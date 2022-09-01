How to Download Call of Duty Mobile Account For PC?

If you're having trouble figuring out How to Play, find and install a Call of duty mobile account for sale on Your Computer, We have shown many techniques for installing and playing COD Mobile on Windows PC and Mac utilizing emulators.

While Call of Duty Mobile is often played on iOS or Android phones, you can also play the game on your PC and prepare it from Gamestores. Call of Duty Mobile account and PUBG Mobile account are two of the most popular smartphone games. Both games have a PC version accessible on the Steam App store for Windows PC.

However, given that the majority of players played COD Mobile extensively throughout the epidemic, it would be ideal if users could enjoy the same experience on a larger screen.

While all of this CoD material is available to iOS and Android users, others prefer to play the game on their PC. Fortunately, playing Call of Duty: Mobile on PC is possible, and we'll show you how.

What exactly is the Call of Duty Mobile Game?

It has millions of downloads in the Play Store and App Store because it is a fantastic multiplayer game. With PUBG Mobile being banned in some areas, most people turned to COD Mobile as a PUBG Mobile substitute. As a result, many classic Call of Duty fans has been curious about how to play Call of Duty Mobile on PC.

Call of Duty, like other typical FPS games, has game modes such as Battle Royale, Team Death Match, Search and Destroy, and Free-For-All. Because the game is currently fairly popular, here's how you can get the same experience on your PC.

How to Download Call of Duty Mobile for PC?

When a mobile game gets popular, gamers want to play it on a larger screen. You may imitate the game to make it playable on your PC or Mac. There are several emulators available. However, we recommend that you start with GameLoop. If GameLoop does not operate properly, you can try another emulator.

Method 1: Make use of GameLoop Emulator

It was previously known as "Tencent Game Buddy," and it is the official emulator from Tencent Games. GameLoop is available for free download and installation on both PC and Mac. Although downloading is quick, installing the emulator might take up to five minutes.

Install GameLoop on your computer or laptop. After installing the emulator, launch it and navigate to its Game Center. The Game Center is located on the left side of the window. In the Game Center, you will notice the Call of Duty: Mobile game. If you can't, try searching for it in the upper left corner of the window. Click on Call of Duty in there, and the Install button will appear in the lower-right corner of your screen. When you press that button, GameLoop will download and install the game on your computer. After that, navigate to the My Games area from the left side window. Then click Play, and the game will be launched on your emulator.

Call of Duty Mobile may now be played on a bigger screen. The controls are pre-programmed in the game. You should also be able to view the default controllers on the right side of the window. However, you may configure custom controls using the key mapping option on the ride side of the window.

When you play Call of Duty on an emulator, the game automatically places you in a separate matchmaking room. This means you'll be competing against other gamers who are also using an emulator. However, if you invite a mobile player to your game, you will be pitted against a team that includes both emulation and mobile players.

How to Change Settings in GameLoop?

Here are a few things to keep in mind while playing Call of Duty on GameLoop on your PC or Mac. On PC, Play Call Of Duty Mobile

To access settings, tap the three horizontal line symbols in the top-right menu.

The majority of the choices, such as screen resolution, screen capture location, and rendering algorithms, may be found here.

You may modify the size of the game window under the Engine option.

To change the active resolution of your game, go to the Game tab in the window and make changes there.

If you play COD using a controller, proceed to the next portion of this post.

How to Play Call of Duty with a Controller on a PC or Mac?

If you're using a controller, here's how to play COD on your PC. If you are unfamiliar with these procedures, please follow them.

Connect your controller to your computer through USB or Bluetooth, if available. After connecting the devices, go to GameLoop's right-side menu and select the Key Mapping option. Instead of the keyboard, select Gamepad. Choose between Multiplayer, Battle Royale, OB or Bar, and so forth. Make sure you've selected both Directions. Camera controls (left and right) By right-clicking on the button, you may map it with your mouse or touchpad. You may also configure the controller buttons by clicking on the screen.

We always advocate using GameLoop above any other emulator. However, if you are unable to use this one for whatever reason, you may try another one.

Method 2: Installing Nox Player on Windows and Mac

If neither of the emulators is working properly for you, your only alternative is Nox Player. Here are the steps to correctly utilising it on your laptop.

Nox Player to be downloaded and installed on your computer. Then, on the same computer, download the Call of Duty Apk file and its OBB Data. Once both of these have been installed, use the drag and drop ability to load the COD apk file into the emulator. You may drag the game to the emulator dashboard by opening the file where it was downloaded. The installation process will begin. Navigate to Storage > Emulated > Legacy > Android in File Manager. Make a new folder and name it OBB. Make a new folder within the OBB folder and name it "com. Activision. call of duty.shooter." Place the OBB file in the folder "com. Activision. call of duty.shooter." You should now be able to play COD on Nox Player without any problems.

Where you can find call of duty mobile accounts?

There are many marketplaces where you can find what you need and what you want.

