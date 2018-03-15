پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
Report: 1.5 million Syrians are disabled by war

The civil war in Syria has left more than 1.5 million people with various physical injuries, Swiss German- language newspaper, Tages -Anzeiger reported.
کد خبر: ۷۸۳۰۶۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۴ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۳۴ 15 March 2018

The newspaper cited data from UNICEF, which indicated that 2017 was the worst for Syrian children, adding that half of the Syrians live as refugees abroad or are distributed within the exhausted state.

A UNICEF report released on Monday showed that some 86,000 Syrians have lost organs due to the ongoing war in the country, which has no end in sight, the paper said.

The United Nations warned that the severe shortage of medical and psychological treatment methods exacerbate the disease cases in Syria.

According to the newspaper, many Syrian children have lost their relatives or parents in the war, and need people to take care of them.

Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF Regional director of the Middle East and North Africa said “the Syrian war has left many children with disabilities, and there is no end to their suffering”.

Meanwhile, Christian Schneider, Executive Director of the German National Committee for UNICEF said “since the outbreak of the Syrian war, the situation of children is getting worse year by year,” noting that the situation has become inhumane.

The newspaper described the current situation of civilians in the eastern Ghouta as even worse than the city of Aleppo in 2016, explaining that more than 200,000 children are forced to live with their relatives, including 40 percent in real poverty.

According to reports, children under the age of 15 are participating in the war in eastern Ghouta.

