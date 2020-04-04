نامه هشدارآمیز وزیر بهداشت خطاب به رئیس جمهور

China donates 1,000 ventilators to New York

A donation of 1,000 ventilators from China will arrive in New York state on Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference.
04 April 2020

The big picture: Health care workers and the federal government are scrambling to stretch limited inventories of medical equipment to fight the coronavirus crisis, as the U.S. won't be able to manufacture enough medical masks and ventilators in time for a surge in demand expected to hit in mid-April.

china united states new york coronavirus donation ventilator
