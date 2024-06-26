Iran deputy FM says no obstacle to ink Iran-Russia cooperation deal

A high-ranking Iranian Foreign Ministry official said there is no obstacle to sign Iran-Russia comprehensive cooperation deal.

TABNAK: Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs Mehdi Safari said on Wednesday, “The text of Iran-Russia comprehensive strategic agreement is ready and will be signed soon.”

“I think the agreement will be signed by heads of the two states soon and there is no obstacle to ink the deal,” he continued.

On June 12 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow and Tehran were continuing their work on a comprehensive bilateral cooperation agreement, although the schedule of specific events may shift.

Work on a new major agreement between Moscow and Tehran was announced in September 2022 during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and late President Ebrahim Raisi.