سایت ثبت‌نام وام یک میلیون تومانی وجود خارجی ندارد

«کرونا» با اقتصاد سینمای ایران چه کرد؟

کرونا چه بلایی بر سر ریه‌ها می‌آورد؟

بازدید 446

Saudi hospital on ‘high alert’ as 150 royals contract coronavirus

Saudi Arabia’s elite hospital, which treats members of the kingdom’s royal family, is said to be on “high alert” as senior members of the Al Saud clan become infected with COVID-19. As many as 150 royals in the kingdom are now believed to have contracted the virus, according to a report in the New York Times.
کد خبر: ۹۷۱۱۹۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۹:۳۰ 09 April 2020

Saudi Arabia’s elite hospital, which treats members of the kingdom’s royal family, is said to be on “high alert” as senior members of the Al Saud clan become infected with COVID-19. As many as 150 royals in the kingdom are now believed to have contracted the virus, according to a report in the New York Times.

The highest royal to be infected so far is Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud – the governor of the capital Riyadh who is in his 70s. He is said to be in intensive care after contracting the virus. Several dozen other members of the royal family have been sickened as well, reported the Times.
Doctors at the elite King Faisal Specialist Hospital are on “high alert” according to an internal memo sent out electronically on Tuesday to senior doctors and later obtained by the Times. According to the “high alert” the hospital is preparing 500 beds for a potential influx of VIP patients.

The internal memo said that the number of royals that could be brought in for intensive care is not known but it nonetheless contained instructions to clear out all chronic patients “ASAP” adding that only “top urgent cases” will be accepted.
Eighty-four-year old King Salman is thought to have secluded himself on an island palace near the city of Jeddah on the Red Sea while Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman has retreated to the same remote site on the same coast, with his ministers.

The spread of the virus to the “inner sanctums’ of the royal family is likely to pose a serious problem for Riyadh. “If it is reaching into the family, then it becomes an urgent issue,” said Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, a professor at Rice University who studies the kingdom.

There are thousands of Saudi princes. Many travel regularly to Europe and some are believed to have contracted the virus abroad and brought it back to Saudi Arabia, the report said.

Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry recorded 147 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,752. On the same day the kingdom’s health minister warned that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country could reach 200,000 in the coming weeks.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
saudi arabia royal family coronavirus
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
ویروس کرونا مناجات شعبانیه جهش تولید مصطفی الکاظمی کاظم خاوازی علی صیاد شیرازی
حقوق و دستمزد کارگران در سال ۹۹ تعیین شد/ افزایش ۱۵ و ۲۱ درصدی حقوق +جدول مقایسه‌ای
نامه انتقادی یک سردار سپاه به رئیس صدا و سیما
مدل مطلوب شمخانی برای عبور کم ضرر از بحران کرونا / رکوردی که با شیوع کرونا در ایران شکسته شد! / ناگفته‌های هادی غفاری از اعدام هویدا
‌بنزین ارزان و تک نرخی می‌شود؟
دشمن شماره یک فردوسی پور به کرونا مبتلا شد
قسط وام یک میلیونی یارانه بگیران چقدر است؟
اسب پنج میلیاردتومانی سردار آزمون در حراج استرالیا
رسوایی اخلاقی فوتبالیست معروف در قرنطینه خانگی
شاپور محمدی از ریاست سازمان بورس استعفا داد/ سکاندار جدید بازار سرمایه چه کسی خواهد بود؟
عمل به فتوای رهبر انقلاب درباره جان‌باختگان کرونا / حکایت ترکان از دو ویروسی که ایران با آن درگیر است ! / پیشنهاد متفاوت برای برگزاری جلسات علنی مجلس
پسر فردین: تختی تصمیم خودکشی را به پدرم گفته بود
پست نامتعارفِ نویدمحمدزاده سوژه شد
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 18 فروردین 99/ نرخ رسمی 18 ارز افزایش یافت
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز سه شنبه 19 فروردین 99/ نرخ رسمی 47 ارز در بانک مرکزی
اعلام جرم علیه یک نماینده مجلس بابت اظهارات نادرست در پرونده سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی/ نمایندگی ولی فقیه در سپاه قدس: آمریکا مقصر اصلی شیوع کرونا در دنیاست / رفیق‌دوست: هویدا کُشته شد، اعدام نشد

