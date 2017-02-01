جشنواره بزرگ زمستانه  (نوین چرم ) هدیه 10% + 25% تخفیف ( انتخاب بهرام رادان )                                         آغاز بازدید رایگان زمستانه ایرتویا      طراحی سایت      
نسخه اصلی
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۱۹۱بازدید
‍ پ

UAE says U.S. immigration policy its internal affair

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said Wednesday the temporary visa ban ordered by U.S. President Donald Tump on visitors and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries is America's sovereign right, local media reported.
کد خبر: ۶۶۲۶۸۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ بهمن ۱۳۹۵ - ۲۱:۰۰ 01 February 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 191

 The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said Wednesday the temporary visa ban ordered by U.S. President Donald Tump on visitors and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries is America's sovereign right, local media reported.

The ban was not against a specific religion per se, as the majority of the Muslim countries were not in the list of countries whose citizens were affected, said UAE Minister of Foreign and International Affairs Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Gulf News reported.

At a joint press conference in Abu Dhabi with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ahmed Abu Al Ghait, secretary-general of the Arab League, the top UAE diplomat said all nations have the right to make their sovereign decisions.

Al-Nahyan was responding to a question regarding Trump's decision on Friday to put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the U.S. and temporarily ban visitors from Syria, Libya, Yemen, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, and Sudan.

Trump said the travel restrictions will help protect Americans from terrorist attacks.

On Sunday, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince and the UAE's Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, had a telephone conversation with Trump.

The UAE politician said during the phone call that "extremism and terrorism have no religion nor identity."

"The UAE is looking forward to overcoming this regional chaotic and unstable stage through joint cooperation and efforts serving mutual interests, achieving peace, stability and restoring security," the UAE's state news agency WAM quoted Sheikh Mohammed as saying.

tabnak-adv
tabnak-adv
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوی ضربه یمنی ها به ناوشکن عربستان / ویدیوی بیانات رهبری درباره کولبرها و یک فیلم تلخ درباره مرگ کولبرها / ویدیوی کشم...

ویدیوی ضربه یمنی ها به ناوشکن عربستان / ویدیوی بیانات رهبری درباره کولبرها و یک فیلم تلخ درباره مرگ کولبرها / ویدیوی کشم...

کسب حلال در سرمای منفی یک درجه/ پروژه ای به قدمت 17 استاندار، مدیر کل و پیمانکار/ با بیمارستان‌های پلاسکویی...

کسب حلال در سرمای منفی یک درجه/ پروژه ای به قدمت 17 استاندار، مدیر کل و پیمانکار/ با بیمارستان‌های پلاسکویی...

کارگردان معمای شاه: اگر همه فساد دربار را نشان می‌دادیم سیاه‌نمایی می‌شد/وزیر ارتباطات: اگر پارازیت ب...

کارگردان معمای شاه: اگر همه فساد دربار را نشان می‌دادیم سیاه‌نمایی می‌شد/وزیر ارتباطات: اگر پارازیت ب...

جایگزین هاشمی برای اصلاح طلبان کیست؟/ اظهارات وزیر اطلاعات درباره تجهیزات امنیتی پاستور/ واکنش نعمت زاده به...

جایگزین هاشمی برای اصلاح طلبان کیست؟/ اظهارات وزیر اطلاعات درباره تجهیزات امنیتی پاستور/ واکنش نعمت زاده به...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ویدیو:نظر ورزشکاران درباره ممنوعیت ورود به آمریکا

ویدیو: مقایسه نسل 5 و 6 بی ام دبلیو سری 5

لاوروف‌خواستار‌بازگشت‌سوریه‌به‌اتحادیه‌عرب‌شد

دیدار با جانبازان توفیقی برای دولت است

کمیته قضایی سنا «سشنز» را تایید کرد

ویدیو: از سیلی فتح الله زاده تا نقشه خوانی دایی

سفر وزیر کار به اهواز لغو شد

ویدیو: آخرین وضعیت کی‌روش از زبان تاج

ویدیو: برف روبی نوین در ورزشگاه یادگار امام

ورود خودروسازان روسی به چین و امارات

10 ترانسفر گران قیمت لیگ برترجزیره درژانویه2017

با بدشانس ترین انسان های دنیا آشنا شوید

ویدیو: مسجد کبک پس از حمله تروریستی

علی کفاشیان در لیست سیاه ترامپ!

