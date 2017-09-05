بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
۲۴۶بازدید
‍ پ

Iran says OPEC compliance with output pact increasing

OPEC members’ compliance with the agreement to reduce output has improved in recent months, Iran’s oil minister said on Monday, noting that unofficial talks were underway among the oil producing countries to extend the cuts next year.
کد خبر: ۷۲۷۴۵۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۴۰ 05 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 246
OPEC members’ compliance with the agreement to reduce output has improved in recent months, Iran’s oil minister said on Monday, noting that unofficial talks were underway among the oil producing countries to extend the cuts next year.

Under the agreement OPEC is curbing its collective oil production by about 1.2 million bpd, while Russia and some other non-OPEC producers are cutting a further 600,000 bpd until March 2018.

"I think the oil market is balanced. OPEC members’ compliance with output cuts has not fallen in the last six months; it has increased,” Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by the Iranian oil ministry’s news agency SHANA.

The International Energy Agency said in July that OPEC’s compliance with production cuts fell in June to its lowest levels in six months as several members pumped much more oil than allowed by their supply deal, thus delaying a market rebalancing in supply and demand.

However, the IEA said in August that world oil demand would grow more than expected this year, helping to ease the glut in supply.

Zanganeh said the OPEC agreement on output cuts would continue until the end of the Iranian year in March 2018 and that "there are talks underway to extend it but they are not official yet.”

However, before a meeting in Tehran with Brazil’s Minister of Mines and Energy Fernando Coelho Filho, Iran’s oil minister said, "it is improbable that Brazil (a non-OPEC country) joins the output cut under current conditions.”

He added that other non-OPEC members, especially Russia, have co-operated well with OPEC in cutting oil production.

برچسب ها:
iran ، oil ، opec
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از هواپیمای جاسوسی آمریکا که ایران شناسایی کرد / تصاویر لحظه پریدن عابر پیاده زیر خودرو برای گرفتن دیه! / چگونه...

ویدیوهایی از هواپیمای جاسوسی آمریکا که ایران شناسایی کرد / تصاویر لحظه پریدن عابر پیاده زیر خودرو برای گرفتن دیه! / چگونه...

خشونت علیه پلیس راهنمایی و رانندگی توسط برخی از مسئولان تمامی ندارد/ سوریه، میدانی که شاید باید شاید...

خشونت علیه پلیس راهنمایی و رانندگی توسط برخی از مسئولان تمامی ندارد/ سوریه، میدانی که شاید باید شاید...

سلحشوری: وضعیت شکاف جنسیتی ما از عربستان و پاکستان هم بدتر است/کلانتری: مسأله آب را نباید قربانی یوزپلنگ...

سلحشوری: وضعیت شکاف جنسیتی ما از عربستان و پاکستان هم بدتر است/کلانتری: مسأله آب را نباید قربانی یوزپلنگ...

حجت‌الاسلام سعیدی: مردم حق انتخاب دارند، ولی هر انتخابی حق نیست/کنایه وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به روحانی/تمجید...

حجت‌الاسلام سعیدی: مردم حق انتخاب دارند، ولی هر انتخابی حق نیست/کنایه وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به روحانی/تمجید...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

قاتل ۲ شهروند ایلامی در ملأ عام اعدام شد

جعل اسکناس و اسناد دولتی از سوی دو زن و یک مرد

آلمان و انگلیس به جام جهانی نزدیک شدند

نتیجه اولیه بررسی کمیسیون راه‌ها از حادثه اتوبوس

سوریه برای نخستین بار متحد شد

داعش یک سرکرده خود را در «حویجه» اعدام کرد

قدوس: پدرم می‌گفت فیلم علی کریمی را ببین

تازه داماد افغاني پدر زنش را كشت

گفت‌وگوی محرمانه وزیران خارجه کره جنوبی و چین

دلیل عجیب عدم تمدیدقرارداد مسی با بارسلونا

اعلام ممنوعیت حمله به ایران و شیعیان در رسانه های عربستانی/نبرد شدید ارتش سوریه با داعش و پیشروی چشمگیر به سمت دیرالزور/ سفر مخفیانه سید حسن نصرالله به سوریه/برگزاری رزمایش کم سابقه اسرائیل در مرز لبنان

سران آلمان و آمریکا خواهان تشدید تحریم‌های کره

درخواست پناهندگی زن ۱۰۶ سالۀ افغان رد شد

جلدشوت ورزشی/سه شنبه۱۴شهریور۹۶

جلد گل/سه شنبه۱۴شهریور۹۶

وب گردی

رهن و اجاره ی آپارتمان مسکونی در محله ی دلخواهتان!

