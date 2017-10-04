نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
۱۴۳بازدید
‍ پ

Las Vegas shooting: Latest investigation details

Law enforcement officials have been giving updates as they investigate the shooting of hundreds of people at a Las Vegas music festival.
کد خبر: ۷۳۵۴۳۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ مهر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۳۸ 04 October 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 143

Law enforcement officials have been giving updates as they investigate the shooting of hundreds of people at a Las Vegas music festival.

These include the latest on the motive of Stephen Paddock, the number of people killed and injured and the details of the weapons used and the scene of the shooting.

Their news conference came just before it was confirmed that Paddock's girlfriend Marilou Danley, described by officers as a "person of interest", has returned to the US and was met by FBI agents.

Kevin McMahill, Undersheriff of Las Vegas

:: Gunman Stephen Paddock set up two cameras in the hallway of his room at the Mandalay Bay hotel and another inside the door peephole so he could watch law enforcement officers approach

:: He fired "off and on for nine to 11 minutes, more than a dozen volleys"

:: Patrol officers had already been in the area at another event, they heard the shooting and "took it upon themselves to form a team...evacuating hotel guests" before the SWAT team arrived

:: A security guard was injured after Paddock shot at him through the hotel room door. The guard was able to point police and SWAT officers towards the room

:: The shooting had stopped by the time the SWAT team entered the room

:: Police received the first reports of shots being fired at 10.08pm local time and the firing stopped at 10.19pm

Jill Snyder, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Special Agent in Charge

:: There were 47 firearms, including rifles, shotguns and pistols, recovered from Paddock's hotel room and two other locations

:: It is still being determined which firearms were used in the shooting

:: The guns were bought in Nevada, Utah, California and Texas

:: 12 of these weapons had devices attached to them that allow semi-automatic rifles to mimic fully automatic gunfire

:: The devices - "bump stocks" - have been available for less than a decade, are not widely available and were legal

John Fudenberg, Clark County coroner

:: The death toll was clarified - Paddock killed 58 and then himself before police stormed his hotel room. Shortly after he spoke, a 59th victim died in hospital

:: There have been 3,000 missing persons reports but many of those will have been for the same people

:: All the dead have been "tentatively identified" but they await confirmation over the next few hours

:: He could not confirm that all of the victims died from gunshot wounds

برچسب ها
las vegas shooting investigation
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
چگونه طالبانی مانع از نابودی کردستان عراق شده بود؟ / حمله لاس وگاس تروریستی نبود؟! / تصاویر اسطوره جنگ عراق علیه داعش / دوئل...

چگونه طالبانی مانع از نابودی کردستان عراق شده بود؟ / حمله لاس وگاس تروریستی نبود؟! / تصاویر اسطوره جنگ عراق علیه داعش / دوئل...

کلاهبرداری جدید! فروش خودروهای خارجی که هنوز وارد نشده‌اند/ آیا در امر به معروف و نهی از منکر به جنبه‌های...

کلاهبرداری جدید! فروش خودروهای خارجی که هنوز وارد نشده‌اند/ آیا در امر به معروف و نهی از منکر به جنبه‌های...

الهام چرخنده: ممنوع‌الکارم کردند/احمدی‌نژاد می‌خواهد تماشاچی دادگاه بقایی باشد

الهام چرخنده: ممنوع‌الکارم کردند/احمدی‌نژاد می‌خواهد تماشاچی دادگاه بقایی باشد

علت غیبت حسینیان چیست؟/ماجرای لجاجت میرسلیم و انصراف قالیباف/توضیح ظریف درباره‌ی «توئیت‌»هایش/حمید رسایی...

علت غیبت حسینیان چیست؟/ماجرای لجاجت میرسلیم و انصراف قالیباف/توضیح ظریف درباره‌ی «توئیت‌»هایش/حمید رسایی...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

وزیر دفاع آمریکا: واشنگتن باید به برجام پایبند بماند/ انتخاب نوری المالکی به عنوان رئیس ائتلاف ملی عراق/آشتی فتح و حماس/ دستور بارزانی برای شلیک به نیروهای عراقی/ اعلام یک هفته عزای عمومی در اقلیم کردستان عراق

حمایت همه‌جانبه ایران از دولت قانونی عراق

خوشگذرانی بدموقع پرسپولیسی‌ها در امارات!