عنوان بهترین خط حمله لیگ مال استقلال شد

وب گردی

تماشاکنید: مهارتهای باور نکردنی زیدان

مشاوره رایگان کاشت مو و زیبایی

راهنمای خرید امن (عدم خرید غیر حضوری)

ورود گوشی خوش قیمت Xperia E5 به بازار ایران

وضعیت غول‌های فناوری آمریکایی بدون مهاجران ایرانی چه بود؟

محافظت از قلب در سالمندان به کمک تغذیه

«تابستان داغ» یخ جشنواره را شکست

ویندوز اسرارآمیز از راه می رسد

تورلحظه آخری دبی ویژه نمایشگاه صنعت برق خاورمیانه -26 بهمن ماه

این نوشیدنی ها برای معده بسیار مفید هستند

۴ راه برای خداحافظی همیشگی با نوشابه ها

آئودی‌های جدید تغییر چهره می دهند (+عکس)

تست روانشناسی چهره

سه نوع عدم تعادل هورمونی که روی سلامت تاثیر منفی دارد

معرفی کانسپت نیسان جوک e-Power هیبریدی

روایتی جدید از ده دقیقه منتهی به فروریختن ساختمان پلاسکو +ویدیو
آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی
ویدیوی حرف های آتش نشان حادثه پلاسکو: مردم ما را با سنگ می زدند! / بدرقه میلیونی قهرمانان وطن / ویدیویی درباره جوان ترین آتش نشانی که به شهادت رسید
راه حل فرزند آیت الله هاشمی برای انتشار خاطرات/ شرط فرمانده سپاه برای حمایت از سیاست خارجی/ واکنش لاریجانی به تصمیم ترانه علیدوستی/ شوخی عجیب با معاون ظریف در مجلس!
وداع با ۱۶ قهرمان/ آغاز مراسم تشییع پیکر شهدای آتش‌نشان/ حضور روسای دو قوه و معاون اول رئیس جمهور/پیکر مطهر شهدای آتش نشان در خاک آرام گرفت
اگر قرار است روحانی ردصلاحیت شود، همین الان محاکمه‌اش کنید/رهبری، ایرانی‌های آمریکا را عفو کند تا بازگردند!
جلسه اضطراری شورای امنیت سازمان ملل در پی ادعای آزمایش موشک بالستیک از سوی ایران
اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند
در حاشیه تشییع شهدای آتش نشان
وداع دختر شهید آتش نشان با پدر
این بار نوبت «بهمن» بود که نان کولبران را به نرخ جانشان بگیرد!
عربستان سعودی؛ 60 سال قبل
علم‌الهدی: در دولت اصلاحات گفتند آکادمیک‌ترین آخوند هستی اما.../ایران و کره شمالی در جبهه‌ای واحد علیه آمریکا
روایت روحانی از علت عصبانیت ترامپ از برجام/ کدام نماینده پشت حکم شلاق خبرنگاران بود؟/ بازیگر مشهور به اتهام قتل غیر عمد در دادگاه/ابلاغ حکم اعدام بابک زنجانی به صورت کامل/ وصیت هاشمی در آخرین روز چه بود؟
اجابت تقاضای 30 وطن فروش توسط ترامپ؛ دیگر چه سفارشی دارید؟!

بهترین پاسخ به دستور ترامپ برای «ممنوعیت ورود اتباع ۷ کشور از جمله ایران به آمریکا» چیست؟  (۴۳۵ نظر)

اصغر فرهادی: در مراسم اسكار شركت نمی كنم / تندروهای دنیا شبیه هم به جهان می‌نگرند  (۲۷۲ نظر)

نمی توانم به دولتی احترام بگذارم که برای مردم کشورم احترام قایل نیست  (۱۴۲ نظر)

سهل انگاری تیم پزشکی، چگونه جان بیمار زاهدانی را گرفت؟  (۱۰۳ نظر)

جزئیات فرمان اجرایی دونالد ترامپ درباره ممنوعیت صدور ویزا برای هفت کشور  (۱۰۰ نظر)

آتش به جان پالایشگاه تهران افتاد/ حریق مخزن 500 هزار لیتری مهار شد+ تکمیلی  (۹۸ نظر)

چه پیشنهادی برای حل دعوای کشدار کی‌روش با فدراسیون، باشگاه‌ها و فوتبال ایران دارید؟  (۹۴ نظر)

مردم سردشت، بانه و مناطق مرزی جز «کولبری» چه راه دیگری دارند؟  (۸۸ نظر)

آوارهای پلاسکو برداشته شد؛ اولین اولویت کاری امروز چیست؟  (۷۸ نظر)

توکلی: وزیر میلیاردر ویژه‌خوار را عزل کنید  (۷۶ نظر)

این بار نوبت «بهمن» بود که نان کولبران را به نرخ جانشان بگیرد!  (۷۲ نظر)

چند تن از تروریست ها و نهادهای تروریستی مشخص شده در آمریکا ایرانی هستند؟  (۷۰ نظر)

ادعای جدید شریعتمداری در مورد ممنوعیت ورود اتباع هفت کشور به آمریکا  (۶۲ نظر)

اجابت تقاضای 30 وطن فروش توسط ترامپ؛ دیگر چه سفارشی دارید؟!  (۶۱ نظر)

روایتی جدید از ده دقیقه منتهی به فروریختن ساختمان پلاسکو +ویدیو  (۶۰ نظر)