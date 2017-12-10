Iran lauds strategic, all-round ties with Russia

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said Saturday that the Iran-Russia relations are "strategic," Tasnim news agency reported.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said Saturday that the Iran-Russia relations are "strategic," Tasnim news agency reported.

The Islamic Republic views its relations with Russia as strategic since the ties are comprehensive and cover all political, economic and military fields, Hatami told Tasnim.

"In terms of military and defense cooperation, Iran and Russia have taken good steps," he said, adding the national interests of the two countries make it necessary to deepen the bilateral relations.

Iran and Russia have formed close ties in recent years, with both countries supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government against armed groups.