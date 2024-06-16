Iran, Qatar trade rises by 41 percent in 2 months

The volume of trade exchanges between Iran and Qatar surged by 41 percent in January and February 2024, comparing to similar period in the year before.

TABNAK: Iranian Commercial Envoy to Qatar Abbas al-Khani unveiled the 41 percent growth of trade ties between the two neighbors in January and February with agricultural products, food stuff, dried fruits, carpet, building materials and minerals are at top of Iran’s exports list to the Arab country.

He further said ‘amicable and tension-free political ties’ between Iran and Qatar have provided a ‘proper ground’ for boosting trade and economic ties between the two sides which could be an opportunity for strengthening mutual trade cooperation further.

Moreover, geographical closeness of the two sides reduces freight-shipping costs and shortens the time of delivering goods.

Iran and Qatar signed a comprehensive cooperation document at the end of the ninth Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Committee meeting in Tehran on December 11, 2023.

The document was signed by Iran’s Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian and Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani as the heads of the Joint Economic Committee.

In the mentioned document, cooperation in the fields of energy (water and wastewater, electricity, oil, gas, and environment), exchanging experiences and technical knowledge, holding events, including exhibitions, and specialized training courses in the fields of water and water technologies, and renewable energies were emphasized.

Exchanging private sector delegations active in the fields of consulting, contracting, and industries, production of equipment related to the electricity industry, and the readiness of the environmental organizations of the two countries to expand relations have also been covered in the document.