نامه هشدارآمیز وزیر بهداشت خطاب به رئیس جمهور

قیمت مسکن در روزهای کرونایی تهران

نشت اطلاعات تلگرام چه تبعاتی دارد؟

بازدید 642

UK car sector warns: supply companies need cash immediately

Britain’s car sector needs immediate cash and the government should introduce measures to support suppliers, some of which only have enough money to handle the coronavirus crisis for weeks not months, the head of the main trade body told Reuters.
کد خبر: ۹۶۹۸۹۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۲۰:۰۲ 03 April 2020

Britain’s car sector needs immediate cash and the government should introduce measures to support suppliers, some of which only have enough money to handle the coronavirus crisis for weeks not months, the head of the main trade body told Reuters.
The country’s biggest exporter of goods employs over 800,000 people, many of whom work for component and part-makers supplying big factories operated by the likes of Jaguar Land Rover (TAMO.NS) and Nissan (7201.T), all of which are shut.

The government has announced several schemes including paying 80% of salaries, up to 2,500 pounds ($3,065) a month per employee, to those placed on a leave of absence known as furloughing. It is not available until the end of the month.

“Companies need cash immediately,” the Chief Executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Mike Hawes told Reuters.

“The supply chain are really concerned about how quickly they can access finance because they need it now. They won’t have weeks upon weeks of funding to sustain them,” he said.

The temporary suspension of tax contributions on personnel, business rates administered by local councils and a levy on apprenticeships should all be options, he said.

Whilst vehicle manufacturers should be better placed to weather the impact of the pandemic in the short term, they risk some of their suppliers going bankrupt, making it harder to re-open factories after shutdowns end.

Sales figures for March, one of only two occasions each year when a new licence plate series is issued normally leading to bumper demand, are due on Monday, and will show the extent of the hit after dealerships and plants shut.

Britain is expected to reach a peak of cases in the next few weeks, its health minister said on Friday, but lockdown measures could be in place for months, making it unclear when businesses will be able to reopen and how difficult a task they will face.

“To a certain extent, closure is the easier bit,” said Hawes, adding that different suppliers and plants will not likely resume at the same time, placing differing demands on firms.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
britain car company government coronavirus supplies
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس جهش تولید مناجات شعبانیه تفاوت متانول با اتانول
آخرین اخبار

تحرک کم سابقه نظامی آمریکا در عراق برای حمله گسترده به حشدالشعبی/ اعزام نیروهای آمریکایی از کویت و سوریه به عراق/ هشدار ایران به آمریکا
اتفاق عجیب درباره پایان «پایتخت» / ۲۳ مبتلا و ۴۰ مورد مشکوک در میان نمایندگان مجلس / اطلاعات ۴۲ میلیون کاربر ایرانی تلگرام در معرض فروش
خواننده لس‌آنجلسی در تهران دستگیر شد/ آیا قاتل سردار سلیمانی در افغانستان کشته شد؟/ ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی/ انتقاد از سلبریتی شدن مداحان
شرط احسان علیخانی برای مصاحبه با نقی پایتخت
توصیه وزیر ارشاد به خانواده‌های عزادار / وقتی حاج قاسم سردار قاآنی را توبیخ کرد! / پیام کرونایی احمدی‌نژاد به مردم جهان / حال و احوال برجام از نگاه وزیر خارجه احمدی‌نژاد
پشت پرده لو رفتن تصاویر طارمی و سحرقریشی/ اصولگرایان چاره‌ای ندارند جز کنار آمدن بی سروصدا با ترامپ/ مجازات لیسندگان ضریح چیست؟ / مبلغ یارانه کرونا چقدر است؟
«دلم فریاد می‌خواهد» همایون شجریان / اجرای منحصر به فرد کیهان کلهر / «سابرین» شازار / «تک نوازی سنتور» کامکار / اجرای مشترک مشکاتیان و نوربخش / تک نوازی سه‌تار ذوالفنون
یک سردار سپاه به شهادت رسید
ورژن خارجی تبریزیان و روغن بنفشه هم آمد! / کنایه نماینده اصولگرا به ضرغامی / ماجرای داروی ژاپنی درمان کرونا چیست؟ / بانک اطلاعاتی میلیون‌ها کاربر ایرانی یک اپلیکیشن در حال فروش است!
چهره متفاوت ایوانکا ترامپ
«شیرین شیرین» شهرام ناظری و کامکارها / «ترکمن» حسین علیزاده / تارنوازی فرهنگ شریف / «انسان» عالم قاسم‌اف / «نه من بیهوده گرد کوچه و بازار می‌گردم» نصرت فاتح ‌علی خان
چرا آمریکا تحرکات نظامی خود در عراق را گسترش داده است؟!
خروج دیپلمات‌های آمریکا، اروپا و سازمان ملل از عراق / تحولی نظامی در راه است؟
به زودی گام سوم فاصله‌گذاری آغاز می‌شود؛ «فاصله‌گذاری هوشمند» / هیچ دارویی در هیچ جای جهان با «اینستاگرام» عرضه نمی‌شود! / تشریح روند اجرای هوشمندسازی فاصله گذاری / استقبال مردم از گذران سیزده بدر در خانه، فراتر از انتظار بود/ آیا سیگاری‌ها کمتر مبتلا می‌شوند؟!
عملیاتی که «ریگی» را از هواپیما خارج کرد

