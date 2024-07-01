Iran could become phosphate and potassium fertilizer exporter in next three years through completing its agricultural fertilizers sufficiency plans, said an agricultural field official.

Iran able to export agricultural fertilizer in next three years

TABNAK: Chief Executive of Agricultural Support Services Company Hamid Rasouli said the country is able to provide fertilizers for internal use and is able to become an exporter of potassium and phosphate in next three years through implementing fertilizers sufficiency programs.

Iran managed to produce 250.000 tons of phosphate fertilizer last year, he said, adding the figure comes whereas the country had to import its required potassium and phosphate fertilizers two decades ago.

Iran used to be urea fertilizer urea as well, however the country has turned to be an exporter of urea fertilizer in recent years, Rasouli said.

Data released by International Fertilizer Association (IFA) showed that Iran has exported $1.8 billion worth of chemical fertilizers in the 2021-2022 crop year to become the world’s 11th biggest chemical fertilizer exporter.

According to the IFA data, Russia was the largest exporter of chemical fertilizers in the world during the mentioned period, exporting $12.5 billion worth of the mentioned products.

China and Canada were ranked second and third with $11.5 billion and $6.6 billion worth of exports, respectively, followed by Morocco with $5.7 billion.