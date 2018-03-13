Saudi Crown Prince will meet Trump on March

U.S. President Donald Trump will host Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on March 20, the White House said Monday, according to AFP.

"The president looks forward to discussing ways to strengthen ties between the United States and Saudi Arabia," said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Saudi prince is visiting Egypt, Britain and the United States as part of a long foreign trip, his first as crown prince.

He has a close relationship with Trump and his son-in-law aide Jared Kushner, who is seen as having given the green light for Prince Mohammed's rush to consolidate power in recent months.

Kushner visited Saudi Arabia this past summer and met with the crown prince to discuss efforts to bring about peace between Israelis and Palestinian Arabs.