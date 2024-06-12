ابهامات و حواشی جالب شماره حساب جلیلی؛ اکانتی غیر رسمی با دسترسی به ریز تراکنش‌های ستاد

اختصاصی/ آیا از لانینا باید ترسید؟/ رابطه «دورپیوندی» این پدیده با ایران

ماجرای «خون فروشی» به کشورهای عربی چیست؟/ مراجعه بالای شهروندان برای اهدای خون به مردم غزه

بازدید 89

Iran’s economic growth to hit 5 percent in 2024, predicts World Bank

Iran’s economic growth is estimated to have increased to 5 percent in fiscal year of 2023-2024 (late March 2023 to late March 2024), the World Bank said in a report.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۲۲۶۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ خرداد ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۳:۰۸ 12 June 2024

TABNAK: The progress is estimated as country is exempted from the OPEC+ agreement, oil restrictions, the World Bank said in its latest World Economic Outlook.

A downturn in the gas extractives sector operations, reduced shipping through the Suez Canal, slower investment partly owing to limited private sector credit, and a dampened recovery in tourism because of the conflict in the region.

Global growth is expected to remain “stable for the first time in three years” in 2024, at 2,6%, reaching an average of 2,7% in 2025-2026, “well below” that recorded in the decade before covid- 19, predicted the World Bank.

«The expectation for 2024 is that, for the first time in three years, the global economy will stabilize, although at a level considered low based on recent historical standards», pointed out the most recent Global Economic Perspectives from the World Bank Group, released on Wednesday.

«Four years after the disruptions caused by the pandemic, various conflicts, inflation and monetary tightening, it appears that global economic growth is stabilizing», said Indermit Gil, Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of the World Bank group.

«However, growth is at lower levels than in the period before 2020», noted Gil, highlighting that «the prospects for the world's poorest economies are even more worrying», as they face «punitive levels of debt service, possible trade restrictions and climatic events that generate high costs».

تور تابستان ۱۴۰۳
آموزشگاه آرایشگری مردانه
خرید چیلر
فریت بار
گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iran economy Growth
برچسب منتخب
# انتخابات # مسعود پزشکیان # مصطفی پورمحمدی # سعید جلیلی # علیرضا زاکانی # امیرحسین قاضی زاده هاشمی # محمدباقر قالیباف # انتخابات ریاست جمهوری

عملیات‌‌ روانی علیه اتباع افغانستانی در ایران‌؟  (۵۳۴ نظر)

نتایج یک نظرسنجی بعد از اعلام نام کاندیداها  (۵۰۸ نظر)

شما ترجیح می دهید رئیس جمهور آینده ایران، چه کسی باشد؟  (۴۷۸ نظر)

اسامی تایید صلاحیت شدگان ریاست جمهوری چهاردهم اعلام شد؛ رقابت در شش ضلعی انتخابات  (۴۰۸ نظر)

نمایش شکل جدید فقر بر پشت‌بام خانه‌های تهران  (۲۸۱ نظر)

سکانس رقص پارسا پیروزفر با همسر داوود رشیدی  (۲۰۱ نظر)

به زودی؛ طرح عفاف در خانه‌ها اجرا خواهد شد  (۱۹۱ نظر)

تیبای جلیلی، تجهیز شده یا معمولی؟!  (۱۷۹ نظر)

ورود سپاه بزرگ تهران به محله هرندی  (۱۷۴ نظر)

برای پیروزی در مناظره ها، کدام کاندیدا چه حرفی را بزند؟ کدام کاندیدا چه حرفی را نزند؟  (۱۵۳ نظر)

همستر حساب شما را خالی می‌کند؟ / «ضربه زدن» یا ضربه دیدن؛ مساله این است  (۱۴۳ نظر)

نوشته ادایی یک مغازه برای تذکر حجاب به مشتریان  (۱۳۳ نظر)

سخنان جنجالی پزشکیان در اولین برنامه تلویزیونی  (۱۳۲ نظر)

تحلیل ها و توصیه های انتخاباتی یک جامعه شناس مطرح خطاب به کاندیداها؛ این کارها و این حرفها شما را رئیس جمهور می کند!  (۱۳۲ نظر)

عملیات کماندوهای اسرائیل برای باز‌پس‌گیری 4 اسیر  (۱۳۱ نظر)

tabnak.ir/005DAY
tabnak.ir/005DAY