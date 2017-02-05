tabnak-adv
جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۱۸۶بازدید
‍ پ

Iraq sends reinforcements ahead of new push against IS in Mosul

Large reinforcement troops have been dispatched near the southern edges of Mosul, preparing for an imminent push into the last Islamic State (IS) stronghold in the western side of Mosul, the Iraqi military said on Sunday.
کد خبر: ۶۶۳۹۱۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۱۴:۲۱ 05 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 186
Large reinforcement troops have been dispatched near the southern edges of Mosul, preparing for an imminent push into the last Islamic State (IS) stronghold in the western side of Mosul, the Iraqi military said on Sunday. 

"We have large reinforcement troops with units of armored vehicles and artillery arriving recently near the Abu Saif Hills just south of Mosul to bolster the military situation," an army source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity. 

"The reinforcement troops have taken new positions on the southern and western edges of Mosul. The troops are on the highest alert and are ready to engage in battles to free the remaining part of Mosul from IS terrorists," the source said. 

During the past few days, the Iraqi and US-led coalition aircraft conducted many airstrikes against IS positions in the western side of Mosul, while the artillery and mortar shelling intensified against IS positions in particular their positions in Mosul international airport in southern the city, the source added. 

"The troops are waiting for the zero hour to push into the western side of Mosul, locally known as the right bank of the city," he said. 

On January 24, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared the eastern side of the city of Mosul was fully liberated after more than 100 days of fighting against the extremist militants of IS group. 

Following the liberation of eastern Mosul, al-Abadi promised to retake the western part of the city, where an estimated 750,000 people are still living under the control of IS militants. 

On Oct. 17, 2016, al-Abadi announced the start of a major offensive to retake Mosul, the country's second largest city and IS militants' last major urban stronghold in Iraq. 

The second phase of the offensive to free the eastern bank of Mosul began on Dec 29. 

Mosul, 400 km north of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, has been under IS control since June 2014, when Iraqi government forces abandoned their weapons and fled, enabling IS militants to take control of parts of Iraq's northern and western regions. 


tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی خاطره تازه رهبر انقلاب از زندان / ویدیویی از برنامه روزانه ترامپ در کاخ سفید / حرف های کیروش از مشت معروف تا علیرضا منصوری...

ویدیوی خاطره تازه رهبر انقلاب از زندان / ویدیویی از برنامه روزانه ترامپ در کاخ سفید / حرف های کیروش از مشت معروف تا علیرضا منصوری...

بی‌تفاوتی در برابر قالب کردن گوشت مرغ رنگ‌شده به جای گوشت قرمز/ رضایت پرستاران چه زمانی جلب خواهد شد؟/ زنگ...

بی‌تفاوتی در برابر قالب کردن گوشت مرغ رنگ‌شده به جای گوشت قرمز/ رضایت پرستاران چه زمانی جلب خواهد شد؟/ زنگ...

ادعای عجیب برانکو: مردم دوست دارند من جانشین کی‌روش شوم/عدم ارتباط نزدیک با رهبری، ضعف اصلاح‌طلبان است...

ادعای عجیب برانکو: مردم دوست دارند من جانشین کی‌روش شوم/عدم ارتباط نزدیک با رهبری، ضعف اصلاح‌طلبان است...

دستور جدید ترامپ درباره پوشش زنان/ ارائه درخواست اصلاح‌طلبان به رهبر انقلاب/ دلایل عجیب کی‌روش برای عدم دعوت از ...

دستور جدید ترامپ درباره پوشش زنان/ ارائه درخواست اصلاح‌طلبان به رهبر انقلاب/ دلایل عجیب کی‌روش برای عدم دعوت از ...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

گزارش اولین نشست مجمع عمومی قشر رسانه «جبهه مردمی نیروهای انقلاب اسلامی»

تعداد نمایندگان همه استان ها به جز تهران، افزایش می یابد

آمریکا فروش شیرآتش‌نشانی به ایران را تحریم کرد

علت لغو برنامه سخنرانی علی مطهری در همدان

روسیه: اروپا نمی‌تواند با تحریم باج‌گیری کند

معدوم‌سازی 6 میلیون مرغ به خاطر آنفولانزا

افشاگری اسوشیتدپرس در مورد پرداخت پول از سوی منافقین به مقامات دولت ترامپ

تقدیم استیضاح وزیرکشاورزی به هیئت رئیسه

پیش بینی تداوم هوای آلوده در تهران

تصاویر مشمئزکننده از معتادان «کروکودیل»

تاثیر فقدان هاشمی بر آرایش سیاسی از دیدگاه ناطق نوری

شاندیز مشهد

دقیقه24/ پرسپولیس 2 - تراکتورسازی صفر/ گل دوم با شلیک رضاییان و البته هنر سروش

بی عدالتی در پرداخت های بازنشستگان بیداد می کند/ افزایش سن بازنشستگی، یعنی افزایش بیکاری

آبگیری تالاب جازموریان پس از 20 سال

وب گردی

مراسم تشییع پیکر «حسن جوهرچی» +تصاویر

سکه ۱۲۰۰۰۰۰ تومان را رد کرد (+جدول)

