جزییات مالیات ۶۰ درصدی برای فروش مسکن

تالاسمی چه زمانی بروز می‌کند و چقدر خطرناک است؟

چه کسانی موسیقی را دوست ندارند؟

بازدید 1

Iranian Psychologists in Calgary, Canada

کد خبر: ۱۱۷۲۴۳۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ ارديبهشت ۱۴۰۲ - ۱۱:۴۹ 24 April 2023

Iranian Psychologists in Calgary, Canada

According to IranianPsychologist.org, Mental health is an important aspect of our overall well-being, and seeking help from a qualified psychologist can make a significant difference in our lives. If you are of Iranian descent and living in Calgary, you might be interested to know that there are many Iranian psychologists in the city who can provide culturally sensitive and effective mental health services. In this article, we'll take a closer look at Iranian psychologists in Calgary and what they can offer.

Education and Training

Iranian psychologists in Calgary are highly educated and trained professionals. Many of them have obtained their psychology education in Iran, where they have received rigorous and comprehensive training in the field. Additionally, many of these psychologists have continued their education and training in Canada to further enhance their skills and knowledge.

Services Offered

Iranian psychologists in Calgary can provide a variety of mental health services to their clients, including individual therapy, couples therapy, family therapy, and group therapy. They have experience treating a range of mental health conditions, such as anxiety, depression, trauma, and addiction.

Moreover, these psychologists are known for their patient-centered approach to therapy. They take the time to listen to their clients' concerns and provide evidence-based interventions tailored to their unique needs. They are also mindful of the cultural nuances and language barriers that may exist, and they can provide culturally sensitive therapy to clients of Iranian descent.

Contribution to the Mental Health Industry

Iranian psychologists in Calgary have made significant contributions to the mental health industry in the city. Their extensive knowledge and experience have improved the quality of mental health services in the area, and their commitment to their clients has earned them a reputation as some of the best psychologists in the city.

Additionally, Iranian psychologists in Calgary have helped bridge the gap between the Iranian community and the Canadian mental health industry. They understand the cultural nuances and language barriers that may exist, and they can provide mental health services that are tailored to the unique needs of their Iranian clients.

Finding an Iranian Psychologist in Calgary

If you are looking for an Iranian psychologist in Calgary, there are several ways to find one. You can ask for referrals from family and friends who may have had positive experiences with Iranian psychologists in the city. You can also conduct an online search for Iranian psychologists in Calgary and browse through their profiles and reviews.

Conclusion

Iranian psychologists in Calgary are highly skilled and trained professionals who can provide effective and culturally sensitive mental health services to their clients. They have made significant contributions to the mental health industry in the city, and they can provide therapy that is tailored to the unique needs of their Iranian clients. If you're looking for a psychologist in Calgary, consider seeking out one of the many talented Iranian psychologists practicing in the city.

 Resources:

 https://www.iranianpsychologist.org/

https://www.iranianpsychologist.org/shervin-vakili/

https://www.iranianpsychologist.org/calgary/

 

 

End of ad reporting/

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
Advretising reportage iranian IranianPsychologist Mental Health Industry
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

برچسب منتخب
# فطریه # عماد افروغ # کفاره روزه # دربی ۱۰۰ # تالاب میقان # عباسعلی براتی پور
وب گردی

