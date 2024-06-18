Latest on Iran’s presidential elections: Candidates vow economic growth, tackling inflation in first TV debate

Iranian presidential contenders laid out their economic platforms, offering a range of proposals aimed at addressing high inflation, sanctions, investment and economic growth in the first televised TV debate attended by all 6 approved candidates as elections atmosphere is heating up in Iran.

TABNAK: ‘Growing the country’s economy requires seeing opportunities, former Iranian Nuclear Negotiator, Saeed Jalili running in the elections said in the debate.

An 8 percent economic growth is essential today, and people must be able to choose who can achieve it in the best way, he continued. “If our national consensus is to achieve 8 percent economic growth, we must have 48 programs that the seventh development plan requires from the government.”

Masoud Pezeshkian, another presidential candidate and Iranian lawmaker stressed foreign investment as a necessity for the country’s economic growth.

With the current forces and experts, the seventh development plan (of the country) is not feasible, he said, adding, “If we cannot ensure internal cohesion and participation of all political groups in the implementation of programs, the seventh development plan will not be executed properly.”

“The government, along with experts, must formulate a proper plan and review the goals again,” the lawmaker noted.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibar who is currently serving as the Parliament Speaker stressed economic transformation as the most important duty of the president.

The president must be chosen in a way that ensures the resolution of problems, he said, as vowed, “In my administration, salaries will increase in line with inflation and economic growth.”

Iran is gearing up for its presidential elections on June 28, following an early call due to the tragic death of President Raisi in a helicopter accident on May 19th, during his third year in office.

The new administration, the 14th one after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will assume power in late June or early July and hold office for four years.

The six candidates approved by the Guardian Council, and thus eligible to participate in the elections include Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Saeed Jalili, Masoud Pezeshkian, along with former Minister of Justice Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani and and President of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans AffairsAmir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi.

