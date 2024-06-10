Iran blasts PGCC’s recent statement on Persian Gulf islands

TABNAK: Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani blasted certain contents of the (P)GCC statement as “unconstructive and futile”, saying the three islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb are inseparable and eternal part of Iran’s territory.

The statement was issued at the 160th session of the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council Ministerial Council meeting in Doha.

He further reiterated that Iran condemns any claim on those three islands and considers any comment in this regard as interference in its internal and territorial affairs.

Kanaani also dismissed Kuwait’s one-sided stances about the Arash gas field, emphasizing that the rehash of such statements and claims have no legal value and would not entitle Kuwait to any right.

The three Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa, the Greater and Lesser Tunbs have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found and corroborated by countless historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other parts of the world.

However, the United Arab Emirates has repeatedly laid claim to the islands.

The islands fell under British control in 1921 but on November 30, 1971, a day after British forces left the region and just two days before the UAE was to become an official federation, Iran’s sovereignty over the islands was restored.