Signs of a possible rapprochement as Iran opens interests section office in Saudi Arabia

Tabnak – In a possible sign of an upcoming rapprochement, Iran intends to revive the strained ties with Saudi Arabia by opening an interest section in the Arab kingdom. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s new leader has declared readiness to act as a mediator between Tehran and Riyadh.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Saturday announced plans for the opening of the country’s interests section in Saudi Arabia, which severed diplomatic ties with the Islamic Republic in 2016.

In an interview with PANA news agency, Bahram Qassemi voiced Iran’s readiness to hold negotiations with Saudi Arabia, saying Tehran has not rejected calls for mediation by third countries.

Saudi Arabia appears to be reluctant to mend ties with Iran, he said, adding, “We believe that the problems originate mostly from inside Saudi Arabia. Because of some internal problems that Saudi Arabia is facing and certain foreign issues, Mr. Trump’s election (as the US president) and the relations he has established with Saudi Arabia, and Trump’s analyses of Iran, they (Saudis) are somehow under the illusion that they may win more concessions from Iran through patience.”

Asked about the future of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh, Qassemi said Switzerland has been representing Iranian interests in Saudi Arabia under an agreement reached with Bern eight months ago. “There have been advances made in the past two weeks, and I believe there are signs that (Iran’s) Interests Section office would open and become active.”

Saudi Arabia cut its ties with Iran in early 2016 following angry rallies held in front of its diplomatic missions in the capital Tehran and the holy city of Mashhad against the kingdom's execution of senior Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.

According to the Iranian media, Iran’s interests section office will deal with the issue of Iranian Hajj pilgrims, which has been the point of much contention between the two countries for years.

Iran held Saudi Arabia responsible for the death of thousands of Muslims during a stampede in 2015. Saudi Arabia claims nearly 770 people were killed in the incident, but Iranian officials say about 4,700 people, including more than 460 Iranians, lost their lives in the tragedy.

Asked about possible rapprochement between Tehran and Riyadh, Qassemi said, “We have announced time and again that we are ready for negotiations with regional countries, even Saudi Arabia.” The official said the Islamic Republic has never rejected offers by third countries to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said Pakistan is ready to play a constructive and positive role between Iran and Saudi Arabia. This he said in a meeting with Ambassador of Iran Mahdi Honardoost who called on him at Bani Gala to felicitate him over his party’s victory in the elections.