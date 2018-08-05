Imran ready to negotiate Iran-Saudi Arabia peace

Pakistan is ready to play a constructive role for resolution of differences between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman and prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan told Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost on Saturday.

The Iranian envoy, who called on PTI chairman at his Bani Gala residence to congratulate him on his party’s victory in the 2018 general elections, also conveyed to Imran Khan a congratulatory message from Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, a press release issued by the party said.



Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia and predominant Shia power Iran have a long history of rivalry based as much in geostrategic interests as religious differences. The two energy-rich powers have for decades stood on opposing sides of conflicts in the Middle East.



While observing that the situation in the region is highly sensitive, Honardoost said, “Iran will welcome Pakistan’s suggestions to ensure peace in the region.” Iran is ready to cooperate with Pakistan in regional development and is also keen to expand trade with Pakistan, he told Khan.



The Iranian envoy expressed his country’s desire to negotiate with Pakistan the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project, adding that the pipeline could change the future of Pakistan, according to the PTI statement.



Imran Khan thanked the Iranian envoy for the wishes conveyed by his government, and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to build strong relations with all regional countries including Iran, the press release said. “Iranian government’s role in protecting their country’s integrity is commendable,” he said.



Imran Khan told the envoy that he wished to visit Iran and see the historical sites there. PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shireen Mazari and Naeemul Haq were also present at the meeting.