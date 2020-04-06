 آیا کنکور ۹۹ به تعویق می‌افتد؟

طرح فاصله گذاری هوشمند چیست؟

آمریکا در عراق از چه کسی محافظت می کند؟

US threatens Saudi, Russia with tariffs if oil feud continues

US President Donald Trump yesterday said he would be willing to impose a tax on foreign oil should Saudi Arabia and Russia fail to reach a settlement in their dispute in cutting oil production which has contributed to the global collapse in energy prices.
کد خبر: ۹۷۰۵۹۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۹:۴۱ 06 April 2020

US President Donald Trump yesterday said he would be willing to impose a tax on foreign oil should Saudi Arabia and Russia fail to reach a settlement in their dispute in cutting oil production which has contributed to the global collapse in energy prices.

Referring to the two countries, Trump told reporters at the daily White House coronavirus briefing “If they don’t get along, I would do tariffs, very substantial tariffs, I would absolutely do that”, adding that he intends on protecting the US oil industry.

The Financial Times reported that Canadian officials have also held discussions with Washington regarding the imposition of tariffs. The energy minister of Alberta – Canada’s largest oil producing province said “OPEC+ started this fire and they have to put it out. We’re not going to surrender our industry and we’re prepared to go the distance here”.
Russia’s Kremlin spokesperson also warned yesterday against rising oil production, indicating that the Saudis had introduced “an unprecedented discount and boosted oil production”, adding that the move had led to “a situation where all oil storage facilities in the world could be filled.”

There are fears that amid large parts of the world in lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be too much crude available, putting pressure on prices. Last week, crude prices soared by a record increase following Trump’s claim that an agreement was imminent.

Saudi Arabia and Russia were due to meet today, but this meeting has now been postponed until Thursday after Saturday’s remark by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan that comments by Russia’s Vladmir Putin laying blame on Riyadh for the end of the OPEC+ pact between the two countries last month were “fully devoid of truth”.

Trump has urged the rival oil producers to cut production by as much as 15 million barrels a day, Russia has said it is willing to cut 10 million barrels a day as part of a global production-cut agreement that includes the US, however as Radio Free Europe points out, unlike Russia and Saudi, whose oil industries are largely state-owned, the American oil industry is comprised of private companies, with the federal government having little say over oil output.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
united states russia saudi arabia oil price tariff
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس جهش تولید ناو روزولت مناجات شعبانیه وام کرونا کریم همتی
کاهش شدید قیمت مرغ
جزییات تیراندازی به خودروی امام جمعه
پیری زودرس میثاقی بعدازنشستن جای فردوسی‌پور!
مالک فرمول یک در ۸۹ سالگی پدر شد! + عکس
کنایه ابطحی به پیام احمدی‌نژاد درباره کرونا / خشم احمدی نژادی‌ها از اتفاق افتاده در بازپخش سریال یوسف پیامبر / دلسوزی حسن عباسی برای نظام سلامت آمریکا / در شرایط جنگ احد با کرونا هستیم
زنی که به خاطر زیبایی اش گدایی می‌کند!
خروج دیپلمات‌های آمریکا، اروپا و سازمان ملل از عراق / تحولی نظامی در راه است؟
طائب: ویروس به دست شاگردان شیطان ساخته شده است / نوبخت: افزایش ۸۰۰ هزار تومانی حقوق بازنشستگان کشوری و لشکری
وضعیت تهران به شدت نگران کننده است / دقت کنید که تنها یک استان چین با ویروس درگیر شد، نه کل کشور/ وابستگی آمار‌ها به دو مولفه در نقاط مختلف جهان/ باید به زندگی با این ویروس عادت کنیم/ کرونا ویروسی دموکرات است، اما نه در اقتصاد
هوادار فوق سنگین پرسپولیس بعداز جراحی درگذشت+عکس
هشدار موحدی کرمانی درباره بازگشایی عجولانه مدارس و ادارات / واکنش نماینده قم به ازدحام جمعیت در بانک‌ها / هشدار توئیتری بانوی اصلاح‌طلب به آقای رئیس جمهور
جنجال بازسازی دو صحنه بازی بهروز وثوقی و گوگوش در سریال پایتخت
طعنه کرونایی محسن هاشمی به روحانی / حملات سلیمی‌نمین به منتقدان؛ حقیر هستند / طعنه‌های ابطحی به مدیران نسل اول انقلاب / ترمز افزایش قیمت مسکن کشیده می‌شود؟ / قیمت ارزان‌ترین کیت کرونا در جهان چند؟
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 17 فروردین 99/ دلار در صرافی های بانکی تکان نخورد
باید زمان بخریم و از این ستون به آن ستون کنیم/ ۵ استان در وضعیت قرمز هستند/ هوشمندسازی فاصله گذاری فردا طرح و تصویب می‌شود/ تخلفات را به «سجام» منعکس کنید/ اگر کسی «فاوی‌پراویر» تولید یا وارد کرده، حق توزیع ندارد

