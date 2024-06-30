Tehran thanks Cairo over providing vote centers for Iranian nationals     

Iran appreciated Egypt over its cooperation and efforts to provide vote registration centers for Iranian nationals in the African country to take part in Iran’s 14th presidential election.

TABNAK: Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Interest Section in Cairo Mohammad Hossein Soltanifard, appreciated Egyptian government over paving the way for Iranians residing in the Arab country to take part in the country’s presidential election via 2 vote registration centers.

Iranians on June 28 went to vote across the world to pick the 14th president as late President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a tragic helicopter crash on May 19.

Iran cut diplomatic ties with Egypt in 1979 over the signature by former president Anwar Sadat of a peace treaty with Israel and his offer of asylum to the Shah of Iran, toppled by supporters of the Islamic Revolution. Both countries have taken steps towards improving ties, exchanging official and business visits.

Last December, late President Raisi and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi agreed to “resolve” the remaining issues between the two countries.

As subsequently reported by the Iranian president’s website, Raisi congratulated el-Sisi for winning Egypt’s latest presidential elections during the phone call.

In recent months, Iran and Egypt have been working to cultivate a closer relationship and heal longstanding rifts.

Last December, Rakha Ahmad Hassan, a member of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, said after decades of estrangement, Egypt and Iran are poised to fully restore diplomatic ties and swap ambassadors in the near future.

He noted that an ambassadorial swap is probably going to occur soon.