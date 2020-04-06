 آیا کنکور ۹۹ به تعویق می‌افتد؟

'Low-risk' activities to resume on April 11, Rouhani says

“Low-risk” economic activities that have been shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak in Iran will resume April 11, President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday.
06 April 2020

“Under the supervision of the health ministry, all those low-risk economic activities will resume from Saturday,” Rouhani said in a televised meeting Sunday, saying “those activities will resume in Tehran from April 18.”

“Two-thirds of all Iranian government employees will work out of the office from Saturday,” he said. “The decision does not contradict stay at home advice by the health authorities.”

The president said high-risk activities suspended through April 18th would include school and university attendance as well as religious observances and sporting events.

Iran’s health ministry said Sunday that 3,603 people have died from the virus of 58,226 overall confirmed cases. Officials have said numerous citizens ignored government recommendations to cancel travel plans for the Persian New Year, which began March 20.

Health officials have also cautioned of a possible second round of coronavirus infections. Rouhani’s government has banned intercity travel through April 8, which the president said will be extended through the 18th.