سریال «پایتخت ۶» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟ آیا این سریال انتظارات شما را برآورده کرده است؟  (۳۳۱ نظر)

بیایید فرض کنیم این اتفاقات در ایران رخ می‌داد؛ آن وقت چه می‌شد؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

مهم‌ترین درسی که شما از زندگی در روزهای کرونایی گرفته‌اید، چیست؟  (۲۵۱ نظر)

تحرک کم سابقه نظامی آمریکا در عراق برای حمله گسترده به حشدالشعبی/ اعزام نیروهای آمریکایی از کویت و سوریه به عراق/ هشدار ایران به آمریکا  (۲۱۴ نظر)

واکنش مقام سپاه درباره تحرکات اخیر آمریکا در عراق / فکر سیزده بدر رفتن را از سرتان بیرون کنید! / شیوع کرونا به چه کسانی بیشتر از همه ضربه زد؟ / استراتژی وحدت اصلاحات فدای رقابتِ عارف و لاریجانی شد  (۲۰۱ نظر)

وضعیت تهران به شدت نگران کننده است / دقت کنید که تنها یک استان چین با ویروس درگیر شد، نه کل کشور/ وابستگی آمار‌ها به دو مولفه در نقاط مختلف جهان/ باید به زندگی با این ویروس عادت کنیم/ کرونا ویروسی دموکرات است، اما نه در اقتصاد  (۱۸۹ نظر)

کنایه ابطحی به پیام احمدی‌نژاد درباره کرونا / خشم احمدی نژادی‌ها از اتفاق افتاده در بازپخش سریال یوسف پیامبر / دلسوزی حسن عباسی برای نظام سلامت آمریکا / در شرایط جنگ احد با کرونا هستیم  (۱۷۱ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۱ هزار و ۴۹۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۷۵۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۱۸۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۳۹۱۱  (۱۵۹ نظر)

جنجال بازسازی دو صحنه بازی بهروز وثوقی و گوگوش در سریال پایتخت  (۱۴۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۰ هزار و ۴۶۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۱۶۰ تن رسید / کشف ۲۸۷۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۶۷۱۱  (۱۲۵ نظر)

خروج دیپلمات‌های آمریکا، اروپا و سازمان ملل از عراق / تحولی نظامی در راه است؟  (۱۲۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۴ هزار و ۶۰۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۸۹۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۱۱۱ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۴۶۵۶  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۳ هزار و ۱۸۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۲۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۷۱۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۷۹۳۵  (۱۱۴ نظر)

تعطیلی کسب و کار‌های پرریسک تا پایان فروردین و آغاز کسب و کار‌های کم‌خطر از ٢٣ فروردین / شروع در تهران با یک هفته تاخیر/ تداوم تعطیلی مراکز آموزشی و تردد بین استانی تا آخر فروردین/ برنامه بازگشت به کار در ادارات؛ از افزایش پلکانی تعداد پرسنل تا کاهش ساعت کاری  (۱۱۱ نظر)

انتقاد جنجالی یک استاد حوزه از سریال «پایتخت»  (۱۱۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0044Uk
tabnak.ir/0044Uk