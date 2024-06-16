Iranian Deputy Minister of Economy, Mohammad Rezvanifar said the country’s non-oil trade jumped to US$116 billion in 2023, showing US$42 billion rise comparing to the amount in 2020.

Iran says its non-oil trade surged by US$42 billion in 3 years

TABNAK: Iran’s non-oil exports totaled US$35 billion in 2020, but it hit US$49 billion in 2023, according to Rezvanifar, indicating a 40 percent rise.

Rezvanifar who also heads Iran’s Customs, continued that the amount of Iran’s trade with neighbors increased by 10 percent in 2023 (comparing to the figures in 2020), reaching US$61 billion in 2023.

According to the Iranian official, the volume of goods transit via Iran grew by 54 percent in 2023 (comparing to the year before), hitting 17.8 million tons of merchandise.

Liquefied natural gas, liquid propane, and liquid butane are commonly top exported data-x-items of Iran.

Meanwhile, the country’s top five sources of imports include corn, smartphones, soybeans, sunflower seed oil, and rice.