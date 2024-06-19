Navy Commander says Iran acquires advanced drones

برای آنهایی که هنوز تصمیم به رأی دادن نگرفته‌اند؛ چرا رأی نمی‌دهید؟!

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani announced on Wednesday that the country has got access to advanced drones.
19 June 2024

TABNAK: The Navy has acquired advanced drones in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles, which has increased the force’s combat power in the area, he said.

"Soon, we will see accessions in the Navy and effective presence in all oceans is on the agenda and a priority,” the top commander said.

“Our achievements are those of the people and the country as the Navy is a showcase of the country on the international stage.”

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

