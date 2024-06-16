روزی که پزشکیان دنبال اجرایی شدن گشت ارشاد بود!

چرا رسانه‌های غربی به سعید جلیلی ضریب می‌دهند؟

شباهت شگفت انگیز کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری به این خودروها

Iran says its non-oil trade surged by US$42 billion in 3 years

Iranian Deputy Minister of Economy, Mohammad Rezvanifar said the country’s non-oil trade jumped to US$116 billion in 2023, showing US$42 billion rise comparing to the amount in 2020.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۲۹۶۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ خرداد ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۴:۴۱ 16 June 2024

TABNAK: Iran’s non-oil exports totaled US$35 billion in 2020, but it hit US$49 billion in 2023, according to Rezvanifar, indicating a 40 percent rise.

Rezvanifar who also heads Iran’s Customs, continued that the amount of Iran’s trade with neighbors increased by 10 percent in 2023 (comparing to the figures in 2020), reaching US$61 billion in 2023.

According to the Iranian official, the volume of goods transit via Iran grew by 54 percent in 2023 (comparing to the year before), hitting 17.8 million tons of merchandise.

Liquefied natural gas, liquid propane, and liquid butane are commonly top exported data-x-items of Iran.

Meanwhile, the country’s top five sources of imports include corn, smartphones, soybeans, sunflower seed oil, and rice.

تور تابستان ۱۴۰۳
آموزشگاه آرایشگری مردانه
خرید چیلر
فریت بار
گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iran trade economic growth
برچسب منتخب
# انتخابات # محمدباقر قالیباف # مصطفی پورمحمدی # سعید جلیلی # علیرضا زاکانی # امیرحسین قاضی زاده هاشمی # مسعود پزشکیان # انتخابات ریاست جمهوری

نتایج یک نظرسنجی بعد از اعلام نام کاندیداها  (۶۰۱ نظر)

اسامی تایید صلاحیت شدگان ریاست جمهوری چهاردهم اعلام شد؛ رقابت در شش ضلعی انتخابات  (۴۱۲ نظر)

بالاخره رخ خواهد داد: اخراج افغانی‌های غیرمجاز  (۲۶۱ نظر)

سکانس رقص پارسا پیروزفر با همسر داوود رشیدی  (۲۲۱ نظر)

چهره مشهور بین المللی، حامی قالیباف گشت  (۲۱۵ نظر)

ورود سپاه بزرگ تهران به محله هرندی  (۲۱۲ نظر)

خالکوبی‌های اراذل و‎ ‎اوباش دستگیر شده در تهران  (۲۰۸ نظر)

به زودی؛ طرح عفاف در خانه‌ها اجرا خواهد شد  (۱۹۱ نظر)

علی لاریجانی در هواپیمایی به خلبانی قالیباف  (۱۷۰ نظر)

دو موضع متفاوت جلیلی درباره انصراف از کاندیداتوری  (۱۶۸ نظر)

زیدآبادی : باید کشف کنیم پزشکیان برای چه تأیید شده  (۱۶۸ نظر)

روزی که پزشکیان دنبال اجرایی شدن گشت ارشاد بود!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

برای پیروزی در مناظره ها، کدام کاندیدا چه حرفی را بزند؟ کدام کاندیدا چه حرفی را نزند؟  (۱۵۵ نظر)

ماجرای نامه خبرساز معاون وزیر بهداشت برای عضویت در هیئت علمی دانشگاه/ پیگیری تابناک از شخص معاون  (۱۵۲ نظر)

تخلف مالیاتی در ستاد تبلیغاتی؛ چگونه اقدام آقای کاندیدا، زمینه پولشویی های بعدی را فراهم می کند؟  (۱۴۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/005DLs
tabnak.ir/005DLs