D&R flooring is a flooring and renovation company located in Langley, BC, Canada. The company was founded in 2018 by Hamidreza Ehtemam and has now grown to be one of the most successful companies offering flooring and renovation services in Canada's British Columbia. Hamidreza, D&R floorings' senior manager, has always been interested in renovation services and took the opportunity to create his own company with the goal of offering the best products and services at the lowest costs.

D&R floorings has grown a lot since its launch, offering a wide range of flooring products such as Vinyl floorings, Laminate floorings, engineered wood floorings, SPC, and WPC. These products are shipped in from the best manufacturers in North America and come in various specifications like colors, styles, and textures for all kinds of tastes and intents.

One of the best-selling products at D&R floorings is Vinyl Flooring. Vinyl flooring is built with different specs like wood polymer composite core (WPC) or Stone polymer Composite core (SPC), which are both specific types of Luxury Vinyl Planks (LVP). Vinyl has been a significant focus among the customers of D&R floorings because of its toughness, long life, and variety in colors and shapes.

An important point to take into account when choosing appropriate flooring is that Vinyl Flooring is super simple to maintain. A protective layer over Vinyl planks keeps them safe against dents and scratches and makes cleaning them an easy task. Moreover, you do not need to wax or varnish to take care of Vinyl floors, so maintaining them wouldn't put a lot of pressure on your pockets, either. Vinyl floors are also 100% water resistant, making them an even better choice for your home or office.

Laminate flooring is another product offered by D&R floorings. Laminate imitates the natural looks and textures of wood perfectly and comes at a lower price than Vinyl. Laminate flooring is best used for residential purposes where there isn't much traffic, and homeowners can keep the flooring maintained and cleaned on a regular basis. D&R Floorings offers the best services and is committed to delivering and installing your products precisely according to plan. The customer has the right to have their home or office ready for use as soon as possible, so we waste no time.

Laminate floors are manufactured by compressing composite wood or High-Density Fiberboards (HDF) into planks that are then designed to lock into each other and form the flooring of your house. The compression process makes Laminate floors look and feel like natural wood without actually using real wood. To provide the best floors for their customers, D&R Flooring works with some of the best brands in North America. One of the biggest names in the industry that also partners with D&R Floorings is Floortek.

When it comes to quality flooring, the name Harbinger™ is very hard to miss. Harbinger flooring is a brand of engineered Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVF) manufactured in Northern America. Harbinger™ is the leading manufacturer in the Vinyl flooring market in Canada. Manufactured with 4S technology, Harbinger™ is indistinguishable from natural wood or stone.

At D&R Flooring, we endorse the Harbinger™ brand because of its impeccable quality, immense durability, attention to detail, and Eco-friendliness. Harbinger™ thrives on its incredible resemblance to natural wood and stone in style and durability while needing very little maintenance and providing higher performance.

