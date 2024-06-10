اسامی تایید صلاحیت شدگان ریاست جمهوری چهاردهم اعلام شد؛ رقابت در شش ضلعی انتخابات

تسهیلات ۷،۰۰۰،۰۰۰،۰۰۰،۰۰۰ تومانی بدون بازپرداخت بانکی +سند/ شرکتی زیان‌ده که بیش از یک میلیارد دلار، ارز دولتی گرفت!

تیبای جلیلی، تجهیز شده یا معمولی؟!

Iran, Tajikistan ink 44 deals in 3 years

Iran and Tajikistan have signed 44 deals in 3 years, showing a significant growth of economic ties between two Shanghai members.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۱۹۱۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ خرداد ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۳:۱۹ 10 June 2024

TABNAK: Over 44 cooperation agreements have been signed between Tehran and Dushanbe, said Tajik Ambassador to Iran Nizamuddin Zahedi, as the two countries improved bilateral relations after a nine-year break as the Central Asian country’s President Emomali Rahmon visited Tehran in 2022.

His visit was followed by late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s presence in Tajikistan in 2021 for Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

Tajikistan needs Iran’s military knowhow and expertise to deal with military threats from neighboring Kyrgyzstan. Iran helped Dushanbe open a drone manufacturing plant named ‘Ababil’ in its territory.

Moreover, the volume of trade between the Tehran and Dushanbe was about US$57 million in 2021, however it surged to US$270 million in 2023 with the two sides have vowed to raise it to US$500 million, according to the Tajik ambassador.

The two sides have signed various deals in trade, economy, fighting drug trafficking, transportation, culture, art, shared free zones, education, and technology so far.

In another development late April, the deputy transport minister of Tajikistan said her country is interested in investing at Iran’s Chabahar Port in logistics affairs.

In a meeting with Iran’s Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development Ali Akbar Safaei, Shayesta Moradzadeh emphasized the interest of her country in making investments at the port in logistics affairs.

As Iran's only oceanic port on the Gulf of Oman, Chabahar Port holds great significance for the country both politically and economically. The country has taken serious measures for developing this port in order to improve the country’s maritime trade.

 

 

تور تابستان ۱۴۰۳
آموزشگاه آرایشگری مردانه
خرید چیلر
فریت بار
گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iran tajikistan agreement
برچسب منتخب
# انتخابات # تایید صلاحیت # مسعود پزشکیان # مصطفی پورمحمدی # سعید جلیلی # علیرضا زاکانی # امیرحسین قاضی زاده هاشمی # محمدباقر قالیباف # انتخابات ریاست جمهوری
لحظه انهدام گنبد آهنین با موشک ایرانی
تصاویر سفر ماه عسل مونا کرمی و سپند امیرسلیمانی
سکانس رقص پارسا پیروزفر با همسر داوود رشیدی
اسامی تایید صلاحیت شدگان ریاست جمهوری چهاردهم اعلام شد؛ رقابت در شش ضلعی انتخابات
عملیات‌‌ روانی علیه اتباع افغانستانی در ایران‌؟
تصاویر سردار حاجی‌زاده در خانه سرتیم حفاظت رئیسی
توفان حسن یزدانی در آستانه المپیک بعداز ۸ماه دوری از تشک؛ فتح بوداپست با ضربه‌فنی یک آمریکایی در فینال/ کامران قاسم‌پور خط خورد
بن سلمان با سفر به ایران مسیر پادشاهی را هموار می کند/ حرکت چراغ خاموش چین در خلیج فارس/ دلیل گرایش بحرین به دیپلماسی با ایران
پوتین، ترکیه را تهدید کرد
واژگونی کامیون روی ۸ سواری در تهران
اشتباه بچگانه و حیرت‌آور کشتی‌گیر ایران در ثانیه آخر + ویدئو / ساروی تنها طلاییِ روز برنزی در بوداپست/ هت‌تریک تلخ شکست مقابل آذربایجان/ قهرمانی تیم رنگرز با ۸ برنز!
ادعاهای رائفی‌پور درباره سقوط هلی کوپتر رئیسی: خلبان، خلبان رهبری بوده است!
عیادت کریم باقری از پیشکسوت استقلال
غیر ایرانی‌ها درباره بازی همستر چه می‌گویند؟
جزئیات بحث برانگیز درباره حقوق دریافتی ابراهیم رئیسی

عملیات‌‌ روانی علیه اتباع افغانستانی در ایران‌؟  (۵۲۳ نظر)

شما ترجیح می دهید رئیس جمهور آینده ایران، چه کسی باشد؟  (۴۷۳ نظر)

اسامی تایید صلاحیت شدگان ریاست جمهوری چهاردهم اعلام شد؛ رقابت در شش ضلعی انتخابات  (۴۰۰ نظر)

نمایش شکل جدید فقر بر پشت‌بام خانه‌های تهران  (۲۸۱ نظر)

محمدباقر قالیباف رئیس مجلس رسماً ثبت نام کرد / معاون اول حسن روحانی کاندیدا شد / پورمحمدی، بذرپاش، آخوندی و منظور هم نام نویسی کردند / مخبر، سعید محمد و عارف نیامدند  (۲۵۲ نظر)

افزایش ۵۰ درصدی اخراج اتباع افغانستانی از ایران  (۱۸۶ نظر)

درباره محمود احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌توان گفت؟!  (۱۸۲ نظر)

تیبای جلیلی، تجهیز شده یا معمولی؟!  (۱۷۶ نظر)

مامور پلیس در عملیات تعقیب و گریز آسمانی شد  (۱۵۳ نظر)

همستر حساب شما را خالی می‌کند؟ / «ضربه زدن» یا ضربه دیدن؛ مساله این است  (۱۴۳ نظر)

نوشته ادایی یک مغازه برای تذکر حجاب به مشتریان  (۱۳۳ نظر)

مزاحمت زنان برای احمدی نژاد در بازار تهران: خوشگل شدی! تو رو خدا زنگ بزن  (۱۱۹ نظر)

قرعه کشی برای برنامه های تبلیغاتی کاندیداهای ریاست جمهوری برگزار شد+جزئیات/ اسامی نمایندگان کاندیداها  (۱۰۶ نظر)

متن کامل قطعنامه ضدایرانی در آژانس بین المللی انرژی اتمی/ ایران چگونه واکنش نشان می دهد؟  (۱۰۵ نظر)

نمایش شبانه زشت تلویزیون از فوتبال ایران؛ تهمت ، فحاشی و درگیری! / همه احضار شدند  (۱۰۳ نظر)

tabnak.ir/005D4v
tabnak.ir/005D4v