نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
254بازدید
‍ پ

How the world is turning the US economic pressures into new opportunities?

Against the backdrop of Washington’s attempts to cut Iran’s ties with the global market by intensifying economic sanctions, it seems that the situation surrounding Iran is pushing the other countries toward devising new economic and financial mechanisms independent of the US.
کد خبر: ۸۴۰۲۶۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ مهر ۱۳۹۷ - ۲۰:۲۵ 06 October 2018

Tabnak – Against the backdrop of Washington’s attempts to cut Iran’s ties with the global market by intensifying economic sanctions, it seems that the situation surrounding Iran is pushing the other countries toward devising new economic and financial mechanisms independent of the US.

In this vein, France says the European Union must use the ongoing row with the US over the Iran nuclear deal as a chance to increase the bloc's financial autonomy and stop following Washington’s lead in its trade relations with the world.

“I am convinced that the outcome of that crisis with Iran will be the chance for Europe to have its own independent financial institutions, so we can trade with whoever we want,” French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

What the French minister called ‘crisis with Iran’ is an ongoing row with the US over the sanctions it unilaterally imposed on the Islamic Republic after the Donald Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

In defiance of the US’ bid to put Iran under pressure, the European Union on September 24 introduced an initiative to facilitate payment to/from Iran as part of its efforts to save the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The "Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV)", which is aimed at keeping trade with Tehran flowing while the US sanctions are in place, was unveiled in a joint press conference by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif after a ministerial meeting of the P4+1 – France, the UK, Germany, Russia, and China – on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

But it’s not just the EU which is trying to loosen its economic ties with the US. In the same vein, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also ordered his ministers not to receive any financial advice from the American consulting firm McKinsey, as his country is in an “economic war” with the United States.

The president told members of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on Saturday that he called on the ministers that instead of receiving financial advice from McKinsey & Company, they should rely on domestic capabilities.

It was recently reported that Ankara was seeking advice from the New York-based global management consultancy firm to resolve economic hardships as inflation has recently been hiking with Turkish national currency lira, losing almost 40 percent of its value against dollar since the start of this year.

Erdogan said last month that Washington has launched an “economic war” against Ankara which “is no different from a direct strike against our flag.” He also called also on consumers to boycott American products.

برچسب ها
iran us sanctions
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

رزومه ورزشی یک آقازاده برای دریافت حکم مشاوره در کمیته ملی المپیک: «عضو تیم شنای دانشگاه شریف بودم»/آژانس...

رزومه ورزشی یک آقازاده برای دریافت حکم مشاوره در کمیته ملی المپیک: «عضو تیم شنای دانشگاه شریف بودم»/آژانس...

رحیمی: تلویزیون تریبون مخالفان عضویت در FATF است/ برخی مردم احساس می‌کنند کشور رها شده است/ خیالتان...

رحیمی: تلویزیون تریبون مخالفان عضویت در FATF است/ برخی مردم احساس می‌کنند کشور رها شده است/ خیالتان...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

روند کاهشی قیمت خودرو ادامه دارد

طرز تهیه سس ساندویچ

رحیمی: تلویزیون تریبون مخالفان عضویت در FATF است/ برخی مردم احساس می‌کنند کشور رها شده است/ خیالتان راحت، بازار اعتصاب نمی‌کند/ مخالفان می‌خواهند روحانی را در موضع هیجانی قرار دهند

ویدیو وحشتناکی که 1 میلیون دلار خریداری شد

۵ مصدوم در حادثه خروج قطار قزوین - تهران

وجود ۸.۸ میلیون بی سواد در کشور

توصیه های صدر به نخست وزیر جدید عراق

ممنوعیت تدریس دبیران مرد در مدارس دخترانه

مدافع کلیدی تیم ملی ایران مصدوم شد

تخریب ۵۵۰۰ واحد مسکونی براثر سیلاب در رامسر

بیدونت! رهکاری قانونی برای خرید مقرون به صرفه

واکنش گمرک به ادامه صادرات گوجه

جزئیات بازداشت مدیرعامل سکه ثامن از زبان دادستان

جلوه‌های ویژه فیلم سینمایی خانه دوشیزه پرگرین برای بچه‌های عجیب

ایران ۸ میلیون و ۸۰۰ هزار بی‌سواد دارد

وب گردی

تمام شایعات بورسی در روز تغییر نابه‌هنگام وضعیت بازار

قیمت‌ خودرو تا ۵۰ درصد ارزان می‌شود

تورم ۱۵۰ درصدی گوجه‌فرنگی و ۸۳ درصدی سیب‌زمینی

فروش گوشی به صورت اقساط بلند مدت

با نرم افزار بهای تمام شده هوشمندانه راهبری کنید.

