All About Health Tourism In Iran

A bout health tourism in Iran we can say wherever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love of humanity. This is an ancient saying which definitely rings true about a country with ancient history in medical sciences: Iran.

During the past years Iran has become one of the major destinations for medical tourism. With a wide array of qualified doctors working in specialized hospitals and clinics and collaborating with renowned organizations like CarefulTrip, even more people are expected to choose Iran to receive first-class medical treatment.

What is Medical Tourism in iran?

Medical or health tourism is an umbrella term for any travelling associated with health care. In other words, when an individual travels abroad with the chief purpose of receiving any kind of medical treatment, most especially various types of operations. All across the globe, health authorities, hand in hand with the tourism industry, are doing their best to cater the needs of foreign patients and clients.

LASIK Eye Surgery in Iran

LASIK eye surgery in Iran is the most performed type of refractive laser surgery. The LASIK is an eye operation, which is practiced using two lasers. This laser technique is safe and effective and is the technique most frequently performed in the world because of its speed of recovery and the possibility of treating strong corrections. Thanks to this technique, we can treat all optical defects including:

Myopia (blurred vision from afar), but also:

Astigmatism (blurred vision near or far,);

Hyperopia (blurred vision near or far,).

Presbyopia (blurred near vision,).

Vision defects mentioned above can usually be corrected by wearing prescription glasses or soft or hard contact lenses. However, LASIK eye surgery can be beneficial for these visual disorders. This treatment is possible from the age of 21 after ensuring the stability of the visual disturbance.

Advantages of the LASIK eye surgery in iran

Quick recovery

No stitches

Few follow-up appointments needed

High success rate

Unquestionably, eye care is of utmost importance. Therefore, before deciding on eye surgery, the ophthalmologists examine each patient’s eyes with maximum care. During the examination, the surgeon also assesses your expectations, your motivation, and answers all your questions so that you can make your decision calmly and in full knowledge of the facts.

The day of your surgery

LASIK eye surgery is performed under local anesthesia, on an outpatient basis (i.e. without hospitalization), and most often bilaterally.

-Come to the operating room without makeup.

-Do not put on your lenses 48 hours before the operation.

-You must have a company and plan a rest period of at least 6 hours after the surgery.

-In the case of pregnancy, it is recommended that the surgery gets postponed

LASIK eye surgery risks

If the indications validated by the surgeon are respected, LASIK eye surgery is safe and reliable surgery, the complication rate of which is very low due to the safety and sophistication of the equipment used. As this is a functional surgery, it is aimed at all patients wishing to acquire independence in their optical correction, glasses, or contact lenses.

How does LASIK eye surgery work?

The LASIK eye surgery requires the use of two lasers: the Femtosecond laser and the Excimer laser. The Femtosecond Laser allows very precise cutting of a thin corneal flap with great security; a flap that allows you to treat your visual defect with the Excimer laser, under the flap, without pain. The Excimer laser corrects the visual defect by changing the shape of the cornea.

Breast Lift Surgery in Iran

Breast lift surgery or "Mastopexy" is a new procedure that performed to change the shape of breasts. During this type of body contouring surgery, excess skin is removed to lift and reshape the breasts. So if your breasts sag or your nipples point downward due to pregnancy and Weight fluctuations, Iranian plastic and cosmetic surgeons can help you to boost your self-image and self-confidence. It is noteworthy that breast lift surgery won't significantly change the size of breasts, that's why you have to do additional surgeries like breast augmentation or breast reduction. It is best to consult your doctor or surgeon before taking any action.

Benefits of doing breast lift surgery in Iran

Because techniques are used to remove breast skin and reshape breast tissue are various; be sure that the Iranian skilled surgeons choose the best one, so that you can tolerate the least side effects and the suture line less noticeable. Don't be worry, usually scar fades over time. By performing this surgery in Iran, you can benefit from the services of best hospitals and clinics in the Middle East at an affordable price. This procedure usually takes two to three hours and you can leave the hospital the same day.

Bottom line

Even if the original breast lift surgery did not do well in your country, all of additional surgeries to repair, can be done by skilled and qualified Iranian plastic surgeons. Just enough get in touch with Carefultrip Center consultants. This center is the most Reliable Health Tourism Provider in Iran which can make the necessary arrangements to benefit the experienced doctors and modern hospital for doing plastic surgery in Iran. Especially Breast Lift Surgery in Iran!

