتخب
# انتخابات ریاست جمهوری # مسعود پزشکیان # سعید جلیلی # دور دوم انتخابات
انتخابات دو مرحله ای با مشارکت 40 درصدی/ یک میلیون 800 هزار رای، فاصله پزشکیان با پیروزی قطعی
نظر اتحادیه عرب درباره حزب‌الله تغییر کرد
خانه مسعود پزشکیان کجاست؟
در چه صورت انتخابات مرحله دومی خواهد شد؟
حرف‌های طیب‌نیا پس از پیوستن به ستاد پزشکیان
درس‌‎های خودمانی انتخابات چهاردهم ریاست جمهوری! 
تصاویر ترسناک از افغانی‌ها در حاشیه اصفهان
لحظه انهدام تونل عظیم غزه
فوتبال پر از ابهام با تصمیمات جیمی جامپی/ کوچ ناخواسته حسینی از استقلال؛ «فدایِ سرت»
تصاویر وضعیت ستادهای قالیباف، پزشکیان و جلیلی پس از پایان رای گیری!
لحظه حمله تروریستی به خودرو حامل صندوق رای در سیستان و بلوچستان
پیشنهاد به دو نامزد ریاست جمهوری؛ دست کم سه عضو کابینه تان را معرفی کنید
پیش بینی عباس عبدی از دور دوم انتخابات
اعلام حمایت قالیباف از سعید جلیلی/ برای پزشکیان احترام قائلم؛ اما نگران اطرافیانش هستم
بازیگر زن سریال‌های شبکه «جم» به کشور بازگشت

انتخابات دو مرحله ای با مشارکت 40 درصدی/ یک میلیون 800 هزار رای، فاصله پزشکیان با پیروزی قطعی  (۴۳۱ نظر)

درس‌‎های خودمانی انتخابات چهاردهم ریاست جمهوری!   (۳۱۳ نظر)

مناظره مودبانه/ جلیلی و پزشکیان گویا قرار قلیون گذاشتن!/ جلیلی کدام است، پزشکیان کدام است؟  (۲۳۱ نظر)

قالیباف: جنگ‌های سیاسی و تنش‌ها فایده‌ای ندارد/ زاکانی: قیمت بنزین را کاهش می‌دهم/ پزشکیان: با متهم کردن، راه به جایی نمی‌بریم/ جلیلی: روستاها سلول جهش کشور  (۲۳۰ نظر)

پیشنهاد به دو نامزد ریاست جمهوری؛ دست کم سه عضو کابینه تان را معرفی کنید  (۲۲۵ نظر)

مناظره اول از دور دوم؛ فرهیختگی بدون برانگیختگی/ از سفره مردم تا بازار بنزین و فیلترشکن  (۱۹۱ نظر)

رقابت داغ در میانه تیرماه/ مرحله دوم انتخابات چگونه برگزار می شود؟  (۱۷۲ نظر)

دورهمی زوج‌های مشهور سینمای ایران در یک کنسرت  (۱۷۰ نظر)

سخنی با آقایان سعید و مسعود/ برنامه‌تان برای «تحریم، گشت ارشاد، فیلترینگ و بنزین» چیست؟  (۱۶۹ نظر)

ادعای دروغین نامزد اصلاح طلبان درباره قالیباف/ آقای پزشکیان عذرخواهی کنید  (۱۵۹ نظر)

تصاویر ترسناک از افغانی‌ها در حاشیه اصفهان  (۱۴۸ نظر)

سکوت پزشکیان در واکنش توهین هوادارانش در تبریزی‌!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

حرف‌های طیب‌نیا پس از پیوستن به ستاد پزشکیان  (۱۳۱ نظر)

اشتباه عجیب پزشکیان درباره قالیباف  (۱۳۰ نظر)

ادبیات زننده رئیس ستاد سعید جلیلی  (۱۱۳ نظر)

tabnak.ir/005E4o
tabnak.ir/005E4o