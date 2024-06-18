Latest on Iran’s elections: Poll shows over 52 percent turnout 

According to a newly-released opinion poll, over 52 percent of Iranians will take part in the snap elections scheduled for June 28.

TABNAK: More than 52 percent of Iranian eligible voters will go to ballot boxes on June 28 to participate in the snap elections after late President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a tragic helicopter crash on May 19.

Earlier, Iranian Constitutional Council, a 12-member body overseeing elections, finalized the list of approved presidential candidates which includes former Minister of Justice Mostafa Pourmohammadi, lawmaker Massoud Pezeshkian, Head of Iran’s martyrs and Veterans Affairs Foundation Amirhossein Ghazizadeh, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani, former Nuclear Negotiator Saeed Jalili and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The five-day registration period for candidates ended on June 3rd, with 80 individuals registering. The Constitutional Council was given seven days to vet the candidates, with the option of extending the period by an additional five days.

The candidates running for the presidency of the Islamic Republic of Iran presented their comprehensive economic plans and strategies in the first televised debate on Monday night, the first of five debates broadcast live on the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Monday’s debate focused entirely on their economic plans and the implementation of the seventh development plan, strategies to combat inflation, plans for the private sector, boosting production, and increasing public involvement in the economy.