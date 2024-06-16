روزی که پزشکیان دنبال اجرایی شدن گشت ارشاد بود!

چرا رسانه‌های غربی به سعید جلیلی ضریب می‌دهند؟

شباهت شگفت انگیز کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری به این خودروها

Iran, Qatar trade rises by 41 percent in 2 months

The volume of trade exchanges between Iran and Qatar surged by 41 percent in January and February 2024, comparing to similar period in the year before.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۲۹۳۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ خرداد ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۱:۳۱ 16 June 2024

TABNAK: Iranian Commercial Envoy to Qatar Abbas al-Khani unveiled the 41 percent growth of trade ties between the two neighbors in January and February with agricultural products, food stuff, dried fruits, carpet, building materials and minerals are at top of Iran’s exports list to the Arab country.

He further said ‘amicable and tension-free political ties’ between Iran and Qatar have provided a ‘proper ground’ for boosting trade and economic ties between the two sides which could be an opportunity for strengthening mutual trade cooperation further.

Moreover, geographical closeness of the two sides reduces freight-shipping costs and shortens the time of delivering goods.

Iran and Qatar signed a comprehensive cooperation document at the end of the ninth Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Committee meeting in Tehran on December 11, 2023.

The document was signed by Iran’s Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian and Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani as the heads of the Joint Economic Committee.

In the mentioned document, cooperation in the fields of energy (water and wastewater, electricity, oil, gas, and environment), exchanging experiences and technical knowledge, holding events, including exhibitions, and specialized training courses in the fields of water and water technologies, and renewable energies were emphasized.

Exchanging private sector delegations active in the fields of consulting, contracting, and industries, production of equipment related to the electricity industry, and the readiness of the environmental organizations of the two countries to expand relations have also been covered in the document.

تور تابستان ۱۴۰۳
آموزشگاه آرایشگری مردانه
خرید چیلر
فریت بار
گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iran qatar trade
برچسب منتخب
# انتخابات # محمدباقر قالیباف # مصطفی پورمحمدی # سعید جلیلی # علیرضا زاکانی # امیرحسین قاضی زاده هاشمی # مسعود پزشکیان # انتخابات ریاست جمهوری

نتایج یک نظرسنجی بعد از اعلام نام کاندیداها  (۶۰۱ نظر)

بالاخره رخ خواهد داد: اخراج افغانی‌های غیرمجاز  (۲۶۱ نظر)

چهره مشهور بین المللی، حامی قالیباف گشت  (۲۱۵ نظر)

ورود سپاه بزرگ تهران به محله هرندی  (۲۱۲ نظر)

خالکوبی‌های اراذل و‎ ‎اوباش دستگیر شده در تهران  (۲۰۸ نظر)

علی لاریجانی در هواپیمایی به خلبانی قالیباف  (۱۷۰ نظر)

دو موضع متفاوت جلیلی درباره انصراف از کاندیداتوری  (۱۶۸ نظر)

زیدآبادی : باید کشف کنیم پزشکیان برای چه تأیید شده  (۱۶۸ نظر)

روزی که پزشکیان دنبال اجرایی شدن گشت ارشاد بود!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

برای پیروزی در مناظره ها، کدام کاندیدا چه حرفی را بزند؟ کدام کاندیدا چه حرفی را نزند؟  (۱۵۵ نظر)

ماجرای نامه خبرساز معاون وزیر بهداشت برای عضویت در هیئت علمی دانشگاه/ پیگیری تابناک از شخص معاون  (۱۵۲ نظر)

تخلف مالیاتی در ستاد تبلیغاتی؛ چگونه اقدام آقای کاندیدا، زمینه پولشویی های بعدی را فراهم می کند؟  (۱۴۲ نظر)

عملیات کماندوهای اسرائیل برای باز‌پس‌گیری 4 اسیر  (۱۴۰ نظر)

روایت شبکه خبر ترکیه از مهاجران ایرانی  (۱۳۷ نظر)

سخنان جنجالی پزشکیان در اولین برنامه تلویزیونی  (۱۳۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/005DLJ
tabnak.ir/005DLJ