قیمت دلار چه خواهد شد؟

فروش سهام برخی استارت‌آپ‌های ایرانی به خارجی‌ها

ارزانی دلار مسکن را گران می‌کند

اجاره خودرو به جای بلیط گران هواپیما

عربستان یک شبکه فارسی‌زبان راه‌اندازی می‌کند
یک خبر اشتباه، احتمالا ترمز کاهش قیمت ارز را کشید/ قیمت واقعی ارز بین 8 تا 9 هزار تومان است
مقاومت دلالان در برابر کاهش قیمت دلار
پذیرش ۷۳۱ دانشجو از «در پشتی» در دانشگاه‌های کشورمان؟!
پیشنهاد آمریکا به ایران برای استفاده از خط تماس نظامی در سوریه/ توهین رئیس جمهور اسراییل به ایرانیان/ خیز رئیسی برای انتخابات مجلس/ واکنش ولایتی به اخراج دختران هاشمی از دانشگاه آزاد/غایبان بزرگ نشست اصلاح طلبان با رئیس جمهور
ترامپ به مکرون: مذاکره با ایران زود است، آنها باید زجر بکشند!/پیشنهاد امریکا به ایران برای استفاده از خط نظامی آمریکا و روسیه/ورود نیروهای جدید آمریکا به سوریه/ اعلام آمادگی عراق برای میانجیگری میان ایران و آمریکا
کفش‌های همسر رییس جمهور خبرساز شد
تحقیر دلار با آگهی عجیب در یک میوه‌فروشی
رئیس دولت اصلاحات از کریمی‌قدوسی شکایت کرد/کدام وزرا استیضاح می‌شوند؟/در جلسه امروز اصلاح‌طبان با روحانی چه گذشت؟/آگهی‌های عجیب و غریب برای فروش خودرو
هویت قاتلان ملکه زیبایی بغداد لو رفت
پیروزی حقوقی ایران در مقابل آمریکا در لاهه با اعلام قرار موقت دیوان بین المللی دادگستری/ درخواست دیوان از آمریکا برای لغو برخی از تحریم‌های ایران
تحریم‌های ایران، فرصتی برای خودمختاری مالی اروپا از آمریکا/ واکنش محمد بن سلمان به سخنان تحقیرکننده ترامپ/ غیرت، شجاعت و دینداری؛ علاج کشور/ اگر بانک مرکزی دو ماه زودتر مداخله می‌کرد به اینجا نمی‌رسیدیم/ستاد امر به معروف اصفهان از عضو شورای شهر تهران شکایت کرد
واکنش های متفاوت بین المللی به صدور حکم موقت دیوان بین المللی دادگستری در دعوای ایران و آمریکا
واکنش حقیرانه بن سلمان به اهانت‌های ترامپ
تفکیک وزارتخانه‌ها ممنوع!/ 7 تغییر احتمالی در دولت + اسامی

نامه یک مرجع تقلید به رئیس‌جمهور درباره اربعین/رونمایی از سلطان پوشک/سؤال مهم عباس عبدی از ولایتی/دادگستری فارس: اتهام حاجتی فقط ارتباط با بهائیان نیست  (۲۵۷ نظر)

چرا وزارت پزشکان بر وزارت‌خانه بهداشت غلط است؟  (۲۰۹ نظر)

یک خبر اشتباه، احتمالا ترمز کاهش قیمت ارز را کشید/ قیمت واقعی ارز بین 8 تا 9 هزار تومان است  (۱۸۸ نظر)

جدیدترین ادعای کریمی قدوسی درباره رئیس دولت اصلاحات/افزایش بهای سکه با بدهکاران مهریه چه کرده است؟/فقط در یک دستگاه ۲۷۰۰ بازنشسته وجود دارد!  (۱۸۲ نظر)

واکنش مطهری به حرف‌های ولایتی/آمار سکته پس از کاهش قیمت دلار بالا رفته است؟/ابطحی: دولت «لال» است!/کدام ورزشکار یک نفر را کشت و از کشور گریخت؟  (۱۳۴ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه به پایگاه تروریست‌ها در پاسخ به حادثه اهواز + ویدیو  (۱۳۱ نظر)

آمار‌های تکان دهنده از هزینه‌هایی که خودروساز‌ها به کشور وارد می‌کنند!  (۱۱۵ نظر)

سیل پیامک به نمایندگان، تصمیم گیری را سخت‌تر می‌کند/بیشتر پیامک‌های تهدیدآمیز از سه پیش شماره خاص ارسال شده!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

واکنش آمریکا و روسیه به حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به مواضع تروریست‌ها در سوریه/کشته شدن یک فرمانده بلندپایه داعش در حمله موشکی ایران/ گزارش «سی ان ان» از فاصله نزدیک موشک های شلیک شده ایران با نیروهای آمریکایی/واکنش نتانیاهو به عملیات موشکی ایران در سوریه  (۱۱۱ نظر)

پیروزی حقوقی ایران در مقابل آمریکا در لاهه با اعلام قرار موقت دیوان بین المللی دادگستری/ درخواست دیوان از آمریکا برای لغو برخی از تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۰۵ نظر)

چرا دلار‌ها از خانه‌ها خارج نمی‌شود؟  (۹۳ نظر)

پیشنهاد آمریکا به ایران برای استفاده از خط تماس نظامی در سوریه/ توهین رئیس جمهور اسراییل به ایرانیان/ خیز رئیسی برای انتخابات مجلس/ واکنش ولایتی به اخراج دختران هاشمی از دانشگاه آزاد/غایبان بزرگ نشست اصلاح طلبان با رئیس جمهور  (۹۰ نظر)

خواسته واقعی دونالد ترامپ از ایران چیست!؟  (۸۳ نظر)

جای خالی مردمانی که امیدبخش و دست گیر بودند!  (۸۳ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی آب پاکی را روی دست ایرانی‌ها ریخت/حفاظت از مقامات چقدر هزینه دارد؟/سونامی سرطان در ایران واقعیت دارد؟/پیام‌های دوگانه سپاه از حملات امروز چه بود؟  (۸۱ نظر)