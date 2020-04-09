Explosion shakes business center in Moscow

An explosion shook a business center in Russia's capital Moscow on Thursday, the country's Emergency Ministry said.
The blast occurred in a boiler room of Panorama shopping mall in the city center, smashing windows and walls of the building, the ministry said in a statement.
The explosion cased a minor fire which was extinguished by the firefighters, it said.
One woman suffered minor injury in the incident.
