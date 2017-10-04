Las Vegas shooting: Latest investigation details

Law enforcement officials have been giving updates as they investigate the shooting of hundreds of people at a Las Vegas music festival.

These include the latest on the motive of Stephen Paddock, the number of people killed and injured and the details of the weapons used and the scene of the shooting.

Their news conference came just before it was confirmed that Paddock's girlfriend Marilou Danley, described by officers as a "person of interest", has returned to the US and was met by FBI agents.

Kevin McMahill, Undersheriff of Las Vegas

:: Gunman Stephen Paddock set up two cameras in the hallway of his room at the Mandalay Bay hotel and another inside the door peephole so he could watch law enforcement officers approach

:: He fired "off and on for nine to 11 minutes, more than a dozen volleys"

:: Patrol officers had already been in the area at another event, they heard the shooting and "took it upon themselves to form a team...evacuating hotel guests" before the SWAT team arrived

:: A security guard was injured after Paddock shot at him through the hotel room door. The guard was able to point police and SWAT officers towards the room

:: The shooting had stopped by the time the SWAT team entered the room

:: Police received the first reports of shots being fired at 10.08pm local time and the firing stopped at 10.19pm

Jill Snyder, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Special Agent in Charge

:: There were 47 firearms, including rifles, shotguns and pistols, recovered from Paddock's hotel room and two other locations

:: It is still being determined which firearms were used in the shooting

:: The guns were bought in Nevada, Utah, California and Texas

:: 12 of these weapons had devices attached to them that allow semi-automatic rifles to mimic fully automatic gunfire

:: The devices - "bump stocks" - have been available for less than a decade, are not widely available and were legal

John Fudenberg, Clark County coroner

:: The death toll was clarified - Paddock killed 58 and then himself before police stormed his hotel room. Shortly after he spoke, a 59th victim died in hospital

:: There have been 3,000 missing persons reports but many of those will have been for the same people

:: All the dead have been "tentatively identified" but they await confirmation over the next few hours

:: He could not confirm that all of the victims died from gunshot wounds