سریال «پایتخت ۶» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟ آیا این سریال انتظارات شما را برآورده کرده است؟  (۴۰۴ نظر)

چرا در روزهای درگیری با کرونا در خانه نماندید؟  (۳۳۲ نظر)

بیایید فرض کنیم این اتفاقات در ایران رخ می‌داد؛ آن وقت چه می‌شد؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

مدل مطلوب شمخانی برای عبور کم ضرر از بحران کرونا / رکوردی که با شیوع کرونا در ایران شکسته شد! / ناگفته‌های هادی غفاری از اعدام هویدا  (۲۳۱ نظر)

حقوق و دستمزد کارگران در سال ۹۹ تعیین شد/ افزایش ۱۵ و ۲۱ درصدی حقوق +جدول مقایسه‌ای  (۱۹۳ نظر)

جنجال بازسازی دو صحنه بازی بهروز وثوقی و گوگوش در سریال پایتخت  (۱۹۳ نظر)

وضعیت تهران به شدت نگران کننده است / دقت کنید که تنها یک استان چین با ویروس درگیر شد، نه کل کشور/ وابستگی آمار‌ها به دو مولفه در نقاط مختلف جهان/ باید به زندگی با این ویروس عادت کنیم/ کرونا ویروسی دموکرات است، اما نه در اقتصاد  (۱۸۹ نظر)

کنایه ابطحی به پیام احمدی‌نژاد درباره کرونا / خشم احمدی نژادی‌ها از اتفاق افتاده در بازپخش سریال یوسف پیامبر / دلسوزی حسن عباسی برای نظام سلامت آمریکا / در شرایط جنگ احد با کرونا هستیم  (۱۷۱ نظر)

خروج دیپلمات‌های آمریکا، اروپا و سازمان ملل از عراق / تحولی نظامی در راه است؟  (۱۳۱ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۳ هزار و ۱۸۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۲۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۷۱۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۷۹۳۵  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آنچه درباره آمار چین بیان شد، فنی و اپیدمیولوژیک بود نه سیاسی/ کرونا با فاصله مرگبارتر از آنفلوانزاست/ قدردان پشتیبانی دولت و مردم چین هستیم/ درباره آمار آمریکا هم تردید داریم/ از میانگین جهانی وضعیت بهتری داریم/ برخی تصور کردند کرونا تابع تقویم رسمی است!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

تعطیلی کسب و کار‌های پرریسک تا پایان فروردین و آغاز کسب و کار‌های کم‌خطر از ٢٣ فروردین / شروع در تهران با یک هفته تاخیر/ تداوم تعطیلی مراکز آموزشی و تردد بین استانی تا آخر فروردین/ برنامه بازگشت به کار در ادارات؛ از افزایش پلکانی تعداد پرسنل تا کاهش ساعت کاری  (۱۱۱ نظر)

انتقاد جنجالی یک استاد حوزه از سریال «پایتخت»  (۱۱۰ نظر)

حاشیه جدید برای پایتخت: «وادادگی» یا «ستون پنجم فرهنگی»؟ / حسن نوروزی: به نظر می‌رسد هواپیمای اوکراینی تحت کنترل آمریکا قرار گرفته بود  (۱۰۹ نظر)

عمل به فتوای رهبر انقلاب درباره جان‌باختگان کرونا / حکایت ترکان از دو ویروسی که ایران با آن درگیر است ! / پیشنهاد متفاوت برای برگزاری جلسات علنی مجلس  (۱۰۹ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0044eS
tabnak.ir/0044eS