فروش محصولات دختر ترامپ متوقف شد

چه کنیم از سرقت اطلاعات شخصی خود در امان باشیم؟

بزرگترین فاجعه انسانی قرن اخیر در کمین تهرانی‌ها

برای مبارزه با سرطان مصرف توت را فراموش نکنید

با موخوره چه کنیم؟

راهکار دور زدن حالت غیر فعال Read Receipts در واتس اپ

چگونه یک هدفون خوب انتخاب کنیم؟

بهترین صبحانه ها برای حفاظت از قلب

10 عقاب غول پیکر روی زمین +عکس

اگر فشار خون دارید ، بخوانید …

گزارش تصویری کنسرت علیرضا عصار

سفرهای ویژه نوروزی با امکان پرداخت اقساطی

کیهان کلهر در پشت صحنه کلاه قرمزی

tabnak-adv
واکنش شدید سپاه به تهدید ترامپ/میزان تخلف دولت در اجرای بودجه 94/پایتخت خودکشی در کشور کجاست؟//وظیفه ضد ایرانی دوناو انگلیسی در خلیج فارس/مطالبه زنان اصلاح طلب از رئیس‌جمهور/نامه گلایه‌آمیز نماینده زرتشتیان به شمخانی
حسن جوهرچی بازیگر تلویزیون و سینما بدرود حیات گفت
واکنش هنرمندان به درگذشت حسن جوهرچی
اهمیت تحریم و تهدید ایران توسط آمریکا / اقدام احتمالی دونالد ترامپ در صورت آزمایش دوباره موشکی توسط ایران
جزئیاتی از درگذشت حسن جوهرچی
ناگفته‌های رضایی از نقش تاکسیران‌ها در دستگیری منافقین/روایت امام جمعه گرگان از شب 22 بهمن سال 57 /آخرین نظر احمدی‌نژاد درباره ترامپ/بهنوش بختیاری: حسن جوهرچی دق مرگ شد!
دستور جدید ترامپ درباره پوشش زنان/ ارائه درخواست اصلاح‌طلبان به رهبر انقلاب/ دلایل عجیب کی‌روش برای عدم دعوت از پرسپولیسی ها/ تازه‌ترین واکنش‌ قالیباف به حادثه پلاسکو/ روش حذف یارانه پولدارها در 10 دقیقه!
از«معرفی عامل سی درصد سرطان ایرانیان» تا «وقتی که آمریکا به داد ایران رسید!»
باز هم روس‌ها ما را پیچاندند و به توسعه چین کمک رساندند!
جزئیاتی از طرح تحریمی جدید دولت ترامپ علیه ایران
مهناز افشار بستری شد
آیت‌الله هاشمی و خانواده‌اش در کره شمالی
بهترین پاسخ ایران برای رادیکالیسم دولت ترامپ
جزئیات بیماری و درگذشت حسن جوهرچی
ترامپ با چه تحریم هایی به جنگ ایران می آید؟ / ارتش سوریه به مرز ترکیه رسید / موضع گیری بازیگر ایرانی دوملیتی درباره تصمیم ترامپ / ویدیوی تکان دهنده از گرفتار شدن خودرو ها در جاده دماوند

نظر شما درباره ممنوعیت ورود کشتی‌گیران امریکایی به ایران چیست؟  (۶۵۰ نظر)

بهترین پاسخ به دستور ترامپ برای «ممنوعیت ورود اتباع ۷ کشور از جمله ایران به آمریکا» چیست؟  (۴۸۰ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند  (۲۸۳ نظر)

حسن جوهرچی بازیگر تلویزیون و سینما بدرود حیات گفت  (۱۶۲ نظر)

مردم سردشت، بانه و مناطق مرزی جز «کولبری» چه راه دیگری دارند؟  (۱۵۹ نظر)

سهل انگاری تیم پزشکی، چگونه جان بیمار زاهدانی را گرفت؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

اجابت تقاضای 30 وطن فروش توسط ترامپ؛ دیگر چه سفارشی دارید؟!  (۱۱۵ نظر)

روایتی جدید از ده دقیقه منتهی به فروریختن ساختمان پلاسکو +ویدیو  (۱۰۸ نظر)

چه پیشنهادی برای حل دعوای کشدار کی‌روش با فدراسیون، باشگاه‌ها و فوتبال ایران دارید؟  (۱۰۴ نظر)

توکلی: وزیر میلیاردر ویژه‌خوار را عزل کنید  (۱۰۲ نظر)

باز هم روس‌ها ما را پیچاندند و به توسعه چین کمک رساندند!  (۱۰۰ نظر)

پشت پرده هدیه 216 میلیون دلاری ملت ایران به دولت تاجیکستان  (۹۰ نظر)

ادعای جدید شریعتمداری در مورد ممنوعیت ورود اتباع هفت کشور به آمریکا  (۸۴ نظر)

این بار نوبت «بهمن» بود که نان کولبران را به نرخ جانشان بگیرد!  (۸۱ نظر)

با «خاک» کنار بیایید و تقصیر را گردن کسی نیندازید!  (۷۲ نظر)