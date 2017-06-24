tabnak-adv
فروش ویژه محصولات ایرتویا در ماه مبارک رمضان                              تور باکو " مسابقه فرمول یک " همزمان با تعطیلات عید فطر                         یه فرصت استثنایی تا 100 درصد تخفیف                          
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » ایران
320بازدید
‍ پ

Iran nuclear chief warns US over support for Saudi Arabia

The head of Iran’s atomic energy organisation, one of the architects of the 2015 landmark nuclear deal, has warned the US to stop upsetting the regional balance of power by siding with Saudi Arabia.
کد خبر: ۷۰۶۳۹۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ تير ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۳۹ 24 June 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 1
The head of Iran’s atomic energy organisation, one of the architects of the 2015 landmark nuclear deal, has warned the US to stop upsetting the regional balance of power by siding with Saudi Arabia.

Writing in the Guardian, Ali Akbar Salehi said "lavish arms purchases” by regional actors – a reference to the Saudi purchase of $100bn of US arms during Donald Trump’s recent visit to Riyadh – would be seen as provocative in Tehran and that it would be unrealistic to expect Iran to remain "indifferent”.

Salehi, an MIT graduate scientist who has also served as foreign minister, was the second most senior Iranian negotiator, dealing with technical aspects, during nearly two years of talks between Tehran and six of the world’s major powers that led to the final nuclear accord in Vienna in July 2015.

Although Trump has promised to "dismantle the disastrous deal with Iran”, he has not so far taken any concrete steps to scrap it. Last month, two days before Iran’s presidential election, his administration announced that it was continuing to waive nuclear-related sanctions under the agreement despite Washington toughening up its overall Iran policy.

Salehi said it was possible to rescue the deal’s engagement if it was met with reciprocal gestures. "Often following hard-won engagement, some western nations, whether distracted by short-sighted political motivations or the lucrative inducements of regional actors, walk away and allow the whole situation to return to the status quo ante,” wrote Salehi, who is also a vice-president of Iran.

Salehi warned of "chaotic behaviour” and "further tension and conflict” if the other side disregarded Iran’s security concerns, failed to adhere to its commitments and insisted on what he called alternative facts including ideas such as the "clash of civilisations”, "Sunni-Shia conflict”, "Persian-Arab enmity” and the "Arab-Israeli axis against Iran”.

برچسب ها:
salehi ، nuclear deal ، united states
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
تصاویر دیدنی از سیر تکامل توان موشکی ایران در پس از انقلاب / ویدیوهای انفجار نماد داعش توسط داعش! / ویدیویی از پر شدن بازار...

تصاویر دیدنی از سیر تکامل توان موشکی ایران در پس از انقلاب / ویدیوهای انفجار نماد داعش توسط داعش! / ویدیویی از پر شدن بازار...

انتخاب رشته‌ای که مثلا اجباری نیست / کشته شدن صیاد ایرانی به دست ماموران سعودی / اعتراض پزشک‌ها به تعرفه...

انتخاب رشته‌ای که مثلا اجباری نیست / کشته شدن صیاد ایرانی به دست ماموران سعودی / اعتراض پزشک‌ها به تعرفه...

خاتمی خطاب به ولیعهد جدید عربستان: بچه‌تر از آن هستی که با ایران بجنگی/ سعید جلیلی: می‌خواهند انقلابی‌گری...

خاتمی خطاب به ولیعهد جدید عربستان: بچه‌تر از آن هستی که با ایران بجنگی/ سعید جلیلی: می‌خواهند انقلابی‌گری...

لیدر توهین‌کنندگان به روحانی چه کسی بود؟/واکنش جهانگیری به شعارهای خاص/نظر سردار سلیمانی درباره ولیعهد...

لیدر توهین‌کنندگان به روحانی چه کسی بود؟/واکنش جهانگیری به شعارهای خاص/نظر سردار سلیمانی درباره ولیعهد...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

پاسخ هواشناسی به ابهام در شدت افزایش دما

پیش بینی وضع هوا در تعطیلات عید فطر

برگزاری مانور نیروهای مسلح در فرودگاه مهرآباد

حملات انتحاری‌ها به بخش شرقی موصل

عبدالفتاح السیسی ۵۰۲ زندانی را عفو کرد

تعیین وضعیت بختیار-فولاد

واکنش رسمی عربستان به حمله تروریستی در مکه

مصدومیت امید مشخص شد

فروریختن آخرین سنگرهای داعش در موصل/ گزارش اسرائیل از تمایل محمد بن سلمان برای جنگ با ایران/ جنگ تازه مسکو و واشنگتن بر سر ابوبکر البغدادی

سه محور مواصلاتی کشور مسدود شد

مدفون شدن ۱۰۰ نفر بر اثر رانش زمین در چین

تصمیم اصلاح طلبان مجلس برای اقدام هتاکانه دیروز

آزار و اذيت دختر ١٧ ساله در خانه مادربزرگش

از «بازار اجاره هواپیماهای شخصی» تا «رشد چک‌های برگشتی به ۱۳ هزار میلیارد تومان»

جوان دهدشتی در آتش سوخت

وب گردی

رویای شیرین گرم تابستان در یک تعطیلات به یاد ماندنی

خبرهای خوش برای زنان سرپرست خانوار

فروش ویژه محصولات ایرتویا در ماه مبارک رمضان

در اولین خرید کد تخفیف دریافت کنید (سوپر مارکت آنلاین)

