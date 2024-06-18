برای آنهایی که هنوز تصمیم به رأی دادن نگرفته‌اند؛ چرا رأی نمی‌دهید؟!

پزشکیان احمدی‌نژاد جبهه اصلاح‌طلبان نیست! /‍ پزشکیان در اوایل انقلاب حامی حزب اللهی ها بود / کشور با جلیلی به دیوار کوبیده می شود

حرف‌های جنجالی پزشکیان درباره موسوی و دیگران در دانشگاه تهران

Latest on Iran’s elections: Poll shows over 52 percent turnout 

According to a newly-released opinion poll, over 52 percent of Iranians will take part in the snap elections scheduled for June 28.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۳۳۲۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ خرداد ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۴:۴۱ 18 June 2024

TABNAK: More than 52 percent of Iranian eligible voters will go to ballot boxes on June 28 to participate in the snap elections after late President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a tragic helicopter crash on May 19.

Earlier, Iranian Constitutional Council, a 12-member body overseeing elections, finalized the list of approved presidential candidates which includes former Minister of Justice Mostafa Pourmohammadi, lawmaker Massoud Pezeshkian, Head of Iran’s martyrs and Veterans Affairs Foundation Amirhossein Ghazizadeh, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani, former Nuclear Negotiator Saeed Jalili and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The five-day registration period for candidates ended on June 3rd, with 80 individuals registering. The Constitutional Council was given seven days to vet the candidates, with the option of extending the period by an additional five days.

The candidates running for the presidency of the Islamic Republic of Iran presented their comprehensive economic plans and strategies in the first televised debate on Monday night, the first of five debates broadcast live on the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Monday’s debate focused entirely on their economic plans and the implementation of the seventh development plan, strategies to combat inflation, plans for the private sector, boosting production, and increasing public involvement in the economy.

iran president iranian election
# انتخابات # محمدباقر قالیباف # مصطفی پورمحمدی # سعید جلیلی # علیرضا زاکانی # امیرحسین قاضی زاده هاشمی # مسعود پزشکیان # انتخابات ریاست جمهوری