میرسلیم:حیف که تحریم‌های ظالمانه آمریکا، مانع‌ کمک‌ ما به‌ مردم مستضعف آمریکا شده / وزیر راه: کرونا بازخوانی جعبه سیاه هواپیمای اوکراینی را متوقف کرد  (۲۶۲ نظر)

مهم‌ترین درسی که شما از زندگی در روزهای کرونایی گرفته‌اید، چیست؟  (۲۵۱ نظر)

تحرک کم سابقه نظامی آمریکا در عراق برای حمله گسترده به حشدالشعبی/ اعزام نیروهای آمریکایی از کویت و سوریه به عراق/ هشدار ایران به آمریکا  (۲۱۴ نظر)

واکنش مقام سپاه درباره تحرکات اخیر آمریکا در عراق / فکر سیزده بدر رفتن را از سرتان بیرون کنید! / شیوع کرونا به چه کسانی بیشتر از همه ضربه زد؟ / استراتژی وحدت اصلاحات فدای رقابتِ عارف و لاریجانی شد  (۲۰۱ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۱ هزار و ۴۹۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۷۵۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۱۸۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۳۹۱۱  (۱۵۹ نظر)

واکنش مهاجرانی به کرونا گرفتن نخست وزیر انگلیس / رونمایی سپاه از یک گروه ویژه / مقتدا صدر: کرونا پیام آسمان علیه همجنس گرایی است / شکایت باشگاه استقلال از داور عصر جدید  (۱۵۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۲ هزار و ۳۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۹۲۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۱۱۳۳  (۱۵۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۵ هزار و ۴۰۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۵۱۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۰۷۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۱۶۷۹  (۱۲۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸ هزار و ۳۰۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶۴۰ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۹۰۱ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۲۳۹۱  (۱۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۰ هزار و ۴۶۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۱۶۰ تن رسید / کشف ۲۸۷۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۶۷۱۱  (۱۲۵ نظر)

نامه هشت کشور به سازمان ملل برای رفع تحریم‌های ایران / افزایش شمار مبتلایان به کرونا در کشور‌های عربی / تحریم‌های جدید آمریکا علیه نهاد‌ها و افراد مرتبط با ایران / نامه ۳۳۸ سازمان مردم‌نهاد به سازمان ملل برای رفع تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۲۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۴ هزار و ۶۰۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۸۹۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۱۱۱ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۴۶۵۶  (۱۱۴ نظر)

اتفاق عجیب درباره پایان «پایتخت» / ۲۳ مبتلا و ۴۰ مورد مشکوک در میان نمایندگان مجلس / اطلاعات ۴۲ میلیون کاربر ایرانی تلگرام در معرض فروش  (۱۰۹ نظر)

درخواست نخست‌وزیر عراق برای کمک جامعه جهانی به ایران/ درخواست بیش از شصت مرکز و سازمان عربی برای لغو تحریم‌های ایران / اعلام خروج نیروهای آمریکایی از پایگاه هوایی کرکوک عراق / فرود هواپیماهاى حامل نظامیان آمریکایی در پایگاه «عین الاسد» عراق  (۱۰۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۳ هزار و ۱۸۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۲۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۷۱۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۷۹۳۵  (۱۰۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0044JU
tabnak.ir/0044JU