اسامی تایید صلاحیت شدگان ریاست جمهوری چهاردهم اعلام شد؛ رقابت در شش ضلعی انتخابات

تسهیلات ۷،۰۰۰،۰۰۰،۰۰۰،۰۰۰ تومانی بدون بازپرداخت بانکی +سند/ شرکتی زیان‌ده که بیش از یک میلیارد دلار، ارز دولتی گرفت!

تیبای جلیلی، تجهیز شده یا معمولی؟!

بازدید 61

Iran blasts PGCC’s recent statement on Persian Gulf islands

Iran on Monday condemned a recent statement issued in (PGCC) ministerial meeting over three Iranian Persian Gulf islands.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۱۹۲۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ خرداد ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۳:۵۹ 10 June 2024

TABNAK: Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani blasted certain contents of the (P)GCC statement as “unconstructive and futile”, saying the three islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb are inseparable and eternal part of Iran’s territory.

 

The statement was issued at the 160th session of the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council Ministerial Council meeting in Doha.

He further reiterated that Iran condemns any claim on those three islands and considers any comment in this regard as interference in its internal and territorial affairs.

Kanaani also dismissed Kuwait’s one-sided stances about the Arash gas field, emphasizing that the rehash of such statements and claims have no legal value and would not entitle Kuwait to any right.

The three Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa, the Greater and Lesser Tunbs have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found and corroborated by countless historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other parts of the world.

However, the United Arab Emirates has repeatedly laid claim to the islands.

The islands fell under British control in 1921 but on November 30, 1971, a day after British forces left the region and just two days before the UAE was to become an official federation, Iran’s sovereignty over the islands was restored.

تور تابستان ۱۴۰۳
آموزشگاه آرایشگری مردانه
خرید چیلر
فریت بار
گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iran gcc united arab emirates
برچسب منتخب
# انتخابات # تایید صلاحیت # مسعود پزشکیان # مصطفی پورمحمدی # سعید جلیلی # علیرضا زاکانی # امیرحسین قاضی زاده هاشمی # محمدباقر قالیباف # انتخابات ریاست جمهوری
لحظه انهدام گنبد آهنین با موشک ایرانی
تصاویر سفر ماه عسل مونا کرمی و سپند امیرسلیمانی
سکانس رقص پارسا پیروزفر با همسر داوود رشیدی
اسامی تایید صلاحیت شدگان ریاست جمهوری چهاردهم اعلام شد؛ رقابت در شش ضلعی انتخابات
عملیات‌‌ روانی علیه اتباع افغانستانی در ایران‌؟
تصاویر سردار حاجی‌زاده در خانه سرتیم حفاظت رئیسی
توفان حسن یزدانی در آستانه المپیک بعداز ۸ماه دوری از تشک؛ فتح بوداپست با ضربه‌فنی یک آمریکایی در فینال/ کامران قاسم‌پور خط خورد
بن سلمان با سفر به ایران مسیر پادشاهی را هموار می کند/ حرکت چراغ خاموش چین در خلیج فارس/ دلیل گرایش بحرین به دیپلماسی با ایران
پوتین، ترکیه را تهدید کرد
واژگونی کامیون روی ۸ سواری در تهران
اشتباه بچگانه و حیرت‌آور کشتی‌گیر ایران در ثانیه آخر + ویدئو / ساروی تنها طلاییِ روز برنزی در بوداپست/ هت‌تریک تلخ شکست مقابل آذربایجان/ قهرمانی تیم رنگرز با ۸ برنز!
ادعاهای رائفی‌پور درباره سقوط هلی کوپتر رئیسی: خلبان، خلبان رهبری بوده است!
عیادت کریم باقری از پیشکسوت استقلال
غیر ایرانی‌ها درباره بازی همستر چه می‌گویند؟
جزئیات بحث برانگیز درباره حقوق دریافتی ابراهیم رئیسی

عملیات‌‌ روانی علیه اتباع افغانستانی در ایران‌؟  (۵۲۳ نظر)

شما ترجیح می دهید رئیس جمهور آینده ایران، چه کسی باشد؟  (۴۷۳ نظر)

اسامی تایید صلاحیت شدگان ریاست جمهوری چهاردهم اعلام شد؛ رقابت در شش ضلعی انتخابات  (۴۰۰ نظر)

نمایش شکل جدید فقر بر پشت‌بام خانه‌های تهران  (۲۸۱ نظر)

محمدباقر قالیباف رئیس مجلس رسماً ثبت نام کرد / معاون اول حسن روحانی کاندیدا شد / پورمحمدی، بذرپاش، آخوندی و منظور هم نام نویسی کردند / مخبر، سعید محمد و عارف نیامدند  (۲۵۲ نظر)

افزایش ۵۰ درصدی اخراج اتباع افغانستانی از ایران  (۱۸۶ نظر)

درباره محمود احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌توان گفت؟!  (۱۸۲ نظر)

تیبای جلیلی، تجهیز شده یا معمولی؟!  (۱۷۶ نظر)

مامور پلیس در عملیات تعقیب و گریز آسمانی شد  (۱۵۳ نظر)

همستر حساب شما را خالی می‌کند؟ / «ضربه زدن» یا ضربه دیدن؛ مساله این است  (۱۴۳ نظر)

نوشته ادایی یک مغازه برای تذکر حجاب به مشتریان  (۱۳۳ نظر)

مزاحمت زنان برای احمدی نژاد در بازار تهران: خوشگل شدی! تو رو خدا زنگ بزن  (۱۱۹ نظر)

قرعه کشی برای برنامه های تبلیغاتی کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری برگزار شد+جزئیات/ اسامی نمایندگان کاندیداها  (۱۰۶ نظر)

متن کامل قطعنامه ضدایرانی در آژانس بین المللی انرژی اتمی/ ایران چگونه واکنش نشان می دهد؟  (۱۰۵ نظر)

نمایش شبانه زشت تلویزیون از فوتبال ایران؛ تهمت ، فحاشی و درگیری! / همه احضار شدند  (۱۰۳ نظر)

tabnak.ir/005D57
tabnak.ir/005D57