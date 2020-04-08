Iran assures free treatment of Afghan patients affected by COVID-19

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jawad Zarif held a telephonic conversation and discussed the Afghan refugees’ health situation in the neighboring country on Tuesday, a statement from the presidential palace said.

The two sides talked about the battle against COVID-19, bilateral cooperation and Afghan refugees returning to the country, according to the statement.

FM Zarif assured President Ghani that his country will provide free of cost treatment to Afghan patients infected with coronavirus in Iran, the statement added.

More than 423 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Afghanistan and so far 14 have lost their lives while 20 others recovered from the pandemic.