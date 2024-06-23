Taliban Spokesperson: Iran's water rights granted according to agreement/ Iran should recognize Taliban government/ Good & reliable economic relations with Iran

Zabihullah Mujahid says: We expect that the Islamic Republic of Iran more than any other country, should take steps towards recognizing and declaring the Islamic Emirate and prioritize this announcement.

TABNAK-Recently, news outlets reported that Zabihullah Mujahid said that Kabul decided to attend the third Doha meeting after reviewing its agenda. He considered this decision beneficial for Afghanistan, noting that humanitarian aid for the Afghan people and creating investment opportunities in the country are crucial topics of this meeting.

The third Doha meeting is scheduled to take place on June 30 and July 1 this year in Qatar, with representatives from various countries discussing Afghanistan. Two previous rounds of Doha meetings on Afghanistan were also held in Qatar. The Taliban did not participate in the second round held last February.

Following is the exclusive interview of TABNAK News Agency with Zabihullah Mujahid:

Q: The Taliban did not participate in the second round of the regional contact group meeting in Tehran. What were the reasons for this? Will the initiatives proposed in this meeting and the Moscow meeting be considered by the Taliban?

A: The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has its own policy and approach regarding participation in some meetings. These meetings must be significant both economically and politically, and must be extensive and impactful. Whenever a meeting is planned, we expect it to be substantial and influential. We participate in meetings based on our specific policies.

Q: Regarding the water rights, the Taliban have not yet fulfilled their commitments. Kazemi Qomi, Iran's special representative for Afghan affairs, stated that during the current water year, half of Iran's water rights under the 1972 treaty have been realized. Does the Taliban plan to cooperate more with Iran in this regard?

A: I must emphasize that when Afghanistan has the resources and reserves, the country is committed to fulfilling its obligations based on the 1972 treaty and will adhere to them.

However, due to the limited water supply, specific issues with the fields, and the widespread drought, it is expected that Iran understands these matters and enters into a good agreement with the Islamic Emirate.

Q: Recently, in an interview with Tolo News, you stated that recognizing the interim government is Afghanistan's right and that if this happens, Afghanistan could achieve significant progress. You also mentioned that any country taking the lead in this regard would be commendable, suggesting that Iran should take the initiative. How significant is this for the relations between Iran and Afghanistan, given that there are official interactions between the two countries? Do you believe Iran will accept this?

A: Yes, recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is the right of the Afghan people and government. So, countries should be free to make their own decisions in this regard.

We expect more cooperation from some friendly and brotherly countries; some have had good diplomatic relations with us. We have achieved good cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in various areas, particularly economically, and there is strong trust in this regard.

However, we expect more cooperation from Iran. The Islamic Republic should engage more with us in recognizing and declaring [the Islamic Emirate] and prioritize this declaration. The issue of Afghanistan is a domestic matter that should respect the Afghan people.

Every country should shape its relations and interactions with us based on its principles and interests, as well as Afghanistan interests. The impact of the relations between Iran and Afghanistan, especially in trade and economic fields, is significant in the region and beyond.

We consider these interactions beneficial and have more confidence in this area, moving towards further enhancing these relations.

Q: Rahmatullah Faizan, deputy representative of the Taliban's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Herat, described an inclusive government model as a corrupt form of governance and a single-ethnic government as sustainable. What is your view on this statement? Does the Taliban’s perspective align with this?

A: The matters of government formation, the type of governance, and the inclusivity or exclusivity of the government are solely the concerns of the Afghans and do not belong to any other country. Therefore, other countries should not interfere in these matters. We expect the relations and interactions of various countries with Afghanistan to be akin to those with an independent and free country, which would be beneficial for all governments.

Due to the differing opinions of various parties, Afghanistan has faced failures and bitter experiences in the past, with many intolerable problems arising from this. We desire Afghanistan to be unified and cohesive, with a single government and a unified ideology, so that the people, who have suffered from conflicts over the years, can come together and reach an understanding.

Q: You mentioned to France 24 that you will participate in the Doha meeting. Why is the Taliban willing to participate in the third Doha meeting when they did not participate in the previous two meetings? At what level will the Taliban government participate?

A: It has been decided that Afghanistan to participate in the upcoming Doha meeting, provided that the conditions of the Islamic Emirate are accepted.

These conditions include having a meaningful meeting and addressing topics such as economic progress, Afghanistan's achievements, and narcotics.

The reports in the media stating that we have set conditions are incorrect. We will wait until the meeting is held to see what changes occur.