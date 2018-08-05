نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
247بازدید
‍ پ

Signs of a possible rapprochement as Iran opens interests section office in Saudi Arabia

In a possible sign of an upcoming rapprochement, Iran intends to revive the strained ties with Saudi Arabia by opening an interest section in the Arab kingdom. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s new leader has declared readiness to act as a mediator between Tehran and Riyadh.
کد خبر: ۸۲۲۷۰۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ مرداد ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۳:۰۰ 05 August 2018

Tabnak – In a possible sign of an upcoming rapprochement, Iran intends to revive the strained ties with Saudi Arabia by opening an interest section in the Arab kingdom. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s new leader has declared readiness to act as a mediator between Tehran and Riyadh.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Saturday announced plans for the opening of the country’s interests section in Saudi Arabia, which severed diplomatic ties with the Islamic Republic in 2016.

In an interview with PANA news agency, Bahram Qassemi voiced Iran’s readiness to hold negotiations with Saudi Arabia, saying Tehran has not rejected calls for mediation by third countries.

Saudi Arabia appears to be reluctant to mend ties with Iran, he said, adding, “We believe that the problems originate mostly from inside Saudi Arabia. Because of some internal problems that Saudi Arabia is facing and certain foreign issues, Mr. Trump’s election (as the US president) and the relations he has established with Saudi Arabia, and Trump’s analyses of Iran, they (Saudis) are somehow under the illusion that they may win more concessions from Iran through patience.”

Asked about the future of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh, Qassemi said Switzerland has been representing Iranian interests in Saudi Arabia under an agreement reached with Bern eight months ago. “There have been advances made in the past two weeks, and I believe there are signs that (Iran’s) Interests Section office would open and become active.”

Saudi Arabia cut its ties with Iran in early 2016 following angry rallies held in front of its diplomatic missions in the capital Tehran and the holy city of Mashhad against the kingdom's execution of senior Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.

According to the Iranian media, Iran’s interests section office will deal with the issue of Iranian Hajj pilgrims, which has been the point of much contention between the two countries for years.

Iran held Saudi Arabia responsible for the death of thousands of Muslims during a stampede in 2015. Saudi Arabia claims nearly 770 people were killed in the incident, but Iranian officials say about 4,700 people, including more than 460 Iranians, lost their lives in the tragedy.

Asked about possible rapprochement between Tehran and Riyadh, Qassemi said, “We have announced time and again that we are ready for negotiations with regional countries, even Saudi Arabia.” The official said the Islamic Republic has never rejected offers by third countries to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said Pakistan is ready to play a constructive and positive role between Iran and Saudi Arabia. This he said in a meeting with Ambassador of Iran Mahdi Honardoost who called on him at Bani Gala to felicitate him over his party’s victory in the elections.

برچسب ها
iran saudi arabia pakistan
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

پاسخ تند رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی به امام جمعه بابل/محرومیت دو بازیکن لیگ برتری به خاطر خالکوبی

پاسخ تند رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی به امام جمعه بابل/محرومیت دو بازیکن لیگ برتری به خاطر خالکوبی

نمایندگان با رئیس جمهور فالوده نخورند!/کنایه بازیگر سریال پدر به مسئولین/پیشنهادی به احمدی‌نژاد و علم‌الهدی/برادرزاده...

نمایندگان با رئیس جمهور فالوده نخورند!/کنایه بازیگر سریال پدر به مسئولین/پیشنهادی به احمدی‌نژاد و علم‌الهدی/برادرزاده...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

خربزه، جان کودک ۳ ساله را گرفت

مجلس به وزیر اقتصاد کارت زرد را داد

با یا بدون تو ؛ تو سلوز

دنیای بی‌رحمانه خروس‌بازها؛ تردمیل خروس‌ لاری!

برنامه‌های فرهنگی دانشگاه آزاد برای نیمه دوم تابستان

انفجار شیء مشکوک در ایلام

گران‌ترین فلز دنیا گران‌تر می‌شود

ویلای شخصی در باغ وحش مشهد!