تابستان 1402 در روسیه؛ پهناورترین کشور جهان

راهنمای خرید تجهیزات پسیو شبکه

رکوردی دیگر برای پارس فولاد سبزوار

خدمات دندانپزشکی در مطب دکتر سجودی

کاشت دندان‌ در تعطیلات نوروز

دوربین مدار بسته

تورهای تابستان 1402

قیمت امروز تورهای مسافرتی داخلی و خارجی از آژانس‌های مسافرتی معتبر

جاهای دیدنی وان ترکیه برای ایرانیان + تصاویر

انواع تورهای استانبول موجود در بازار + قیمت

معرفی بهترین جاهای دیدنی دبی + قیمت

قیمت غذا و انواع مواد غذایی در دبی

رزرو هتل

بلیط اتوبوس

هتل های تهران

قیمت بلیط هواپیما

سایت دانلود فیلم

تورهای لحظه اخری

خرید بلیط هواپیما خارجی

اشتراک ویدیو دالفک

پارسی کانادا

تبلیغات گوگل

دانلود آهنگ

وکیل و مشاوره حقوقی در تهران وکیل

رزرو هتل مستر بلیط

برج خنک کننده

بلیط هواپیما ارزان

گیسو موزیک

دانلود آهنگ آهو موزیک

آراد برندینگ

درمانکده

ثبت موسسه آموزشی

خرید نهال گردو

قیمت نهال گردو

لوازم خانگی

میفا موزیک

جاروبرقی صنعتی

لباس بچه

آهنگ

دانلود آهنگ جدید

اخبار نمادهای بورسی

قیمت لحظه‌ای دلار و یورو و سکه

پلمب رستوران قلعه‌نویی بخاطر کشف حجاب و الکل!
حکم جالب قاضی برای ۲ متهم در خوزستان
کارشناسی داوری دربی ۱۰۰ با ۴داور؛ دو پنالتی؟
حلاوت روزه داری در آخرین غروب رمضان ۱۴۴۴
کریمی قدوسی: با این شرایطی که در اغتشاشات به وجود آوردند، روش گشت ارشاد دیگر جواب نمی‌دهد / آیا مقتدا صدر به ایران خواهد آمد؟ / «سخنگوی صمت» نرفته، برگشت! / رمزگشایی از علت افزایش «مشتریان» پهپاد‌های ایرانی / مالیات ۶۰ درصدی در بازار مسکن برای چه کسانی است؟ / امام جمعه قم: زنان ایرانی یکی از بزرگ‌ترین ضربه‌ها را به تمدن غرب زده‌اند
کشف عجیب از آزمایش DNA صدام حسین
سرمایه رمضان و همت بلند در عید فطر
فعال شدن دو سامانه جوّی و هشدار زرد هواشناسی
علم الهدی: تبدیل سرمایه به طلا و دلار، حرام و قابل مصادره است / حداد عادل: در مساله حجاب باید نگران دو جنبه افراط و تفریط باشیم/انتقاد امام جمعه تهران از دولت در ماجرای کنترل قیمت خودرو / برکناری مدیر سینما لوتوس به دلیل حضور بی‌حجاب «پانته‌آ بهرام»
بذرپاش: دریافت درخواست رسمی عربستان برای برقراری سه پرواز در هفته / برکناری رئیس بیمارستانی در شهریار پس از انتقال نوزاد زنده به سردخانه / بازداشت مهاجم پرسپولیس پس از دربی / ضرر ۷۰۰ میلیون دلاری صادرات پتروشیمی کشور به دلیل قطعی گاز / پناهیان: بعضی‌ها مقدار محاسن‌شان با تغییر دولت‌ها تفاوت می‌کند!
۱۰ خبر مهم برای بورس فردا را از دست ندهید
جدول ادواری تاریخ لیگ قهرمانان اروپا
گاف غیراخلاقی سازندگان سریال پوست شیر؟
بازسازی چهره ۷ عالم بزرگ شیعه با «هوش مصنوعی»
اعلام تحریم‌های اوکراین علیه ایران/ کمپین گسترده در روسیه برای پیوستن مردان به ارتش / اخراج دیپلمات‌های روسیه از آلمان و واکنش مسکو

تغییر موضع کیهان درباره «ایران اینترنشنال» / توضیح سایت روحانی درباره تصمیم مقام‌های بلندپایه نظام برای حذف بند دریافت غرامت خروج از برجام / ستاد امر به معروف: یک حزب سیاسی در مجلس، حجاب را ابزاری برای پوشاندن ضعف در حوزه اقتصاد قرار داده‌/کنایه یک نماینده مجلس به حقوق خودش و رئیسی و وضع معیشت مردم  (۲۷۵ نظر)

چه شد کار به تذکر دولت و کناره گیری سخنگوی صمت کشید؟ / هشدار  نیروی دریایی ایران به زیردریایی هسته‌ای آمریکا / ماجرای ارسال پیامک‌های انبوه حجاب برای شهروندان چه بود؟  (۲۵۸ نظر)

کریمی قدوسی: با این شرایطی که در اغتشاشات به وجود آوردند، روش گشت ارشاد دیگر جواب نمی‌دهد / آیا مقتدا صدر به ایران خواهد آمد؟ / «سخنگوی صمت» نرفته، برگشت! / رمزگشایی از علت افزایش «مشتریان» پهپاد‌های ایرانی / مالیات ۶۰ درصدی در بازار مسکن برای چه کسانی است؟ / امام جمعه قم: زنان ایرانی یکی از بزرگ‌ترین ضربه‌ها را به تمدن غرب زده‌اند  (۲۴۲ نظر)

سخنگوی وزارت صمت: کالایی سراغ دارید که مردم از قیمت آن راضی باشند؟ / سخنگوی نظام پزشکی: سه سال دیگر باید گدایی پزشک بکنید!/ سردار سلامی: منطقه را در روزهای سخت تنها نمی‌گذاریم  (۱۷۸ نظر)

شرط ماندگاری بهار در روابط منطقه‌ای/ «رفراندوم» چگونه بامبول می‌شود/از شیخ بهایی تا «پایتون»  (۱۴۰ نظر)

کیهان: رفراندوم همین است که در راهپیمایی‌ها می‌بینید  (۱۲۲ نظر)

واکنش تند مهاجرانی علیه سفر رضا پهلوی به اسرائیل  (۱۰۳ نظر)

وزارت نفت: تولید یک لیتر بنزین ۱۸ هزارتومان هزینه دارد  (۹۸ نظر)

رهبر طالبان: در امور و مسائل داخلی ما دخالت نکنید  (۹۶ نظر)

علیرضا دبیر: آنقدر علیه من بنویسید تا بمیرید!  (۹۳ نظر)

آماده باش گسترده ارتش اوکراین برای حمله به روسیه/ بازدید پوتین از مقرهای ارتش روسیه در خط مقدم جنگ/روسیه با تمام قوا به ضد حمله اوکراین پاسخ خواهد داد  (۷۹ نظر)

حمله دبیر به خادم؟ ضدانقلاب و پهلوان دنیای مجازی!  (۶۱ نظر)

آیا نظام مالیاتی کنونی می‌تواند مانع تحقق شعار سال شود؟  (۵۴ نظر)

ابطحی: برای من هم پیامک تذکر حجاب آمد!  (۵۴ نظر)

طرح سری ماکرون با همراهی چین برای پایان دادن به جنگ اوکراین/ارسال نخستین سامانه های موشکی پاتریوت به اوکراین/ کره جنوبی هم به جنگ اوکراین با روسیه پیوست  (۵۱ نظر)

tabnak.ir/004v0E
tabnak.ir/004v0E