Turkey limits military operations in Syria due to Covid-19

Turkey cuts the movement of forces in operation areas in Syria because of the increase of victims of Covid-19 among Turkish citizens. The Defense Ministry reported that as quoted by Reuters.

"Turkey, which is ninth globally in coronavirus cases, has curbed much social movement, mostly sealed its borders and shuttered businesses. In the latest step, the defence ministry said it had set up a new unit to battle the spread of the disease. Troops deployed in Syria will now enter and exit operation areas only with the permission of the head of the army, the ministry said. “Thus, the movement of staff and troops is minimized, unless it is mandatory,” it added", reads the news piece.

Turkey has been supporting Syrian rebels in Idlib. The military action calmed down last month, as Turkey and Russia that supported Bashaar al-Assad's government forces agreed on a ceaseifre. Turkish troops control Syrian borderline areas to the east of Idlib.

According to Tukey's Healthcare Minister Fahrettin Koca, the number of fatal cases in Turkey increased to 574 people (with 73 new deaths over the last 24 hours). The number of new infections made 3,135 over 24 hours, and now the overall number makes 27,069.