اشتری: هیچ مشکل امنیتی در کشور وجود ندارد

بارسلونای کهکشانی در آستانه خرید پل پوگبا

ترکیه به آمریکا: اگر تحریم کنید تحریم می شوید

عامل منافقین برای ایجاد اغتشاش دستگیر شد

راه و روش آمریکایی نقض حقوق بشر است

همتی بسته جدید ارزی را امشب رونمایی می‎کند

سپاه برگزاری رزمایش در خلیج فارس را تایید کرد

وب گردی

افزایش دوباره اجاره مسکن از نیمه دوم سال جاری

خریداران موبایل، زودتر اقدام کنند

قیمت واقعی دلار چند است؟

معرفی اپلیکیشن کتاب رنگ آمیزی بزرگسالان

بلند ترین آبشار ایران آبشار پیران

جمع شیم دوست شیم حرف بزنیم

اقتصاد ایران توان دلار بالای 10 هزار تومان را ندارد

تکذیب خروج از کشور یک مدیر بانکی

بهبود بازارها چقدر پایدار است؟

برنامه ریزی برای بهشت؛ افشانی می رود؛ هاشمی می آید

معرفی ۱۰ برنامه کاربردی برای ویندوز 10

پل معلق لالی خوزستان، بزرگ ترین پل معلق کشور

فلفل تند بهتر است یا فلفل شیرین؟

شورولت کامارو SS با تیونینگ اندرسون کامپوزیت رونمایی شد

جذاب ترین خودروهای دنیا که تا سال ۲۰۲۱ عرضه می‌شوند

خودروی فرزند رهبر انقلاب چیست؟/امام جمعه اصفهان: اعتراض خیابانی هیچ اثری در رفع مشکلات ندارد/علیرضا فغانی باز هم کاندید شورای شهر می شود؟
نامه مطهری به فرمانده سپاه درباره مذاکره با آمریکا
جزئیات حمله به حوزه علمیه اشتهارد
زیباکلام: براندازی ایران را وارد جنگ‌های داخلی می‌کند/واکنش ربیعی به طرح استیضاح خود در مجلس/قطع امید از پرداخت بدهی زنجانی/لعنت خدا بر نماینده‌ای که به خاطر کاسبی خودش امضاء سوال از رئیس‌جمهور را پس بگیرد
مراسم نکوداشت بازیگر ۹۵ ساله ایران
کاهش قیمت دلار و سکه در بازار آزاد
پاسخ تند رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی به امام جمعه بابل/محرومیت دو بازیکن لیگ برتری به خاطر خالکوبی
ترامپ: امیدوارم همه چیز بین ما و ایران خوب شود
نامه توکلی به وزیر نفت
اخراج‌وحرکت‌منشوری‌خدادادعزیزی‌علیه‌رشتی‌ها+فیلم
آقای روحانی خیالت راحت؛ دیگر 45 هزار تومان یارانه به کار مردم نمی‌آید/ همه تحریم‌ها را برمی دارید یا بازمی‌گردانید؟!
نمایندگان با رئیس جمهور فالوده نخورند!/کنایه بازیگر سریال پدر به مسئولین/پیشنهادی به احمدی‌نژاد و علم‌الهدی/برادرزاده عراقچی از بانک مرکزی رفت
سفر وزیر خارجه کره شمالی به تهران/ تسلط کامل نیروهای سوری بر مرزهای مشترک سوریه و اردن/پیام افغانستان به ملک سلمان و ولیعهد سعودی/ استقرار نیروهای حافظ صلح و نیروهای روسی در جولان
اعتراف‌‏های دیرهنگام! / چهار پیشنهاد جمهوری اسلامی به حسن روحانی! /دیدگاه قالیباف درباره مذاکره با آمریکا
افشای طرح عربستان و امارات برای اشغال قطر/ شدت گرفتن تنش های میان واشنگتن و آنکارا به دنبال تحریم دو وزیر ترکیه/ادغام و ائتلاف چندین گروه تروریستی در شمال سوریه/ ابوظبی برای بازگشایی سفارت امارات در دمشق

چرا دولتی‌ها هیچ واکنشی به نابسامانی‌های اوضاع اقتصادی کشور نمی‌دهند؟  (۴۵۷ نظر)

آقای روحانی خیالت راحت؛ دیگر 45 هزار تومان یارانه به کار مردم نمی‌آید/ همه تحریم‌ها را برمی دارید یا بازمی‌گردانید؟!  (۲۷۴ نظر)

هدف رئیسی از برگزاری جلسات سیاسی در تهران چیست؟/ نمایندگان مجلس از خدا می‌ترسند یا شورای نگهبان؟/حضور خاتمی در کنار سران نظام، سرآغاز آشتی ملی است/۲۰۰ خانواده سرنوشت کشور را به گروگان گرفته‌اند  (۱۸۲ نظر)

ناطق: پیشنهاد ترامپ را همان ابتدا رد نکنیم/ رفع فیلتر توییتر منتفی شد/جهانگیری سخنگوی دولت می‌شود؟/⁠فروش ارز توسط اعراب کشورهای همسایه در قم/یک اصلاح‌طلب هم طرفدار به دار کشیدن شد!  (۱۷۵ نظر)

وقتی درآمد و دارایی شهروندان پیش چشم مسئولان کشور آب می‌رود!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

دلار ۵ رقمی شد  (۱۵۷ نظر)

پاسخی به آقازاده وزیر سابق: گیرم پدر تو بود طهماسب؛ از سفره انقلاب چه می خواست؟  (۱۵۲ نظر)

زیباکلام: براندازی ایران را وارد جنگ‌های داخلی می‌کند/واکنش ربیعی به طرح استیضاح خود در مجلس/قطع امید از پرداخت بدهی زنجانی/لعنت خدا بر نماینده‌ای که به خاطر کاسبی خودش امضاء سوال از رئیس‌جمهور را پس بگیرد  (۱۴۳ نظر)

عده ای به بانک مرکزی نفوذ کرده و دلار مفت گرفته اند/درآمد یک کارگر به صد دلار رسیده/همه مضطرب هستند و نمی‌دانند باید چه‌ کار بکنند  (۱۴۱ نظر)

همه حرف‌هایی که درباره مجلس گفته می‌شود، باور دارم/ زنگ می‌زنند و پیشنهاد شراکت به نماینده می‌دهند!/مجلس رها شده است/نمایندگان لابی می‌کنند، نمی‌گذارند استیضاح‌ها مطرح شود  (۱۴۰ نظر)

کمتر از 50 درصد مردم با گشت ارشاد موافقند/31 مفسد اقتصادی که در ارتباط با مسئولان نظام هستند، دستگیر شدند/از «حصر» فقط پوسته‌اش مانده است/بازگشت مینو خالقی غیرممکن است  (۱۳۹ نظر)

شرط مشاور روحانی برای مذاکره با آمریکا/بازار خودرو در دست پنج خانواده!/درخواست ممنوع‌الخروجی مدیران بانک مرکزی/مردم سوخت ذخیره نکنند!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

طرفداران رئیس جمهور زمزمه های استیضاح روحانی را در مجلس مطرح می کنند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

سوال از رئیس جمهور اعلام وصول شد!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

چگونه جنگ با ایران پایان کار ترامپ و جمهوری خواهان خواهد بود؟  (۱۰۲ نظر)