Iran says it identifies terrorist-raising centers in neighbors

Iranian top military official said the country identified ‘terrorist raising and vandalism’ centers in some neighboring countries.

TABNAK: Islamic Republic Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said on Sunday, “Terrorist-raising and vandalism centers have been established in certain foreign countries where terrorists are being rented for terrorist moves. Some of these centers have been indentified in some countries neighboring Iran.”

He further said that the IRGC has nipped many security threats in bud so far.

He further said that 30 trained terrorists pursuing ISIS ideologies have involved in the recent terrorist attack in the southeastern Iranian Province of Sistan and Balouchestan.

In the late hours of Wednesday, 3 April 2024, the foreign-backed terrorist group, Jaish al-Adl, perpetrated a series of coordinated attacks in the cities of Chabahar and Rask, situated in the province of Sistan and Baluchistan.

Driven by malevolent intentions to disrupt peace and stability, the assailants targeted five pivotal public places, military bases, and security control centers, taking numerous civilians hostage.

However, despite their sinister motives, the swift and courageous response of Iranian security forces and law enforcement thwarted their attempts to seize control of the military and security headquarters in Chabahar and Rask.

During the anti-terrorist operations led by Iranian security forces, all hostages were successfully released. Sadly, these despicable acts of terror claimed the lives of ten brave police officers and security personnel, who sacrificed themselves in defense of our nation. Several others sustained injuries and 44 civilians were wounded in the attacks.