پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      دهمین مجمع جهانی مدیریت (خدمات مشتری بهتر، فروش و سودآوری بالاتر) 12 و 13 بهمن ماه- تهران، مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
509بازدید
‍ پ

Japan warns over North Korean 'charm offensive'

Japan has told an international meeting on North Korea that the world should not be blinded by Pyongyang's recent "charm offensive".
کد خبر: ۷۶۵۱۴۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ دی ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۰۸ 17 January 2018

Japan has told an international meeting on North Korea that the world should not be blinded by Pyongyang's recent "charm offensive".

Foreign Minister Taro Kono's comments in Canada come as North and South Korea discuss Pyongyang's plans to participate in the Winter Olympics.

The 20 foreign ministers at the Vancouver talks agreed to increase pressure on Pyongyang.

But they also expressed support for the ongoing North-South discussions.

North Korea has in the past two years rapidly advanced its nuclear and conventional weapons programmes, despite increasing international sanctions.

Its latest ballistic test, on 28 November, sparked a new series of fresh sanctions from the UN, which targeted petrol shipments and travel.

But North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said in early January that he was "open to dialogue" with the South and proposed sending a delegation to the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea next month.

The two Koreas subsequently held their first high-level talks in more than two years on how to make this happen.

The inter-Korean talks have been credited with easing tensions on the peninsula, but Mr Kono urged countries not to let their guard down.

"I am aware that some people argue that because North Korea is engaging in inter-Korean dialogue, we should reward them by lifting up sanctions or by providing some sort of assistance," he said.

"Frankly I think this view is just too naive. I believe that North Korea wants to buy some time to continue their nuclear missile programme."

The US echoed his remarks, with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson calling for an increase in pressure on Pyongyang to the point where it "must come to the table for credible negotiations".

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told the meeting she believed recent sanctions and pressure had a part to play in North Korea's recent willingness for talks.

"Indeed the concerted efforts of the international community has begun to bear fruit," she said.
'Illegitimate' meeting

In their final joint statement, the 20 nations said they would consider imposing tougher sanctions on Pyongyang going beyond those required by UN Security Council resolutions.

The day-long meeting was co-hosted by the US and Canada. China and Russia, two of Pyongyang's biggest allies, were not invited.

Both countries have been accused of not putting enough pressure on Pyongyang to stop it from developing its nuclear ambitions.

Beijing dismissed the meeting as "illegitimate".

"The most important relevant parties of the Korean peninsula issue haven't taken part in the meeting so I don't think the meeting is legal or representative," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

انتقاد نماینده مشهد از وضعیت عفاف و حجاب در بیمارستان‌ها/پست جدید برای آچار فرانسه کابینه

انتقاد نماینده مشهد از وضعیت عفاف و حجاب در بیمارستان‌ها/پست جدید برای آچار فرانسه کابینه

روایتی از انتخاب آقای جوادی آملی به عنوان رهبر/کنایه های توئیتری آیت الله مصباح‎یزدی به روحانی/نامه زیباکلام...

روایتی از انتخاب آقای جوادی آملی به عنوان رهبر/کنایه های توئیتری آیت الله مصباح‎یزدی به روحانی/نامه زیباکلام...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

شاهزادگان عربستان سعودی چقدر حقوق ماهیانه می گیرند؟/ آماده‌باش نظامیان ترکیه‌ای در مرزهای مشترک با سوریه/نقشه پنتاگون برای ایران/ آمار جالب توجهی از گران ترین پایتخت های عربی

رونالدینیو کفش هایش را آویخت

۵ توصیه برای سلامت چشم‌ها

از وزیر مالیه شدن مخبرالملک تا تعهد آمریکا به واریز سپرده های توقیف شده ایرانیان به بانک مرکزی کشور ثالث

فروش مال غیر چیست و چه مجازاتی دارد؟

حجم مخازن سدها ۱۴درصد کاهش یافت

آزار و اذیت پسر 9 ساله در یک سوپر مارکت!

تلاش‌ داعش برای احیاء در شمال غرب سوریه

از «گرانی دلار با افزایش نرخ حواله درهم» تا «رشد اقتصادی ۴.۵ درصد در نیمه نخست سال ۹۶»

آسیب‌شناسی فراجناحی ناآرامی‌ها/بازدید از اوین، گذر از ابهامات/نشانه‌های ۲ بیماری مزمن بودجه‌ای/چند پیشنهاد برای فقر زدایی/آینده سیاسی احتمالی جهانگیری

5 هزار داعشی در اختیار کردستان عراق

روزنامه‌های اقتصادی چهارشنبه ۲۷ دیماه ۹۶

تجاوز وحشیانه به دختر 15 ساله در هند

تیلرسون: فشارها بر کره شمالی ادامه خواهد داشت

ایلدریم : آیا ناتو مرزهای خود را به گروه‌های تروریستی می‌دهد؟

وب گردی

کودک پول‌دار، کودک بی‌پول؛ نکات مالی‌ای که کودک شما باید بداند

جراحی پیش از معاینه؛ در نقد یارانه‌ای که یار نبود

افسون فساد؛ کالبد‌شکافی فساد و راه رهایی

کدام پارک‌های تهران را ندیده‌اید؟

شاید شما هم به گردن پیامکی دچارید!