چگونه از چشم در مقابل صفحه نمایش کامپیوتر و گوشی محافظت کنیم؟

مرجع تخصصي طلا و جواهر ايران

آغاز به کار کمپین مسئولیت اجتماعی هم_سایه_شو

شورای پنجم، شورایی پاسخگو خواهد بود + فیلم

آسان ترین روش برای راه اندازی فروشگاه آنلاین

اسنپ و گذر از مدل‌های قدیمی کسب‌وکار

پیش بینی رنگ چشم کودک به کمک رنگ چشم والدین

تور باکو " مسابفه فرمول یک " همزمان با تعطیلات عید فطر

ایده ای جالب برای حمایت از کسب کار و مصرف کننده

خرید بلیط هواپیما با بهترین قیمت

فروش ویژه ماه مبارک رمضان

۵ نهاد فرهنگی مأمور بررسی جوشن کبیر خواندن بنیامین بهادری شدند!

تخفیفات لوازم خانگی در ماه رمضان

اپراتور نوین تلفن همراه در سراسر ایران

لیدر توهین‌کنندگان به روحانی چه کسی بود؟/واکنش جهانگیری به شعارهای خاص/نظر سردار سلیمانی درباره ولیعهد جدید عربستان/زمان آغاز چینش کابینه دولت دوازدهم/وراث متوفیان منا چقدر دیه می گیرند؟
خانه تکانی در رأس هرم قدرت در عربستان / ولیهعدی محمد بن سلمان و معانی آن برای ایران
شهردار‌‌ شدن محسن‌هاشمی منتفی‌ شد/هشدار سپاه به عربستان/پاسخ یک وزیر به اتهام داشتن ۱۸ پتروشیمی/ تا چند روز دیگر پادشاه عربستان تغییر می کند!/حکم وزیر ارشاد برای یک چاقوکش!/هشدار پلیس به پلاژهای خصوصی
نظر جالب رهبر انقلاب در مورد چارلی چاپلین/آخرین گزینه های مطرح برای شهرداری تهران/تذکر مشاور فرمانده سپاه به برخی دولتمردان/سخنان صریح نوبخت به مسئولان بانک مرکزی
چرا ایران‌خودرو پژوی 70 میلیونی را 120 میلیون تومان می‌فروشد؟
معانی ولیعهد شدن محمد بن سلمان برای آمریکا، ایران، یمن و قطر
تنش میان شاهزادگان در مراسم بیعت با ولیعهد جدید عربستان/ اعلام آمادگی اردن برای حمله به سوریه/ انفجار مسجد نوری موصل توسط داعش
ارتش پاکستان پهپاد ایرانی را سرنگون کرد
کشف گوشت فاسد در سرشناس‌ترین کبابی تجریش
نخستین واکنش آمریکا به حمله موشکی ایران
تحریم های شدیدی علیه ایران در راه است/ تأکید روسیه مبنی بر کشته شدن ابوبکر البغدادی/ سرنوشت سلاح کردهای سوریه پس از شکست داعش
تحول خواهی بلندپروازانه «محمد اصلاح طلب» / نگاهی به سند چشم انداز 2030 عربستان و برنامه رفرم ولیعهد جدید
ویدیوی دوئل جنگنده‌های آمریکا و روسیه / ویدیوهایی درباره پادشاه احتمالی آینده عربستان / ویدیوی لو رفتن سوالات امتحان نهایی / ویدیویی از استمرار تلاش برای تجزیه کردستان عراق / ویدیوی لحظه شهادت شهید چمران
تصاویری از انهدام تیم تروریستی در کردستان(+18)
اقدام وحشتناک داعش در آستانه سقوط موصل

چهار وزیر ناکارآمد و ضعیف دولت را «شما» معرفی کنید  (۸۰۹ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه به مقر تروریست‌های فعال در حمله تهران  (۲۷۸ نظر)

چرا ایران‌خودرو پژوی 70 میلیونی را 120 میلیون تومان می‌فروشد؟  (۱۵۸ نظر)

مرگ صیاد ایرانی به ضرب گلوله سعودی‌ها و آنچه از این واقعه باید گفت  (۱۴۸ نظر)

خانه تکانی در رأس هرم قدرت در عربستان / ولیهعدی محمد بن سلمان و معانی آن برای ایران  (۱۴۳ نظر)

آزار و اذیت تکان‌دهنده یک زن جوان در تهران  (۱۱۶ نظر)

فیلم اصابت موشک‌ها به مقر تروریست‌ها به ایران رسید + فیلم  (۱۱۳ نظر)

توضیح الله‌کرم درباره بنر جنجالی و «آتش به اختیار»  (۱۱۳ نظر)

انتقاد روزنامه کیهان به اعزام زائران ایرانی به حج  (۱۰۹ نظر)

به بهانه آتش گشودن خونین عربستانی‌ها روی صیادان ایرانی؛ «بویه‌های زردرنگ» را جدی بگیریم!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

ظریف، زنگنه، هاشمی و طیب‌نیا چهار وزیر موفق دولت یازدهم  (۱۰۲ نظر)

واکنش‌های داخلی و بین المللی به حمله موشکی ایرانی به تروریست‌ها در سوریه  (۸۷ نظر)

اگر با خودروهای لوکس تصادف کردید از این قانون استفاده کنید!  (۸۴ نظر)

تمام واکنش‌ها به حمله علیه داعش/ «لیلة‌القدر» تن سعودی‌ها را به لرزه انداخت  (۶۸ نظر)

سه پیام با شش موشک  (۶۶ نظر)