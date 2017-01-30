Afghan Police Eliminate Taliban Senior Commander in Country's Southeast

One of Taliban leaders Mawlavi Hamid was killed in the Afghanistan's province of Zabul, according to local media.

Sputnik - Afghan police eliminated Mawlavi Hamid, a Taliban leader, in the country's southeastern province of Zabul, local media reported Monday, citing police officials.





According to the Khaama Press news agency, Hamid was killed along with two other militants around 12:00 p.m. (07:30 GMT) on Sunday.





Hamid was reportedly commanding over the operations of the militants in the province's Arghandab district.





Taliban is a militant group, which seeks to establish a Sharia law state in Afghanistan. The activities of the group prompted political, security and economic instability in the country. In 2016, the group extended the territory under its control, after the United States started to withdraw troops deployed there since 2002.



