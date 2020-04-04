5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories in UK Just Fake News, NHS Director Says

tephen Powis, National Medical Director of NHS England, has stepped forward to debunk speculations and conspiracy theories related to the alleged links between coronavirus and 5G.

Addressing the wild tales about 5G masts being somehow involved in the spread of the coronavirus, Powis stated that such theories are utter nonsense.

"The 5G story is complete and utter rubbish, it's nonsense, it's the worst kind of fake news," Powis said. "The reality is that the mobile phone networks are absolutely critical to all of us, particularly at a time when we are asking people to stay at home."