بابونه و این همه خاصیت

آیا سانچی مورد حمله آمریکایی‌ها قرار گرفته است؟!
راه تشخیص نان جوی تقلبی از اصل
نفتکش ایرانی به صورت کامل غرق شد/ امیدها برای نجات 29 خدمه نفتکش از بین رفت/ دوشنبه عزای عمومی اعلام شد
شنیده شدن صدای مهیب در کرمانشاه
نکاتی برای علاقه‌مندان به رشته دریانوردی
آخرین لحظات غرق شدن کشتی سانچی
ائمه جمعه حرفی‌نزنند که مردم پشیمان از نمازجمعه برگردند/توصیه به روحانی: به مسائل اخروی مردم کار نداشته باشید/آقای صدیقی، می‌شود فقط روضه بخوانید؟/گروهی خانوادگی سینما را قُرق کرده‌اند
پیشنهاد عجیب یک نماینده‌ برای محکومین به اعدام/شایعه احمدی نژادی ها درباره روحانی/طلبکار با حکم جلب به مجمع انتخابات کمیته ملی المپیک رفت!
تصویری از قاتل سانچی!
تأیید بی‌سند بودن اتهام غیراخلاقی به مانی حقیقی، اصغر فرهادی و ترانه علیدوستی
محل آرام گرفتن سانچی
روایتی از انتخاب آقای جوادی آملی به عنوان رهبر/کنایه های توئیتری آیت الله مصباح‎یزدی به روحانی/نامه زیباکلام به امام جمعه موقت تهران/نامه‌نگاری مجلسی‌ها برای آزادسازی دانشجویان دختر/هیچ اشکالی بر حضور نوازندگان زن روی صحنه وجود ندارد
افشاگری بی سابقه داود اوغلو در مورد دستور اردوغان برای سرنگونی جنگنده روس/خروج سازمان بدر و جنبش عصائب الحق از ائتلاف با حیدرالعبادی/تحریم انتخابات پارلمانی عراق توسط حزب بارزانی/بیانیه شدیداللحن اردوغان علیه کردهای سوریه
تا ما هستیم برای غرق کردن امثال سانچی به شلیک یک گلوله هم نیاز نیست!
دو تصویر از کشتی چینی که با سانچی برخورد کرد

نفتکش ایرانی به صورت کامل غرق شد/ امیدها برای نجات 29 خدمه نفتکش از بین رفت/ دوشنبه عزای عمومی اعلام شد  (۱۸۸ نظر)

شرکتی دولتی که ظاهرا اقوام و آشنایان را استخدام می کند!  (۱۸۳ نظر)

آیا سانچی مورد حمله آمریکایی‌ها قرار گرفته است؟!  (۱۸۱ نظر)

ترامپ تعلیق تحریم‌ها را به دو شرط تمدید کرد؛ آغاز مذاکرات موشکی و محدودیت مادام‌العمر هسته‌ای  (۱۶۸ نظر)

تا ما هستیم برای غرق کردن امثال سانچی به شلیک یک گلوله هم نیاز نیست!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

توبیخ «آخوندی» معاون سیاسی صداوسیما بدلیل پخش یک گزارش ساختگی درباره تلگرام  (۱۲۵ نظر)

آیت الله هاشمی چگونه رفتار کرد؛احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌کند؟!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

آقای سخنگو؛ کاش اشتباهاتتان را با خرید خودروهای هیبریدی جبران کنید!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

چه مصلحتی است که کاری با احمدی‌نژاد ندارند؟/ادعای مرعشی درباره کشف مواد خاص در خون خانواده هاشمی/کنایه علی مطهری به قالیباف و رئیسی/توضیحات مجلس خبرگان درباره جلسه رأی‌گیری انتخاب رهبر در سال ۶۸  (۸۷ نظر)

ائمه جمعه حرفی‌نزنند که مردم پشیمان از نمازجمعه برگردند/توصیه به روحانی: به مسائل اخروی مردم کار نداشته باشید/آقای صدیقی، می‌شود فقط روضه بخوانید؟/گروهی خانوادگی سینما را قُرق کرده‌اند  (۸۷ نظر)

چرا شعارهای اقتصادی معترضان سیاسی شد؟  (۸۵ نظر)

وجدان کاری اجازه فرار به دریانوردان سانچی نمی داد / خدمه باید می ماندند تا از گسترش آتش جلوگیری کنند  (۷۴ نظر)

دلیل حمله به دفاتر ائمه جمعه در حوادث اخیر/واکنش روحانی به سخنان دیروز رهبرانقلاب/داستان تیر خوردن همسر مرحوم هاشمی  (۷۳ نظر)

چرا تلاش داریم از دل یک حادثه خونبار، خصومت با یک کشور را پدید آوریم؟  (۷۱ نظر)

وقتی بعد از چهل سال نمی توانیم یک بودجه عملیاتی بنویسم!  (۶۸ نظر)