خرید آپارتمان با بودجه 300 میلیون تومان

چطور ميتوانيم طلا و جواهرات را تا ٦٠ درصد پايين تر خريداري نماييم

شرایط ویژه خرید لوکس خودروهای ایرانی و خارجی ( تحویل یک ساعته ، بدون ضامن )

قیمت روز آپارتمان در نقاط مختلف تهران

تحصیلات عالی رایگان: مرثیه‌ای برای یک رویا

روند مثبت بورس به مدد پتروشیمی‌ها

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

یه پیشنهاد ویژه ! نیم ست اداری با قیمتی استثنایی

بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شوید

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

جالب ترین راهکار برای رفع سفیدی مو

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

با 6 میلیون تومان شغل خانگی خود را راه اندازی کنید .

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اعترافات هولناک همسر ایرانی یک مرد داعشی
وحشت در شبه جزیره کره با آزمایش بمب هیدروژنی کره شمالی/افزایش احتمال پاسخ نظامی آمریکا
بلایی که توالت فرنگی سر شما می آورد!
اولین عکس بازیکن جدید تیم ملی درخاک ایران!
شرط حجاریان برای پذیرش مناظره با اصولگرایان/کدخدایی: سید حسن خمینی رد صلاحیت نشد!/خسرو معتضد: فیلم فرهادی «کپی» است/ضرغامی: حصر راه حل بود، نه مجازات
قرار است حصر ادامه داشته باشد / قائم مقام شهردار سابق تهران بازداشت شد
رواج پدیده حزب فروشی در کشور/توجیهات کرباسچی برای تغییر لحن روحانی/یک ژن خوب دیگر سر از وزارت نفت درآورد/عقل سياسي احمدي‌نژاد كجاست؟
نقشه‌شیطانی‌کره‌ای‌هاعلیه‌ایران‌که‌جواب‌نداد+عکس
راهکاری برای رفع حصر: تضمین مکتوب و علنی سید محمد خاتمی و علی مطهری
تفاوت بمب هیدروژنی و اتمی چیست؟ / آیا بمب کره شمالی، هیدروژنی بود؟ / تصاویر تکان دهنده بزرگ‌ترین انفجارهای هیدروژنی
شباهت عجیب وجالب دو نقطه از ایران وآمریکا
سیل مردانی که به دنبال زنان «هم خانه» می‌گردند و یک ابهام بزرگ!
خشک‌ترین صحرای جهان به گلستان تبدیل شد!
سکوت «بهنوش بختیاری» شکست!
ویژگی‌ بمب‌هیدروژنی جدید کره‌شمالی

واژگونی مرگبار اتوبوس حامل دانش آموزان در داراب/ بی توجهی قابل تأمل وزیر راه به حادثه / وزیر آموزش و پرورش عازم محل حادثه شد  (۱۷۸ نظر)

روایت حسن عباسی از پشت پرده باب اسفنجی/اتفاق عجیب در مراسم تودیع و معارفه وزیر صنعت/خیابانی هم‌کلاس دایی شد/واکنش الهه کولایی به مدیر شدن آقازاده‌ها  (۱۱۵ نظر)

وحشت در شبه جزیره کره با آزمایش بمب هیدروژنی کره شمالی/افزایش احتمال پاسخ نظامی آمریکا  (۱۰۸ نظر)

صدای وحشتناک و عجیب از آسمان آستارا چیست؟  (۸۷ نظر)

نامه دردناک همسر شهید محسن حججی  (۸۶ نظر)

زندگی عجیب مردم کره شمالی  (۷۵ نظر)

فروش کلیه، آخرین تصمیم پدری که هنوز نوزادش بیمار است!  (۶۳ نظر)

هویت ایرانی، هدیه تحسین برانگیز دولت به کودکان دوتابعیتی کشور  (۵۶ نظر)

راهکاری برای رفع حصر: تضمین مکتوب و علنی سید محمد خاتمی و علی مطهری  (۵۲ نظر)

اعترافات هولناک همسر ایرانی یک مرد داعشی  (۵۱ نظر)

صدای عجیب و وحشتناک در آسمان یزد! + فیلم  (۴۴ نظر)

ماجرای تبلیغ توهین‌آمیز در «خندوانه»!  (۴۳ نظر)

پاک‌سازی ساحل دریای خزر  (۴۳ نظر)

دوره آموزشی سربازی طلاب در قم  (۴۳ نظر)

اعتراف شیطان به آزار سه دختر در جوی آب  (۳۹ نظر)