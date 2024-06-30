درس‌‎های خودمانی انتخابات چهاردهم ریاست جمهوری! 

انتخابات دو مرحله ای با مشارکت 40 درصدی/ یک میلیون 800 هزار رای، فاصله پزشکیان با پیروزی قطعی

6 گزینه جایگزین بایدن بعد از عملکرد ضعیف در اولین مناظره؛ ثروتمندترین گزینه کیست؟

Tehran thanks Cairo over providing vote centers for Iranian nationals     

Iran appreciated Egypt over its cooperation and efforts to provide vote registration centers for Iranian nationals in the African country to take part in Iran’s 14th presidential election.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۵۳۹۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ تير ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۴:۰۴ 30 June 2024

TABNAK: Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Interest Section in Cairo Mohammad Hossein Soltanifard, appreciated Egyptian government over paving the way for Iranians residing in the Arab country to take part in the country’s presidential election via 2 vote registration centers.

Iranians on June 28 went to vote across the world to pick the 14th president as late President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a tragic helicopter crash on May 19.

Iran cut diplomatic ties with Egypt in 1979 over the signature by former president Anwar Sadat of a peace treaty with Israel and his offer of asylum to the Shah of Iran, toppled by supporters of the Islamic Revolution. Both countries have taken steps towards improving ties, exchanging official and business visits.

Last December, late President Raisi and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi agreed to “resolve” the remaining issues between the two countries.

As subsequently reported by the Iranian president’s website, Raisi congratulated el-Sisi for winning Egypt’s latest presidential elections during the phone call. 

In recent months, Iran and Egypt have been working to cultivate a closer relationship and heal longstanding rifts. 

Last December, Rakha Ahmad Hassan, a member of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, said after decades of estrangement, Egypt and Iran are poised to fully restore diplomatic ties and swap ambassadors in the near future.

He noted that an ambassadorial swap is probably going to occur soon.

تور تابستان ۱۴۰۳
گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iran egypt iranian presidentional election
برچسب منتخب
# انتخابات ریاست جمهوری # مسعود پزشکیان # سعید جلیلی # دور دوم انتخابات
انتخابات دو مرحله ای با مشارکت 40 درصدی/ یک میلیون 800 هزار رای، فاصله پزشکیان با پیروزی قطعی
نظر اتحادیه عرب درباره حزب‌الله تغییر کرد
خنده‌های المیرا شریفی‌مقدم در برنامه زنده صداوسیما
در چه صورت انتخابات مرحله دومی خواهد شد؟
حرکت بز‌های کوهی و آوازخوانی کبک‌ها در البرز
آغاز موج دوم رأی دادن مردم در استان تهران
درس‌‎های خودمانی انتخابات چهاردهم ریاست جمهوری! 
خواب عجیب یک اسرائیلی ایرانی‌‌‎الاصل درباره ایران
فوتبال پر از ابهام با تصمیمات جیمی جامپی/ کوچ ناخواسته حسینی از استقلال؛ «فدایِ سرت»
حرف‌های دختری که با ظاهری متفاوت رای داد
تصاویر وضعیت ستادهای قالیباف، پزشکیان و جلیلی پس از پایان رای گیری!
لحظه حمله تروریستی به خودرو حامل صندوق رای در سیستان و بلوچستان
تصاویر ترسناک از افغانی‌ها در حاشیه اصفهان
شوخی جنجالی هادی چوپان با مجری مسترالمپیا
6 گزینه جایگزین بایدن بعد از عملکرد ضعیف در اولین مناظره؛ ثروتمندترین گزینه کیست؟

انتخابات دو مرحله ای با مشارکت 40 درصدی/ یک میلیون 800 هزار رای، فاصله پزشکیان با پیروزی قطعی  (۴۲۵ نظر)

درس‌‎های خودمانی انتخابات چهاردهم ریاست جمهوری!   (۳۰۶ نظر)

قالیباف: جنگ‌های سیاسی و تنش‌ها فایده‌ای ندارد/ زاکانی: قیمت بنزین را کاهش می‌دهم/ پزشکیان: با متهم کردن، راه به جایی نمی‌بریم/ جلیلی: روستاها سلول جهش کشور  (۲۳۰ نظر)

حسن روحانی انشا نوشت، پزشکیان خواند/ آیا امشب، شب انصراف جلیلی است؟/ قالیباف بی خیال دعواهای سیاسی/ یک گام تا پایان  (۲۱۳ نظر)

ویدیوی آتشین بیژن زنگنه: جلیلی و نوچه اش در کوچه خلوت راجع به کرسنت حرف می‌زنند  (۱۷۴ نظر)

رقابت داغ در میانه تیرماه/ مرحله دوم انتخابات چگونه برگزار می شود؟  (۱۷۲ نظر)

دورهمی زوج‌های مشهور سینمای ایران در یک کنسرت  (۱۷۰ نظر)

پیشنهاد به دو نامزد ریاست جمهوری؛ دست کم سه عضو کابینه تان را معرفی کنید  (۱۷۰ نظر)

قالیباف: مذاکرات را پیگیری می‌کنم/ جلیلی: با جمله‌ای که در راهرو می‌شنوید تصمیم نگیرید/ پزشکیان: اگر برجام بد است بگویند برجام را نمی‌پذیریم  (۱۶۴ نظر)

ادعای دروغین نامزد اصلاح طلبان درباره قالیباف/ آقای پزشکیان عذرخواهی کنید  (۱۵۹ نظر)

سکوت پزشکیان در واکنش توهین هوادارانش در تبریزی‌!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

اشتباه عجیب پزشکیان درباره قالیباف  (۱۳۰ نظر)

ادبیات زننده رئیس ستاد سعید جلیلی  (۱۱۳ نظر)

گزینه های تکراری «برای ایران»؛ ترکیب کابینه احتمالی مسعود پزشکیان چگونه خواهد بود؟  (۱۱۱ نظر)

هر ساعت ۴ میلیارد تومان زیان در «ایران خودرو» تولید شد/ رئیس جمهور آینده چه خواهد کرد؟  (۱۰۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/005Dz2
tabnak.ir/005Dz2