وب گردی

پناهندگی ۴۲۲ هزار روهینگیایی به بنگلادش

بنزین گران؛ گزینه‌ای که باید روی میز برگردد

رهن و اجاره آپارتمان‌های نقلی در تهران

پیشنهاد الکترونیک و لوازم برقی

ک 4 عدد دوربین مداربسته بیسیم سیار به همراه NVR

۱۴ مورد از شاهکارهای فرانک لوید رایت

جدیدترین روش درمان ترس

حوادث ناشی از گودبرداری برای مسئولان عادی شده است

كشف داروى ضد سفيدى مو در ايران دنيا را متعجب كرد!

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

تعطیلی واحدهای صنعتی، اقتصاد را فلج کرد

گرایش نوجوانان به مواد مخدر کم بود، جنایت هم به آن اضافه شد!
این زن اعتیاد عجیبی به ازدواج دارد
حرکت «لشکر اجنه» در کاشان
شرط جدید اردوغان برای بارزانی؛ تهران مرکز تصمیم گیری درباره آینده منطقه؛ رئیس جمهور ترکیه در تهران تصمیم می گیریم
تجاوز دسته‌جمعی به یک زن در «جلگه وحشت»
مرگبارترین کشتار تاریخ معاصر آمریکا در لاس‌وگاس با چه ترفندی رقم خورد؟
«سوزوکی ویتارا» شماره گذاری نمی‌شود
قاتل شهید «محسن حججی» دستگیر شد؟
غذای نظامیان آمریکایی در مناطق جنگی!
انتقاد مطهری از وضعیت پوشش زنان در مراسم عزاداری محرم/ملی‌پوش شطرنج ایران به تیم ملی آمریکا پیوست
لاریجانی به اصلاح‌طلبان نزدیک‌ می‌شود؟/خطرناک تر از داعش، چه کسانی هستند؟/دست‌پخت فرهاد مجیدی برای نیمکت استقلال/کامنت سردار آزمون برای سردار سلیمانی
بازتاب‌‌پیوستن‌ملی‌پوش‌بی‌حجاب‌ایرانی‌به‌تیم‌ملی‌آمریکا
نخست وزیری احیا می‌شود؟/روایت غرضی از نقش پنهان لاریجانی در تشکیل اعتدالیون/وقتی مرحوم هاشمی پیگیر میزان آرای آیت الله جنتی بود
چرا عکسمان را در پروفایلمان نمی‌گذاریم؟!
چرا خرید خانه‌های با سن و سال بالا افزایش یافته است؟

راننده ای که همسرش را روی کاپوت می کشاند، مسافر را زیر چرخ له خواهد کرد!  (۱۰۱ نظر)

تجاوز دسته‌جمعی به یک زن در «جلگه وحشت»  (۹۵ نظر)

در روز عاشورا، میان کاروان حسین (ع) بودیم یا در لشکر یزید؟  (۸۷ نظر)

گرایش نوجوانان به مواد مخدر کم بود، جنایت هم به آن اضافه شد!  (۷۵ نظر)

هشدار؛ در فساد اقتصادی در دنیا رکورد زده ایم!  (۷۵ نظر)

مرگبارترین کشتار تاریخ معاصر آمریکا در لاس‌وگاس با چه ترفندی رقم خورد؟  (۶۹ نظر)

آوارگي يك رزمنده در تهران و ايثار همسرش  (۶۰ نظر)

با انتشار یک فیلم، مواضع سازمان محیط زیست کشور تغییر کرد!  (۵۰ نظر)

13 میلیون تومان بدهید، بدون هیچ زحمتی کارشناسی ارشد قانونی بگیرید!  (۴۲ نظر)

ضرب و شتم مدیر دبیرستان توسط دانش‌آموز  (۳۶ نظر)

الهام چرخنده: چهار سال است که بیکارم  (۳۶ نظر)

ما را به خیر آموزش و پرورش این کشور امیدی نیست!  (۳۴ نظر)

نصب یادبود شهدای ارتش روسیه و سوریه در حلب  (۳۱ نظر)

انگیزه پسر ۱۴ ساله از قتل «ملیکا»‌ی ۸ ساله  (۳۰ نظر)

شرط جدید اردوغان برای بارزانی؛ تهران مرکز تصمیم گیری درباره آینده منطقه؛ رئیس جمهور ترکیه در تهران تصمیم می گیریم  (۲۹ نظر)